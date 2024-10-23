Win! Ultimate Rouvy indoor training bundle worth £430, including 1-year free subscription plus jersey, bib shorts + more

It's that time of year again... better dust off your turbo trainer! If you're looking to spice things up on the indoor training front this winter, we think Rouvy have just the thing to keep you motivated, with one lucky road.cc reader to receive a mega bundle of goodies worth £430. All you have to do to enter is fill out the entry form at the bottom of this page.

The clocks are about to go back, and here in the UK we're heading into to that all too familiar winter of dark nights and unappealing cold, wet riding. For many of us, that means swapping the soggy roads for the turbo. Rouvy's ultra-realistic cycling app offering riders a choice of more than 1,500 real-world routes to make things more realistic and keep the boredom at bay.

Bringing the outdoors indoors, you can sync your activities with your training app of choice, whether that be Strava, Garmin or TrainingPeaks, and the range of races, challenges, events and workouts means there's no reason your fitness can't roll on through the winter. Just think, you could be flying by that first group ride in the spring.

What's more, Rouvy is giving away a 12-month subscription to our competition winner (as well as a jersey, bib shorts, towel, socks and drinks bottle). If you sort the bike, trainer and fan, Rouvy's got everything else covered for you.

Enter by simply filling out the entry form at the bottom of this page before 12pm noon on the 6th November.

Whoever wins will be getting an annual sub to the app, giving you plenty of realistic training goodness, workouts, events and more. Plus, as Jamie pointed out in our piece on making indoor training more bearable, if you decide to carry on your subscription after your free year, you can pause and resume the 12-month period. Very handy if you do all your riding outdoors in the summer.

> Can we make indoor cycling more bearable for less than £75?

Rouvy has more than 1,500 routes from 45 countries, so you can dream away the winter pretending you're back enjoying your favourite rides. Whether that's a trip to Mallorca, a monster ascent of the Stelvio, or a far-flung adventure to New Zealand or Vietnam, you should find a route to keep you entertained.

If you want to take things a bit more seriously there is a range of training plans and workouts, whether that's building your FTP or keeping things ticking over for next year.

> How does riding your favourite climb on Rouvy compare to real life?

Set-up is as easy as downloading the app and connecting to your trainer. If your Wi-Fi is a bit iffy, you can download routes in advance to avoid any buffering spoiling the views, but apart from that it really is that simple.

Rouvy is also giving our competition winner a pair of its bib shorts and a jersey (RRP £274/€330), highly breathable for comfort in the sweatiest of turbo sessions, but also with an aero fit and "comfortable enough for all-day cycling" for those big days out next summer.

This competition is open to readers in the UK, Europe and USA only. Simply fill out the form below and keep your fingers crossed. The deadline for entries is 6th November at 12pm (GMT time). Good luck!