"Too late, damage already done": Cyclists slam Telegraph's quiet correction to story falsely claiming "death trap" cyclists hit "52mph" chasing London Strava segments... despite that being faster than Tour de France sprinters + more on the live blog

If you missed it yesterday evening (apparently something was happening in Westminster) The Daily Telegraph amended its story claiming "death trap" cyclists are riding at 52mph in pursuit of London Strava segments, removing the dodgy GPS data 'evidence' that the newspaper now admits was "erroneous".
Curiously, the Telegraph claimed (in its very quietly corrected story with statement added at the bottom) that Strava data "cannot be checked or independently verified", somewhat ironic given the story was in part the work of a journalist who is a former BBC fact checker. Apparently, a quick internet search to realise not even peak Sir Chris Hoy could ride at 84km/h (indoors in a velodrome with perfect conditions while motor paced by a derny), was beyond its staff's fact-checking capabilities.
Which is how we ended up with one of the UK's largest newspapers putting this on its front page on Friday.
As many pointed out last night, the quiet correction and change of the online headline will do nothing to address the thousands of people who read it in print or saw it online before the amendment.
"Oops, too late. Damage already done," one road.cc reader said on social media.
Matt Jackson: "You can bet this change in detail won't be widely published unlike the original 'attention-grabbing' headline…"
Duncan Mackay: "It appears to be one of those 'Sorry if you're offended...' apologies. Their 'correction' is worded in such a way as to imply that Strava are deleting rides, to cover up dangerous cycling. Rather than them just admitting that their 'journalist' hasn't actually done their job properly, because he/she was too busy trying to provoke outrage."
eburtthebike: "Telegraph: 'We are happy to clarify this point and correct the record.'
"No, they aren't. They're happy to publish a correction that almost nobody who read the original pile of excrement will read, and most people who read it will still believe it."
AidanR suggested the people on social media saying they would report the piece to IPSO (the Independent Press Standards Organisation that regulates many of the UK's newspapers and magazines) might have contributed to the correction.
"What I would love to see, though, is corrections have as prominent a place as the original article, i.e. splashed across the top of the front page. A guy can dream..." he added.
fincon1: "The Daily Telegraph is now as bad as the Mail. I cancelled my subscription earlier this year after yet another anti-cycling article. Chris Boardman is right."
Last weekend, Boardman called the article "hate speech" and demanded the press has "just got to stop" labelling cyclists as killers off the back of one widely reported incident from 2022 that informed the government's acceptance of introducing a new dangerous cycling law... more on that and the impact the upcoming general election might have later...
Add new comment
26 comments
Despite many depressing reads on Road CC from us cyclists point of view let's look on one bright side. It looks like the current government driving so many of these depressing stories will shortly be history. Even better IDS's daft legislation on killer cyclists won't make it onto the statute books.
The problem for me is that under current Ofcom rules, aren't apologies for falsely printed articles supposed to be of a similar standing to the size and prominence of the original article? For example, a front page headline requires a front page apology? The Telegraph clearly haven't done this.
Although, to properly deter poor journalism, the rules for printing misinformation should be much clearer. My proposal would be:
In physical print, the paper must print a full apology across the front page with no additional article suggestions or headlining, outlining exactly what they printed that was incorrect and how.
For website publications, the article must be archived as false and removed from the main pages of the site. They must then publish an apology article explaining as above.
Ofcom doesn't regulate print press. IPSO guidelines require corrections to be given due prominence, but not necessarily equal prominence as the original article. They will sometimes require a front page error to have a front page flag, but the correction can be elsewhere - https://www.ipso.co.uk/media/2288/due-prominence-journalist-guidance.pdf
C4 Tonight 8pm - Dispatches: The War on Britain’s Motorists
Not sure I can arsed watching it.
I wonder if the "car journalist" will address the 60 year "war on pedestrians & cyclists" or point to the various elephants in the corner (massive numbers of vehicles on the roads, single occupant short journeys etc) let alone what motorists could do to make things not "the worst time ever to be a motorist" - like cease to be a motorist in some situations. Oh and stop automatically referring to LTNs as "controversial" because culture warrior types don't like them.
Time will tell & I can't be arsed to hold my breath.
Interesting read in the the Guardian.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/23/call-for-stricte...
Whatever happened to valueing integrity?
To my mind, any political organisation should just expel any members that distribute false conspiracy theories. They bring the organisation into disrepute (well, possibly not the Tories as they must be rock bottom in terms of reputation) and pollute public discourse.
Exactly. They shouldn't have to legislate to stop people spreading obvious lies. As you say, whatever happened to honour and integrity in public life?
Not a given. See e.g. Ian Hislop (of Private Eye) arguing with Sir Bernard Jenkin MP in a session of a select committee for transparency after the Owen Paterson affair. Hislop was rather outraged that Sir Bernard was arguing that (just like lawyers) there should be specific training for MPs because you could not take it for granted that MPs would be clear that getting large sums of cash / favours from an organisation while an MP might be seen as suspicious. Or even cloud your judgement!
Sadly the MP is probably right; but we probably should still be outraged. Dynamic equilibrium - some people seeking power will always be out for graft and we have to keep pushing back against that...
Nothing inherently good about "valuing integrity" for people seeking power. (Which *must* be the ultimate aim of parties / MPs, otherwise they'll be out-competed by those who are).
While we might declare it a "good" / want to encourage it in politics it's just another tool in the box. It can be a good play but its political value may be limited to certain environments. From the likes of Trump etc. a wider interpretation of "integrity" is clearly accessible in some (still) democratic environments.
Organisations might be expected to try to limit heterodoxy but the bottom line is "what succeeds is success". I'd like to see it be "a virtue" but ... I'm no longer shocked that people who aren't out-and-out gangsters* sometimes seem less concerned about it.
* Your degree of political cynicism / anarchism may vary.
Death Cult Tories - making things worse so that they can trick the elderly into voting for them again.
Cyle miles down, car journeys up.
" It's the only outcome for a country that set a strategy to destroy public transport, forcing people outside of London into car dependency and without the environment to walk & cycle safely. "
"No more war on drivers" = We want obese children and chronically ill adults causing enormous costs to the NHS.
There is some evidence that the fitter and more active you are as a child - adolescent then this can set a precedent for your fitness levels going into adulthood. Some say, but not proven, that you can set your body's response and ability to tolerate and change when exposed to training loads at puberty. That this can set your ability to get fit and maintain fitness throughout your adult life and can even make a difference to how we age, even slow our bodies decline into old age. If this is so, then we should be doing all we can to encourage our children now to get out, get active and involved in sport whatever shape or form that takes!
Even if that's not the case, children being happier and healthier now is a good thing by itself. if it leads to healthier adults as a byproduct that's even better.
We shouldn't forget the mental health angle either, especially as kids are suffering with exposure to toxic social media from a young age. Exercise can have a very beneficial effect on mood and even more so when it's in green spaces.
Society needs to push the message that exercise is walking/running/scooting/cycling in green spaces - not using a treadmill in a gym.
I totally agree with you on this, I myself after a full on working day, just long to push my bike out the front door and go for a ride to some of my favourite places and lanes. You need some level of fitness to do that and make it a worthwhile and enjoyable experience. Both physical and mental health are linked and can not be taken individually, so you are right to highlight that aspect.
That came up this week on radio4, (randomly heard). Also just call it activity not physical activity, as it can put some off.
Yes but how will I make sure that poor sweet Timothy and Tabitha don't have to scuff their nice new shoes on the way to school if I don't driver them the 1 mile to school in my 7 seater XC90. Sometimes I think you people hate children.
My sister in law once got genuinely angry with me because I was playing with her kids on the grass, the grass was wet and ruined the 5 year old's suede shoes.
No kid should have shoes they can't play in.
No shoes should be ruined by a bit of moisture, not fit for purpose, take them back to the shop!
Meanwhile, in The Netherlands...
https://hollandinternationaldistributioncouncil.com/en/blog-dutch-childr...
https://www.childinthecity.org/2017/01/12/why-are-dutch-children-the-wor...
Of course there are lots of differences around kids and parenting and NL is not perfect. But I'd say providing for and installing a sense of independent mobility from a young age (and indeed into older age) has is a significant component.
My feeling is that a (slightly) higher baseline level of exercise / time spent outdoors is important too - but since NL is also a "developed modern culture" with excellent public transport and high car ownership I'm not sure how much of a diffence there is. I would guess overall activity levels in the UK and NL both show quite a drop from e.g. the 1980s (kids - get yourselves to school)...
There is a youtube channel run by someone who moved to the Netherlands with his kids and goes back to the US occasionally. Its interesting to see his take on the difference. How children in the Netherlands still play outside in the street and have automy whereas in the UK the streets are empty and everything a child does is monitored by parents and usually involves driving them somewhere.
Not Just Bikes!
There are several notable "cycle refugees" from English-speaking places in NL - e.g. the Bruntletts, or even the Hembrows (of A View from the Cycle Path) from the UK (who have The Campaign for Childhood Freedom page - FWIW seems this site will now give you browser scare warnings).
But yes, NotJustBikes has one specifically about kids and how NL is better through urban planning.
Slightly pedantic point but it irks me that the headline suggests the problem is "laziness". I haven't read the full article, but from the quote you've picked out it would certainly seem that the author of the article doesn't actually subscribe to that view either (the article's author probably didn't come up with the headline).