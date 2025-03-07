“There’s nothing we can do… it’s impossible to beat him”: Italian champion says coming second to Pogačar for “us humans” is “not a dishonour, but a success”; Deceuninck title sponsor no more; Sir Jason Kenny to run London Marathon + more on the live blog

I’m sure the memories of last year’s Strade Bianche — of Tadej Pogačar attacking solo with 80km to go and laying down a marker for the unbelievable season he was going to have, achieving unprecedented feats in modern cycling — would still linger fresh in the minds of many cycling fans.
But while we were left awestruck, I can only assume the reaction of the peloton — fear and trembling, dazed and confused — at the world champion's performance. So, as they line up once again tomorrow to take on the white gravels of Tuscany, is any cyclist even aiming for the win anymore?
According to the Italian national champion Alberto Bettiol, that’s the conundrum the Slovenian poses in the sport now. “Pogačar is both the ‘bello e il brutto’ [the beauty and the ugliness] of modern-day cycling,” he said in an interview with Cyclingnews.
“He makes cycling beautiful to watch because he's as good as Eddy Merckx and is smashing all the records. The ‘ugly’ side of racing against Pogačar is that you line up for a race knowing that it's almost impossible to beat him.”
> “What the f***?” Tom Pidcock stunned and Mathieu van der Poel “scared” after Tadej Pogačar left “dead bodies everywhere” with stunning Strade Bianche attack
The 31-year-old, who left EF Education-EasyPost to join XDS Astana Team as their leader, said that at least he isn’t even aiming for the win, but for the second spot on the podium behind the three-time Tour de France winner. But it’s not just him who’s dialled down the expectations, he added that there are very few cyclists in the sport who match Pogačar’s pace and power.
Tadej Pogačar launched his solo attack with 81km to go to win the 2024 Strade Bianche (Strade Bianche)
“I honestly don't think there's anyone on the Strade Bianche start list who can even try to stay with him,” he said. “I’d have loved to see Mathieu van der Poel take him on when he's at his best but he’s only just started racing and is logically focused on the cobbled Classics, when he has more chance of beating Pogačar.
“We have to be realistic, there's nothing we can do. Pogačar can race without calculating his effort. Van der Poel can too, but us humans have got to think carefully about every effort we make in a race. I hope Pogačar attacks early on Saturday, after UAE hurt everyone on the San Martino in Grania sector with 100km to race. He can clear off, do his thing, and things fall into place.”
“That’s safer for him, he can avoid any crashes and pace his effort. If he gains a minute, he can have the team car with him in case he punctures. For the rest of us it'll then be fast and furious behind as we race for second place. I like our chances for a place on the podium alongside Pogačar.
“That’s still a result anyone and everyone should be proud of. Being beaten by Pogačar is not a dishonour, it's a ‘success’ to remember and cherish when we are old and retired and talk to our kids about our career and we understand just how good Pogačar was during his career.”
Add new comment
1 comments
If I was a DS I'd be lambasting Bettiol for being defeatist but as a spectator, his view seems pretty realistic. Anyway I want Pogi to stay out of trouble this month so he'll be on the start at P-R.