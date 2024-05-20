"Who the f*** flagged me?": Tadej Pogačar uploads Giro-destroying ride to Strava... gets flagged (and swiftly reinstated); Viral internet confessor claims to have taken Team Sky Pinarello home after TdF crash; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

- News
Add new comment
3 comments
Probably a made up story about getting a free bike but I do remember from many years ago – early 2000s maybe? – a rider's bike slid into a ravine after a crash and was abandoned and some local climbers went and recovered it then had the police after them for not returning it to the team. There was also a memorable incident in the Vuelta one year when a top rider did a bike change for a puncture and a helpful spectator held the original bike, but the team car drove off without remembering to put that one back on the roof, he was left at the roadside waving after them. Fortunately for the team he was an honest chap and, if I recall correctly, managed to stop the broom wagon and got them to take it to the finish. So it could happen, but odds rather against.
Just watched the Jeremy Vine segment on the new cycling laws, Nick Freeman was on promoting banning cyclists from driving if they get a conviction that would have resulted in a driving ban if it had been a motorist as he is all about road safety.
rang up to ask him why he had made a career defending dangerous drivers if he's all about road safety but as it was a pro-cyclist comment it was not put to him.
Time for a complaint to Ofcom about bias I think.
Harm minimization!
What we want is to NOT ban those illegal / careless / dangerous drivers from driving. Because otherwise they might be tempted to cycle - which we all know we have too much of now! (Plus of course it's an attack on their basic human rights / won't you think of the innocent children or old people they won't be able to care for / the tax lost / the threat to society if it makes everyone think they'll have to pay a bit more attention on the road?)
What we need is to ban those illegal / careless / dangerous cyclists from driving. They've clearly shown they're not fit even to be in charge of a child's toy. Just imagine the damage those antisocial, speeding lycra louts could do behind the wheel of a motor vehicle! (But of course we should emphasise that people driving are generally in no way a threat to anyone because we have licencing, vehicle inspections, road infra to keep pedestrians safe etc.)