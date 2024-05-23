Support road.cc

Live blog

"Too late, damage already done": Cyclists slam Telegraph's quiet correction to story falsely claiming "death trap" cyclists hit "52mph" chasing London Strava segments... despite that being faster than Tour de France sprinters + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Thursday live blog where Dan Alexander will be rounding up everything that's happening in the world of cycling today...
Thu, May 23, 2024 09:05
"Too late, damage already done": Cyclists slam Telegraph's quiet correction to story falsely claiming "death trap" cyclists hit "52mph" chasing London Strava segments... despite that being faster than Tour de France sprinters + more on the live blogTelegraph front page/ cyclists in Richmond Park (Simon MacMichael/Telegraph)
07:44
"Too late, damage already done": Cyclists slam Telegraph's quiet correction to story falsely claiming "death trap" cyclists hit "52mph" chasing London Strava segments... despite that being faster than Tour de France sprinters

If you missed it yesterday evening (apparently something was happening in Westminster) The Daily Telegraph amended its story claiming "death trap" cyclists are riding at 52mph in pursuit of London Strava segments, removing the dodgy GPS data 'evidence' that the newspaper now admits was "erroneous". 

Curiously, the Telegraph claimed (in its very quietly corrected story with statement added at the bottom) that Strava data "cannot be checked or independently verified", somewhat ironic given the story was in part the work of a journalist who is a former BBC fact checker. Apparently, a quick internet search to realise not even peak Sir Chris Hoy could ride at 84km/h (indoors in a velodrome with perfect conditions while motor paced by a derny), was beyond its staff's fact-checking capabilities.

Which is how we ended up with one of the UK's largest newspapers putting this on its front page on Friday.

Telegraph front page

As many pointed out last night, the quiet correction and change of the online headline will do nothing to address the thousands of people who read it in print or saw it online before the amendment.

"Oops, too late. Damage already done," one road.cc reader said on social media.

Matt Jackson: "You can bet this change in detail won't be widely published unlike the original 'attention-grabbing' headline…"

Duncan Mackay: "It appears to be one of those 'Sorry if you're offended...' apologies. Their 'correction' is worded in such a way as to imply that Strava are deleting rides, to cover up dangerous cycling. Rather than them just admitting that their 'journalist' hasn't actually done their job properly, because he/she was too busy trying to provoke outrage."

eburtthebike: "Telegraph: 'We are happy to clarify this point and correct the record.'

"No, they aren't.  They're happy to publish a correction that almost nobody who read the original pile of excrement will read, and most people who read it will still believe it."

 AidanR suggested the people on social media saying they would report the piece to IPSO (the Independent Press Standards Organisation that regulates many of the UK's newspapers and magazines) might have contributed to the correction. 

"What I would love to see, though, is corrections have as prominent a place as the original article, i.e. splashed across the top of the front page. A guy can dream..." he added.

fincon1: "The Daily Telegraph is now as bad as the Mail. I cancelled my subscription earlier this year after yet another anti-cycling article. Chris Boardman is right."

Last weekend, Boardman called the article "hate speech" and demanded the press has "just got to stop" labelling cyclists as killers off the back of one widely reported incident from 2022 that informed the government's acceptance of introducing a new dangerous cycling law... more on that and the impact the upcoming general election might have later...

09:46
A Thursday dose of envy-inducing Norwegian cycling infrastructure

Look at this masterpiece filmed by Stuart Baillie (StuInNorway on Twitter)... and I don't just mean the cycling in a kilt...

"The new missing segment in the middle of our cycle expressway opened today, so it would have been rude to not turn up to the opening suitable attired... Yes I'm cycling in kilt and jacket, including bow tie. The bridge over the motorway's going to make a huge difference." 

Excuse me while I nip to the shops on my cracked shared-use path covered with broken glass and give way signs at every turning... no, I'm not bitter.

09:35
"Stating the blindingly obvious, cyclists whether new or experienced will be less inclined to ride on the roads if there is perceived or real danger and more people will cycle less as that danger increases"
Cyclist in London cyclists dismount sign in background - copyright Simon MacMichael

Let's dive into some of your reaction to this.

> "The UK is travelling in the wrong direction": Cycling miles travelled down and car journeys up according to latest government stats

Pub bike: "My own experience is that for many years from the mid-2000s to around 2020 or so the roads seemed to get a little bit safer but since then they seem to have become more dangerous. I thought things got yet more dangerous after the changes to the Highway Code which should have had the opposite effect.   

"The 'Plan for Drivers' is just making things even worse. Stating the blindingly obvious, cyclists whether new or experienced will be less inclined to ride on the roads if there is perceived or real danger and more people will cycle less as that danger increases. These cycling miles figures do not surprise me, but they do sadden me."

Ryanbybike: "Actively encouraged by the government. I'm not surprised!" 

Live blog comment 30 May 2024
09:32
Mercian Cycles ceases trading and enters voluntary liquidation
Mercian Audax Special

> Mercian Cycles ceases trading and enters voluntary liquidation

08:41
Something tells me this is going to be a sprint
Giro d'Italia stage 18 2024 (RCS)

A well deserved easy day at the Giro, the sprinters and their teams emerging from hibernation to take the first of two more days where they can win. After today it's back to the mountains for stages 19 and 20, the latter of the two featuring a double ascent of the Monte Grappa, before the final stage in Rome.

Can anyone stop Jonathan Milan making it four? If the Lidl-Trek man does that'll mean half the stages of this year's race will have been won by him or Tadej Pogačar.

08:08
"The UK is travelling in the wrong direction": Cycling miles travelled down and car journeys up according to latest government stats
Commuter cyclists in London stoped at light with van in background - copyright Simon MacMichael

> "The UK is travelling in the wrong direction": Cycling miles travelled down and car journeys up according to latest government stats

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Safety | 1 hour ago
5 likes

Despite many depressing reads on Road CC from us cyclists point of view let's look on one bright side. It looks like the current government driving so many of these depressing stories will shortly be history. Even better IDS's daft legislation on killer cyclists won't make it onto the statute books.

Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
4 likes

The problem for me is that under current Ofcom rules, aren't apologies for falsely printed articles supposed to be of a similar standing to the size and prominence of the original article? For example, a front page headline requires a front page apology? The Telegraph clearly haven't done this.

Although, to properly deter poor journalism, the rules for printing misinformation should be much clearer. My proposal would be:

In physical print, the paper must print a full apology across the front page with no additional article suggestions or headlining, outlining exactly what they printed that was incorrect and how.

For website publications, the article must be archived as false and removed from the main pages of the site. They must then publish an apology article explaining as above.

quiff replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 22 min ago
0 likes

Ofcom doesn't regulate print press. IPSO guidelines require corrections to be given due prominence, but not necessarily equal prominence as the original article. They will sometimes require a front page error to have a front page flag, but the correction can be elsewhere - https://www.ipso.co.uk/media/2288/due-prominence-journalist-guidance.pdf    

Tom_77 | 1 hour ago
4 likes

C4 Tonight 8pm - Dispatches: The War on Britain’s Motorists

Not sure I can arsed watching it.

Clem Fandango replied to Tom_77 | 1 hour ago
8 likes

I wonder if the "car journalist" will address the 60 year "war on pedestrians & cyclists" or point to the various elephants in the corner (massive numbers of vehicles on the roads, single occupant short journeys etc) let alone what motorists could do to make things not "the worst time ever to be a motorist" - like cease to be a motorist in some situations.  Oh and stop automatically referring to LTNs as "controversial" because culture warrior types don't like them.

Time will tell & I can't be arsed to hold my breath.  

IanMK | 3 hours ago
1 like

Interesting read in the the Guardian.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/23/call-for-stricte...

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to IanMK | 2 hours ago
5 likes

IanMK wrote:

Interesting read in the the Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/23/call-for-stricte...

Whatever happened to valueing integrity?

To my mind, any political organisation should just expel any members that distribute false conspiracy theories. They bring the organisation into disrepute (well, possibly not the Tories as they must be rock bottom in terms of reputation) and pollute public discourse.

brooksby replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
5 likes

Exactly.  They shouldn't have to legislate to stop people spreading obvious lies.  As you say, whatever happened to honour and integrity in public life?

Avatar
1 like

Not a given.  See e.g. Ian Hislop (of Private Eye) arguing with Sir Bernard Jenkin MP in a session of a select committee for transparency after the Owen Paterson affair.  Hislop was rather outraged that Sir Bernard was arguing that (just like lawyers) there should be specific training for MPs because you could not take it for granted that MPs would be clear that getting large sums of cash / favours from an organisation while an MP might be seen as suspicious.  Or even cloud your judgement!

Sadly the MP is probably right; but we probably should still be outraged.  Dynamic equilibrium - some people seeking power will always be out for graft and we have to keep pushing back against that...

chrisonabike replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Nothing inherently good about "valuing integrity" for people seeking power.   (Which *must* be the ultimate aim of parties / MPs, otherwise they'll be out-competed by those who are).

While we might declare it a "good" / want to encourage it in politics it's just another tool in the box.  It can be a good play but its political value may be limited to certain environments.  From the likes of Trump etc. a wider interpretation of "integrity" is clearly accessible in some (still) democratic environments.

Organisations might be expected to try to limit heterodoxy but the bottom line is "what succeeds is success".  I'd like to see it be "a virtue" but ... I'm no longer shocked that people who aren't out-and-out gangsters* sometimes seem less concerned about it.

* Your degree of political cynicism / anarchism may vary.

hawkinspeter | 4 hours ago
5 likes

Death Cult Tories - making things worse so that they can trick the elderly into voting for them again.

Hirsute | 4 hours ago
5 likes

Cyle miles down, car journeys up.

 

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GOPnp54WIAANGk2?format=jpg&name=900x900)

 

" It's the only outcome for a country that set a strategy to destroy public transport, forcing people outside of London into car dependency and without the environment to walk & cycle safely. "

Patrick9-32 replied to Hirsute | 4 hours ago
10 likes

Hirsute wrote:

Cyle miles down, car journeys up.

" It's the only outcome for a country that set a strategy to destroy public transport, forcing people outside of London into car dependency and without the environment to walk & cycle safely. "

"No more war on drivers" = We want obese children and chronically ill adults causing enormous costs to the NHS. 

60kg lean keen ... replied to Hirsute | 3 hours ago
8 likes

There is some evidence that the fitter and more active you are as a child - adolescent then this can set a precedent for your fitness levels going into adulthood.  Some say, but not proven, that you can set your body's response and ability to tolerate and change when exposed to training loads at puberty.  That this can set your ability to get fit and maintain fitness throughout your adult life and can even make a difference to how we age, even slow our bodies decline into old age.  If this is so, then we should be doing all we can to encourage our children now to get out, get active and involved in sport whatever shape or form that takes!

 

Patrick9-32 replied to 60kg lean keen climbing machine | 3 hours ago
8 likes

Even if that's not the case, children being happier and healthier now is a good thing by itself. if it leads to healthier adults as a byproduct that's even better. 

hawkinspeter replied to 60kg lean keen climbing machine | 3 hours ago
10 likes

60kg lean keen climbing machine wrote:

There is some evidence that the fitter and more active you are as a child - adolescent then this can set a precedent for your fitness levels going into adulthood.  Some say, but not proven, that you can set your body's response and ability to tolerate and change when exposed to training loads at puberty.  That this can set your ability to get fit and maintain fitness throughout your adult life and can even make a difference to how we age, even slow our bodies decline into old age.  If this is so, then we should be doing all we can to encourage our children now to get out, get active and involved in sport whatever shape or form that takes!

We shouldn't forget the mental health angle either, especially as kids are suffering with exposure to toxic social media from a young age. Exercise can have a very beneficial effect on mood and even more so when it's in green spaces.

Society needs to push the message that exercise is walking/running/scooting/cycling in green spaces - not using a treadmill in a gym.

60kg lean keen ... replied to hawkinspeter | 2 hours ago
5 likes

I totally agree with you on this, I myself after a full on working day, just long to push my bike out the front door and go for a ride to some of my favourite places and lanes.  You need some level of fitness to do that and make it a worthwhile and enjoyable experience. Both physical and mental health are linked and can not be taken individually, so you are right to highlight that aspect.  

 

Hirsute replied to hawkinspeter | 2 hours ago
3 likes

That came up this week on radio4, (randomly heard). Also just call it activity not physical activity, as it can put some off.

mctrials23 replied to 60kg lean keen climbing machine | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Yes but how will I make sure that poor sweet Timothy and Tabitha don't have to scuff their nice new shoes on the way to school if I don't driver them the 1 mile to school in my 7 seater XC90. Sometimes I think you people hate children.  

Patrick9-32 replied to mctrials23 | 1 hour ago
5 likes

mctrials23 wrote:

Yes but how will I make sure that poor sweet Timothy and Tabitha don't have to scuff their nice new shoes on the way to school if I don't driver them the 1 mile to school in my 7 seater XC90. Sometimes I think you people hate children.  

My sister in law once got genuinely angry with me because I was playing with her kids on the grass, the grass was wet and ruined the 5 year old's suede shoes. 

No kid should have shoes they can't play in. 

Backladder replied to Patrick9-32 | 39 min ago
0 likes

Patrick9-32 wrote:

No kid should have shoes they can't play in. 

No shoes should be ruined by a bit of moisture, not fit for purpose, take them back to the shop!

chrisonabike replied to Hirsute | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Meanwhile, in The Netherlands...

https://hollandinternationaldistributioncouncil.com/en/blog-dutch-childr...

https://www.childinthecity.org/2017/01/12/why-are-dutch-children-the-wor...

Of course there are lots of differences around kids and parenting and NL is not perfect.  But I'd say providing for and installing a sense of independent mobility from a young age (and indeed into older age) has is a significant component.

My feeling is that a (slightly) higher baseline level of exercise / time spent outdoors is important too - but since NL is also a "developed modern culture" with excellent public transport and high car ownership I'm not sure how much of a diffence there is.  I would guess overall activity levels in the UK and NL both show quite a drop from e.g. the 1980s (kids - get yourselves to school)...

mctrials23 replied to chrisonabike | 2 hours ago
4 likes

There is a youtube channel run by someone who moved to the Netherlands with his kids and goes back to the US occasionally. Its interesting to see his take on the difference. How children in the Netherlands still play outside in the street and have automy whereas in the UK the streets are empty and everything a child does is monitored by parents and usually involves driving them somewhere. 

Patrick9-32 replied to mctrials23 | 2 hours ago
4 likes

mctrials23 wrote:

There is a youtube channel run by someone who moved to the Netherlands with his kids and goes back to the US occasionally. Its interesting to see his take on the difference. How children in the Netherlands still play outside in the street and have automy whereas in the UK the streets are empty and everything a child does is monitored by parents and usually involves driving them somewhere. 

Not Just Bikes!

chrisonabike replied to Patrick9-32 | 1 hour ago
0 likes

There are several notable "cycle refugees" from English-speaking places in NL - e.g. the Bruntletts, or even the Hembrows (of A View from the Cycle Path) from the UK (who have The Campaign for Childhood Freedom page - FWIW seems this site will now give you browser scare warnings).

But yes, NotJustBikes has one specifically about kids and how NL is better through urban planning.

OnYerBike replied to Hirsute | 19 sec ago
0 likes

Slightly pedantic point but it irks me that the headline suggests the problem is "laziness". I haven't read the full article, but from the quote you've picked out it would certainly seem that the author of the article doesn't actually subscribe to that view either (the article's author probably didn't come up with the headline). 

