"Who the f*** flagged me?": Tadej Pogačar uploads Giro-destroying ride to Strava... gets flagged (and swiftly reinstated); Viral internet confessor claims to have taken Team Sky Pinarello home after TdF crash; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

The spirit of Tom Dumoulin's Giro nature break was almost reborn during yesterday's stage of the Giro d'Italia, Geraint Thomas not getting on too well with the monumental mountain of gels required to master some monumental mountains.

"A lot of fuelling, my guts weren't great I'll be honest," he explained on his Watts Occurring podcast. "I was thinking 'am I going to have to stop for a number two?' You're just fuelling so much, a load of gels and this and that... it wasn't that bad that I actually had to stop or anything, but just so much gas... I got to my hotel room... you don't want to go in there..."

He's probably got a room to himself, given Ineos' budget. Either that or G's poor roommate might be spending his rest day sleeping elsewhere.

