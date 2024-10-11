Conservative government “pursued poisonous culture wars” between cyclists and drivers, says new transport secretary – as Labour vows to “take back streets” for all road users

Labour’s Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has vowed to “take back streets” for cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers, after accusing the previous Conservative administration of pursuing “poisonous culture wars against road users of all descriptions”.
Haigh, who promised in July to invest “unprecedented levels of funding” in cycling as part of the new government’s plans to place active travel at the heart of its health and environment policies, was responding to a question in the House of Commons from Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse on the road safety concerns currently discouraging young people from cycling.
“Road safety is one of the main reasons why young people do not cycle,” Hobhouse, the MP for Bath, said in parliament during Thursday’s transport questions.
“This is particularly true for cities like Bath where historic infrastructure makes it very difficult. What will the government do to help young cyclists particularly to make it safer, and make roads safer in Bath?”
“I’m grateful to her for raising that point and it sits at the heart of our ambition to develop the new road safety strategy,” Haigh responded.
“The previous government pursued poisonous culture wars against road users of all descriptions. We are determined to take back streets for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. And that will be at the heart of our new ambition for the road safety strategy.”
The Transport Secretary’s criticism of the Conservative approach to active travel whilst in government echoes the plea made by Cycling UK in July for Labour to move away from the “divisive rhetoric” that had plagued road safety and cycling infrastructure discourse in recent years, exemplified by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to stop the so-called “war on the motorist”.
“There is real appetite in the UK to encourage more cycling, more routes, and the building of better infrastructure to ensure people are kept safe while cycling,” Cycling UK chief executive Sarah Mitchell said in the wake of Labour’s general election victory in July.
“The public recognise the benefits and are desperate to enjoy them. With political will and proportionate funding, we can make that future a reality.”
Mitchell also urged the Labour government to ensure that all road safety policies are evidence-based, something the charity said was not always the case during the latter stages of the previous government, whose swingeing active travel cuts imposed in 2023 were found to have been at least partly influenced by conspiracy theories and disinformation circulating concerning low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), 20mph speed limits, and the 15-minute city concept.
“We are hopeful that this kind of divisive rhetoric will be put to bed once and for all,” Mitchell said.
In 2023, Cycling UK accused Sunak and the Conservatives of capitalising on this divisive rhetoric as part of the government’s ‘Plan for Drivers’ – which, among other things, involved launching a pre-election consultation asking motorists if traffic fines for being “caught out” driving in cycle lanes were “fair” – and using active travel measures such as LTNs as a “political football” to sow division between road users and win votes.
In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph in July 2023, then-PM Sunak said he was on the “side of drivers”, and claimed that “the vast majority of people in the country use their cars to get around and are dependent on their cars.”
In response, Cycling UK’s Mitchell insisted that people want to reduce their dependency on motor vehicles and that interventions such as LTNs enable them to do just that, and that it was “lazy to label LTNs as anti-car”.
From the cycling charity’s point of view, things have already appeared to improve since Labour took office in the summer.
Louise Haigh (Parliamentary portrait)
In August, recently appointed transport secretary Haigh pledged, despite very little emphasis on active travel during the election campaign, that the government will invest “unprecedented levels of funding” in cycling and walking, as well as developing a new road safety strategy.
Speaking to Laura Laker for a piece in the Guardian, Haigh explained how active travel would form an important part of the government’s approach to improving health and the environment, adding that “walking and cycling and moving more are essential to solving both of these in the immediate term and in the long term”.
“There's lots of evidence to show that will reduce the number of GP appointments by hundreds of thousands, if not millions,” Haigh said. “We absolutely want to make sure that we invest at unprecedented levels.”
However, before taking on her new role, and providing a welcome boost to active travel campaigners, the MP for Sheffield Heeley was also on the receiving end last November of some criticism for comments she made about cycling, after she responded to a question about whether she was a cyclist herself with the reply, “God no, have you been to Sheffield?” – a response she later insisted was a “light-hearted joke”.
Since then, Haigh has made a point of being photographed cycling on several occasions, including on an e-bike ride though Sheffield’s hills with three-time Olympic gold medallist and South Yorkshire’s active travel commissioner Ed Clancy and, most recently, on the Trans-Pennine Trail (N62) with author and journalist Laker and Active Travel England chief Chris Boardman.
Loadsa money for "cyling infrastructure" would be a waste of money, not because such "infrastructure" is useless but because it so easily could be made redundant.
Everybody admits that the problem is the behaviour and consequent murder/maiming of others by aggresive and inept drivists. No one who wants to ride a bike is frightened by the road tarmac or white lines. It's the carloons that are putting them off.
The carloons also murder and maim each other, peds, children playing, their passengers and those of other motorists, untold numbers of wild beasts and other people's dearly-loved pets. They are the fundamental cause of vast costs to the NHS, police and other public services; and a serious menace to the mental state of a vast number of the families & friends of the murdered/maimed too.
********************
The Answer, then, is so bluddy obvious - detect and prosecute the carloons, making oodles of money in the process from fines & car confiscations to pay for the costs of detection and prosecution. Extract more value from these criminals by making them public service slaves, rather than putting them in gaols costing taxpayers a fortune.
In reality, the only objection to such an approach is one of politics: no political party is brave enough to risk the votes of carloons and their supporters in implementing a true war not on motorists but those motorists who are a clear and present danger to everyone else, not least to other motorists and even themselves.
Infrastructure is essential. Paint is not infrastructure.
I'm guessing the previous idea of banning cars completely didn't work out? But you still seem to be hoping ("...it so easily could be made redundant.") I don't think this one will fare any better (in isolation - more effective road policing and holding drivers to *some* standards are parts of overall change).
"Everybody admits that the problem is the behaviour and consequent murder/maiming of others by aggresive and inept drivists."
Well - that is a problem; certainly "lack of safety" is a commonly-cited reason for people not cycling. However it's maybe not "the" problem (in fact the roads are actually statistically very safe in the UK compared to history / the rest of the world). I suspect even if we could convince non-cyclists that nobody ever dies they still wouldn't cycle - it just doesn't feel pleasant or convenient to most. And of course there are other reasons (already have a car, have built my life round it, driving gives me status etc.)
There are loads of things which are "obvious" and appear to be "open goals" but which just ... continue not happening. Politics, yes - but that's basically the question - how to create the path from here to there? Some otherwise "clearly true" bright ideas are simply not going to get over the first barrier ("why should I do something which seems to negatively affect me?").
If you didn't already I recommend the recent talk by Chris Boardman (mattw just posted this) which spends a lot of time on exactly this point - overcoming the barriers to politicians and bureacrats doing the right thing, and how to put this effectively to ordinary people.
Also - one of the "pull" factors of cycle infra is in fact "the stuff we then don't need to do because no motor vehicles" e.g. not having to stop at so many traffic lights (per junction, on a route).
Quite. We don't want a war on motorists, we want a war on dangerous and inconsiderate motorists.
Nay sir, and twice nay. Picking on the dangerous is not enough, not nearly. They should all be tarred with the same brush, every one of them and deported to that Australia, leaving the roads clear for me.
I hear Rwanda has some accommodation available.
Road.cc's sister site already went...
https://off.road.cc/content/feature/discovering-rwanda-on-an-epic-bikepa...
World championships there next year. I understand it will be very safe...
What like Sadiq Kahn in London? If that's what they will do they will make it worse
KHAN!
There is real appetite in the UK to encourage more cycling, more routes, and the building of better infrastructure to ensure people are kept safe while cycling
Meanwhile, the police are doing everything they can to discourage cycling, with the increasingly widespread police belief that there's no such thing as a close pass per se (Lancashire has never prosecuted anybody for the proxy offence of careless/ dangerous driving, and it's doubtful if they have ever done anything beyong sending the entirely worthless advice letters; we all know about Essex/ the Met/ Gloucestershire etc. where they're backsliding at an increasing rate and expecting the cyclist to demonstrate that they were 'inconvenienced' before they will accept even a pass at 10 cms away as being 'wrong' in any way).
How about a publicity campaign, reminding everyone of their responsibilities to each other? But focussing on bad driving, dangerous driving, not giving a shit about anyone else driving? Roads aren't dangerous in themselves, it's the arseholes behind the wheel that are the problem. And, in a few cases, behind handlebars.
Sounds too much like "Share the roads"...
Erm… TBH I think that the drivers are doing just fine, Louise
There's a war on, don't you know?
Yeah, I thought the same.
You say that, but they're still killing several hundred of each other every year.
The vast majority of the killing and injuring is done by drivers. So not really each other.
Um - yes - that's how the 'each other' bit works.
But drivers are killing a lot of other motor vehicle occupants. As well as people not in motor vehicles and people not even on the road...
EDIT mdavidford got there already.
Warm words are welcome. Good deeds even more so.
Exactly. Let's see some serious money allocated to active travel.
Indeed. For the time being at least it is refreshing to have someone in government who at least claims to want things to be better being pushed to follow through by constructive opposition.
Keeping up the pressure will be critical.
Money is definitely a key "sign of change" and if we're still spending billions on new road infra (never mind fixing old stuff) and beans on walking and cycling then nothing has changed.
... However I think Chris Boardman makes a good case in this talk here (thanks mattw) that money is almost a "symptom" of change - or the least important part. Long term (and these changes are on the order of decades) changing the conversation, the people and the "institutional culture" is fundamental. A campaign can land a chunk of cash - but while we have a shared mental model of "obviously 'good' means prioritising driving, minimising motor journey times and maximising motor traffic capacities" things will not progress. That needs to have reached politicians, councillors, planners and even road builders.
I hope I'm wrong but Scotland may be showing this. Here the political agreement with the Greens meant that all of a sudden there was a commitment to properly funding active travel (10% of the road budget). Unfortunately what didn't happen was a larger group of politicians connecting emotionally (or even in a calculating manner) with "safer streets, nicer places, less journeys driven".
For one we never actually reached the point where all the cash was released (and there were quibbles about trying to get it to fund things which weren't strictly active travel). Because this didn't get as far as "hearts and minds" after the recent sudden change in political landscape there's a danger this could evaporate again. (And people won't go back, because we avoid "failure").
Yep 100 days in couple of bitesized soundbites and photo ops, not even an announcement reversing the rules the DfT put in place for LTNs and 20mph zones to make it easier again for councils to implement them.
