“There’s nothing we can do… it’s impossible to beat him”: Italian champion says coming second to Pogačar for “us humans” is “not a dishonour, but a success”; Deceuninck title sponsor no more; Sir Jason Kenny to run London Marathon + more on the live blog

Is Strade Bianche turning from a race for the classic riders to more for the climbers? Mathieu van der Poel’s teammate Gianni Vermeersch thinks so…

According to the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider, the course change made by the race organisers last year has discouraged classics riders to come to the Tuscan event, with the extra kilometres added with heavy climbing involved not suiting the likes of Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel anymore.

“The charm of Strade Bianche was that the best grand tour riders and the best classics specialists raced against each other. But since the extra loop with Colle delle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe, the course has become too hard for that,” the former gravel world champion told IDLProCycling.com.

The organizers added an extra loop at the end of the course, featuring two additional steep gravel climbs. Vermeersch said: “Le Tolfe and Colle delle Pinzuto are two very tough sectors. We now do them twice now, and in between, the course is still undulating. That means you have to climb almost 400 extra vertical meters within just 30 kilometers. That makes a huge difference in this race. On top of that, Monte Sante Marie now comes much earlier—80 kilometers from the finish. Pogacar already blew the race open there, which in my view has completely changed the nature of the race.”

He added: “Purely as a race, Strade Bianche is one of my favorites, but last year the organizers made it longer. Now the race is 30 or 40 kilometers longer, mostly with climbs. That makes it more of a climbers’ race. It used to be a 50-50 split between climbers and classics riders.

“You would see riders like Cancellara, Stybar, Mathieu, and Wout — the more classics-oriented guys — at the front. But where I could still play a meaningful role before last year, it has now become really difficult for a classics rider to compete for a top result. The entire top ten now leans more toward climbers. That’s a bit of a shame because this was one of my favourite races, where I had hoped to one day achieve a great result.”

Vermeersch came close to winning the race in 2021 when he was in a group just seven seconds behind the leaders in the final, only for the Belgian rider to crash, unfortunately. He added that he’d be going to the race tomorrow, but not anymore with the hopes of winning.

“With the course changes, that ambition has shifted,” he added. “I think it has become very difficult for a classics rider to get a top result here.”