news
Live blog

"There's nothing we can do… it's impossible to beat him": Italian champion says coming second to Pogačar for "us humans" is "not a dishonour, but a success"; Deceuninck title sponsor no more; Sir Jason Kenny to run London Marathon + more on the live blog

One more day for the weekend… and Strade Bianche! Adwitiya's on live blog duty with all the cycling news and views
Fri, Mar 07, 2025 09:51
14:33
Calls for “less obstructive” solutions to cycle lane’s “driveway-blocking wands” as councillor says “bollards should be replaced with white lines” – but local authority points out drivers are still parking on bike route
Wimborne Road cycle lane wands (YouTube/DorsetSaferRoads)

14:02
Gianni Vermeersch new Alpecin denim kit 2024
“The entire top ten now leans more toward climbers, that’s a shame”: Alpecin-Deceuninck rider says Strade Bianche organisers are shutting out classics riders by adding more climbs and making the course longer

Is Strade Bianche turning from a race for the classic riders to more for the climbers? Mathieu van der Poel’s teammate Gianni Vermeersch thinks so…

According to the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider, the course change made by the race organisers last year has discouraged classics riders to come to the Tuscan event, with the extra kilometres added with heavy climbing involved not suiting the likes of Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel anymore.

“The charm of Strade Bianche was that the best grand tour riders and the best classics specialists raced against each other. But since the extra loop with Colle delle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe, the course has become too hard for that,” the former gravel world champion told IDLProCycling.com.

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Strade Bianche (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The organizers added an extra loop at the end of the course, featuring two additional steep gravel climbs. Vermeersch said: “Le Tolfe and Colle delle Pinzuto are two very tough sectors. We now do them twice now, and in between, the course is still undulating. That means you have to climb almost 400 extra vertical meters within just 30 kilometers. That makes a huge difference in this race. On top of that, Monte Sante Marie now comes much earlier—80 kilometers from the finish. Pogacar already blew the race open there, which in my view has completely changed the nature of the race.”

He added: “Purely as a race, Strade Bianche is one of my favorites, but last year the organizers made it longer. Now the race is 30 or 40 kilometers longer, mostly with climbs. That makes it more of a climbers’ race. It used to be a 50-50 split between climbers and classics riders.

“You would see riders like Cancellara, Stybar, Mathieu, and Wout — the more classics-oriented guys — at the front. But where I could still play a meaningful role before last year, it has now become really difficult for a classics rider to compete for a top result. The entire top ten now leans more toward climbers. That’s a bit of a shame because this was one of my favourite races, where I had hoped to one day achieve a great result.”

Lennard Kämna Strade Bianche 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Vermeersch came close to winning the race in 2021 when he was in a group just seven seconds behind the leaders in the final, only for the Belgian rider to crash, unfortunately. He added that he’d be going to the race tomorrow, but not anymore with the hopes of winning.  

“With the course changes, that ambition has shifted,” he added. “I think it has become very difficult for a classics rider to get a top result here.”

09:28
Alberto Bettiol at the Men’s Individual Time Trial at 2024 Paris Olympic Games
“There’s nothing we can do… it’s impossible to beat him”: Italian champion says coming second to Pogačar for “us humans” is “not a dishonour, but a success”

I’m sure the memories of last year’s Strade Bianche — of Tadej Pogačar attacking solo with 80km to go and laying down a marker for the unbelievable season he was going to have, achieving unprecedented feats in modern cycling — would still linger fresh in the minds of many cycling fans.

But while we were left awestruck, I can only assume the reaction of the peloton — fear and trembling, dazed and confused — at the world champion's performance. So, as they line up once again tomorrow to take on the white gravels of Tuscany, is any cyclist even aiming for the win anymore?

According to the Italian national champion Alberto Bettiol, that’s the conundrum the Slovenian poses in the sport now. “Pogačar is both the ‘bello e il brutto’ [the beauty and the ugliness] of modern-day cycling,” he said in an interview with Cyclingnews.

“He makes cycling beautiful to watch because he's as good as Eddy Merckx and is smashing all the records. The ‘ugly’ side of racing against Pogačar is that you line up for a race knowing that it's almost impossible to beat him.”

> “What the f***?” Tom Pidcock stunned and Mathieu van der Poel “scared” after Tadej Pogačar left “dead bodies everywhere” with stunning Strade Bianche attack

The 31-year-old, who left EF Education-EasyPost to join XDS Astana Team as their leader, said that at least he isn’t even aiming for the win, but for the second spot on the podium behind the three-time Tour de France winner. But it’s not just him who’s dialled down the expectations, he added that there are very few cyclists in the sport who match Pogačar’s pace and power.

Tadej Pogačar attacks with 81km to go to win 2024 Strade Bianche (Strade Bianche)

Tadej Pogačar launched his solo attack with 81km to go to win the 2024 Strade Bianche (Strade Bianche)

“I honestly don't think there's anyone on the Strade Bianche start list who can even try to stay with him,” he said. “I’d have loved to see Mathieu van der Poel take him on when he's at his best but he’s only just started racing and is logically focused on the cobbled Classics, when he has more chance of beating Pogačar.

“We have to be realistic, there's nothing we can do. Pogačar can race without calculating his effort. Van der Poel can too, but us humans have got to think carefully about every effort we make in a race. I hope Pogačar attacks early on Saturday, after UAE hurt everyone on the San Martino in Grania sector with 100km to race. He can clear off, do his thing, and things fall into place.”

“That’s safer for him, he can avoid any crashes and pace his effort. If he gains a minute, he can have the team car with him in case he punctures. For the rest of us it'll then be fast and furious behind as we race for second place. I like our chances for a place on the podium alongside Pogačar.

“That’s still a result anyone and everyone should be proud of. Being beaten by Pogačar is not a dishonour, it's a ‘success’ to remember and cherish when we are old and retired and talk to our kids about our career and we understand just how good Pogačar was during his career.”

13:07
White gravel of Tuscany, cobbles of Belgium and the French race to the sun... Keep your calendars empty this weekend to not miss any racing!
12:36
“It was all so absurd that if I hadn’t experienced it firsthand, I would think it was a scene from a movie”
Luca Colnaghi

> Italian pro cyclist pushed off bike, punched in face, and hit with rock in two vicious, unprovoked assaults by motorbike attackers

11:49
Alright everyone, pack up your bags… Pogačar’s winning it tomorrow

Just look at him. How does anyone go up against him?

A few comments from under the video…

“No need for him to train this section he’s about 3 minutes ahead at this point.”

“Won't even need to sprint up there…”

And my favourite one: “Pog went so fast he actually went back through time. You may think he's training but he's actually finishing the race.”

11:23
Jason Kenny wins gold at the Tokyo Olympics (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Britain’s most successful Olympian Sir Jason Kenny amongst star-studded London Marathon start list

The London Marathon is still more than a month away, and while most of us would usually have to enter a ballot and count on our stars to get our names picked, a list of “sports royalty”, as the BBC put it, is confirmed to be at the start line, including track cycling legend and Britain’s most successful Olympian Jason Kenny in the mix.

Lining up alongside the seven-time Olympic gold medal winner, other sports stars confirmed to be at the event scheduled for 27th April include former Chelsea captain John Terry, former English cricket captain Sir Alastair Cook, former Italian football team captain Leonardo Bonucci… and Jack Wilshere (that’s me trying to do my best Kate Scott imitation).

10:51
Alpecin 'Grey Attack' 2024 Tour de France kit
Deceuninck will stop being title sponsor of Alpecin-Deceuninck and Fenix-Deceuninck WorldTour teams at the end of 2025

After three years of being a title sponsor in the WorldTour peloton, Deceuninck is set to depart at the end of current season as title sponsors for the Belgian men’s and women’s pro cycling teams, Alpecin-Deceuninck and Fenix-Deceuninck.

The Belgian PVC windows and doors manufacturer had come on as the title sponsor for the team previously known as Alpecin-Fenix in 2022. Before that, they were the sponsors for another Belgian team Soudal-QuickStep, then known as Deceuninck-QuickStep, from 2019 to 2021.

2023 Alpecin-Deceuninck MerciPoupou jersey

2023 Alpecin-Deceuninck MerciPoupou jersey

Despite not continuing as the title sponsor, it’s reported that Deceuninck will stay on as a minor sponsor, with their logo still appearing on the kits — similar to how Fenix stopped being a title sponsor for the men’s team three years ago but still had their logo on the shorts for a while.

In a press release issued by Deceuninck, Francis Van Eeckhout, Executive Chairman, said: “The successful collaboration has delivered the desired results in terms of brand awareness for the company.

“In consultation with the team management, we have come to the conclusion that we can continue to strengthen each other in a different form of partnership.”

10:29
British Cycling “killing off” sport and harming smaller events, says organiser of cancelled race after risk assessor demanded “huge, last-minute” £4,000 safety changes
Crash during Active Fakenham Easter Criterium 2022

> British Cycling “killing off” sport and harming smaller events, says organiser of cancelled race after risk assessor demanded “huge, last-minute” £4,000 safety changes

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

