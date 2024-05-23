"Too late, damage already done": Cyclists slam Telegraph's quiet correction to story falsely claiming "death trap" cyclists hit "52mph" chasing London Strava segments... despite that being faster than Tour de France sprinters + more on the live blog

If you missed it yesterday evening (apparently something was happening in Westminster) The Daily Telegraph amended its story claiming "death trap" cyclists are riding at 52mph in pursuit of London Strava segments, removing the dodgy GPS data 'evidence' that the newspaper now admits was "erroneous".

Curiously, the Telegraph claimed (in its very quietly corrected story with statement added at the bottom) that Strava data "cannot be checked or independently verified", somewhat ironic given the story was in part the work of a journalist who is a former BBC fact checker. Apparently, a quick internet search to realise not even peak Sir Chris Hoy could ride at 84km/h (indoors in a velodrome with perfect conditions while motor paced by a derny), was beyond its staff's fact-checking capabilities.

Which is how we ended up with one of the UK's largest newspapers putting this on its front page on Friday.

As many pointed out last night, the quiet correction and change of the online headline will do nothing to address the thousands of people who read it in print or saw it online before the amendment.

"Oops, too late. Damage already done," one road.cc reader said on social media.

Matt Jackson: "You can bet this change in detail won't be widely published unlike the original 'attention-grabbing' headline…"

Duncan Mackay: "It appears to be one of those 'Sorry if you're offended...' apologies. Their 'correction' is worded in such a way as to imply that Strava are deleting rides, to cover up dangerous cycling. Rather than them just admitting that their 'journalist' hasn't actually done their job properly, because he/she was too busy trying to provoke outrage."

eburtthebike: "Telegraph: 'We are happy to clarify this point and correct the record.'

"No, they aren't. They're happy to publish a correction that almost nobody who read the original pile of excrement will read, and most people who read it will still believe it."

AidanR suggested the people on social media saying they would report the piece to IPSO (the Independent Press Standards Organisation that regulates many of the UK's newspapers and magazines) might have contributed to the correction.

"What I would love to see, though, is corrections have as prominent a place as the original article, i.e. splashed across the top of the front page. A guy can dream..." he added.

fincon1: "The Daily Telegraph is now as bad as the Mail. I cancelled my subscription earlier this year after yet another anti-cycling article. Chris Boardman is right."

Last weekend, Boardman called the article "hate speech" and demanded the press has "just got to stop" labelling cyclists as killers off the back of one widely reported incident from 2022 that informed the government's acceptance of introducing a new dangerous cycling law... more on that and the impact the upcoming general election might have later...