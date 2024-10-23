RideLondon was cancelled? Hold my Foster’s: Aussie sportive called off an hour before start – because traffic firm didn’t show up after getting dates wrong; Ineos “rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic”; “Gibberish” safety stats + more on the live blog

Just when you thought those who had secured their early bird tickets for the now-hiatus impacted 2025 edition of RideLondon have a right to feel aggrieved, over in Australia sportive enthusiasts were left “devastated” after one of the country’s biggest leisure events was cancelled an hour before it was due to start – because a key traffic management contractor simply didn’t show up.

The Bowral Classic in the Southern Highlands is a fixture of the New South Wales cycling calendar, raising over $500,000 (£260,000) for charity since 2016, and attracting around 3,000 cyclists from across Australia to take on its choice of 150km, 120km, or 85km rolling routes.

However, with the grand fondo set to get underway at 6.15am on Sunday, a social media post from the organisers at 5.17am announced that the whole thing had been called off, thanks to what those behind the Bowral Classic described as a “mind-boggling human error”.

“Our traffic management partner – an important partner we have worked with for several years – simply didn’t show up,” the organisers said.

“The traffic management for the Bowral Classic is a huge operation, with over 100 traffic marshals coming from across the Southern Highlands, Wollongong and Sydney. Without them on course, the event could not proceed safely.

“Our traffic management contractor has told us there was a date stuff up. Given the reams of communications and approvals necessary, we are shaking our heads in disbelief. Suffice it to say we are not letting the matter rest there.”

Altus Group, the event’s contracted traffic management provider, later issued a statement accepting responsibility for the error, confirming – rather remarkably – that the date of the sportive was noted down wrong in their calendar.

“The Bowral Classic event was cancelled today due to the Altus Group having planned for the event to occur the following weekend,” the statement said. “This was an indefensible error that has negatively impacted a large number of people and for which we are profoundly sorry.

“While this is the first time in over 20 years and among 1000s of supported events that we have made such an error, it is nevertheless unacceptable.”

A “heartbroken” James Yaffa, the Bowral Classic’s founder, said his team was working hard to refund the registration fees of all participants, which ranged from $165 to $315, not counting travel and accommodation costs, of course.

Despite the cancellation, many of those who turned up still decided to ride the course anyway, albeit without the accompanying road closures, signage, or support.

“We’ve been training for three months. I’m devastated because we’ve been looking forward to it,” Clarissa Phillips, who was minutes away from arriving in Bowral when she heard of the last-minute cancellation, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m in a triathlon club and we had about 15 people training for this. One guy I met came from Brisbane.”

“I thought it was a prank at first, and then we were all in our cars trying to work out what to do next,” Sydney-based cyclist Jason Robertson said.

“Almost everyone decided to ride anyway. But it was chaotic at times. They took down all the signs so we had no directions on where to go, and we had people going left, right, and every which way.”

Nevertheless, in a bid to salvage at least some of the day, the sportive organisers kept the event village open, offering free food, entertainment, and a special guest appearance by Aussie Olympic team pursuit gold medallist Conor Leahy.

“Hats off to the organisers for offering a full refund and providing free (which was such a great gesture) food for all at were at the village,” seven-time Bowral Classic participant Diego Canvero wrote on social media after the cancelled event.

“While we as participants were disappointed with the cancellation, it still looked and felt like the Bowral Classic 2024 took place for me and many others! Thank you.”

“I still had a fantastic day! Beautiful countryside, lots of smiles, catchups with friends, sunshine and free food and drinks at the end! What’s not to love?” added Julie-Anne Hazlett from VéloRoo’s Cycling Tours.

“The atmosphere was great, the Bowral Classic team did a fantastic job at making sure those that were there enjoyed themselves!”

Let’s just hope the traffic management contractor turns up next time, and it’ll be even better.