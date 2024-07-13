British cyclists feel less safe and more dissatisfied with their cycle lanes compared to European riders, research finds

The dissatisfaction and safety concerns that cyclists in the UK feel compared with their European peers has been documented in new research highlighting the at times stark difference in experience between British cyclists and their counterparts in the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

Water management company ACO last month published the findings of its research in a white paper titled 'Pedalling toward better cycle lanes — keeping Britain on the bike', the content of which was first reported by Highways News.

Having surveyed 100 urban cyclists from the UK, as well as an equal sample size from Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, ACO found that the British respondents were the least satisfied with design and maintenance of their cycle lanes, as well as being the nation of cyclists that feel less safe than their European counterparts.

Just 58 per cent of the UK cyclists believe their cycle lanes are well-maintained, in comparison to 83 per cent in the Netherlands, 81 per cent in Denmark, 72 per cent in Sweden and 64 per cent in Germany. Furthermore, 24 per cent of the UK cyclists expressed dissatisfaction with the design of their city's cycling infrastructure, compared with three per cent of Dutch cyclists, eight per cent of both the Danish and Swedish cyclists, and 17 per cent of the Germans.

On the issue of safety, 23 per cent of the UK cyclists disagreed with a statement about them feeling safe when cycling in their local city, a figure much higher than the 11 per cent of the cyclists from Sweden who reported feeling unsafe, the six per cent of the Dutch riders, and one per cent of German and Danish cyclists.

Finally, only 20 per cent of the UK-based riders reported experiencing minimal barriers to making more journeys by bike, again a figure that was higher than for cyclists in all four of the other countries.

When trying to explain the figures, ACO suggested that in the European countries used to compare with the United Kingdom, cyclists are prioritised in urban areas, an attitude often supported through roundabout or junction design.

For example, the white paper notes that in the Netherlands there are 35,000km of cycle paths, but also that in cities cars are viewed as "guests" with cyclists given right of way and 60 per cent of roundabouts in urban areas designed to include physical separation between the cycled route and motor traffic.

Likewise, in Sweden "higer priority is placed on bicycle traffic in community planning, with the emphasis on more functional and user-friendly cycling infrastructure".

Michelle Osborne from ACO Water Management commented: "By understanding the issues faced by cyclists and what best practice looks like when designing cycle networks and pathways, further uptake of active travel can be encouraged. From safety and navigation concerns to the quality of roads and lanes, obstacles remain for bike riders. If the nation is truly to enjoy a cycling revolution, these should be addressed.

"As these survey statistics suggest, more work is needed to improve the interconnectedness of cycling infrastructure in the UK’s urban environments. The issue is not knowledge-related, as the expertise is already there within local authorities and the highway engineering sector, which are highly aware of the difficulties and considerations involved with building new cycle routes or expanding existing paths and networks. Instead, a simplification of the specification process should be pursued, with consistency prioritised across cycling infrastructure wherever possible.

"However, changing attitudes around cycling infrastructure will not happen overnight. It will be a gradual process involving the whole supply chain on projects of this kind. By working with related organisations on key areas such as surface water management and material suitability in abrasive environments, more effective designs and solutions can be identified and specified, leading to more positive perceptions of city cycle path quality, accessibility and connectivity.

"Developments from 2020 onwards, including the publication of LTN 1/20 and founding of Active Travel England, show that the nation is on the right track in this

regard. As local authorities and highway engineers use new and existing funds and apply standardised guidance to upgrade existing routes and establish new ones, the perception gap to the rest of Europe identified in this survey should shrink."

You can access the findings and read the white paper in full here...