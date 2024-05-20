Support road.cc

Live blog

"Who the f*** flagged me?": Tadej Pogačar uploads Giro-destroying ride to Strava... gets flagged (and swiftly reinstated); Viral internet confessor claims to have taken Team Sky Pinarello home after TdF crash; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

It's a rest day at the Giro, but definitely not for the road.cc live blog... Dan Alexander has sore legs after a long spin in the sun yesterday (that's where the Giro similarities end) and has all your news, reaction and more as we start a new week...
Mon, May 20, 2024 09:11
"Who the f*** flagged me?": Tadej Pogačar uploads Giro-destroying ride to Strava... gets flagged (and swiftly reinstated); Viral internet confessor claims to have taken Team Sky Pinarello home after TdF crash; Weekend round-up + more on the live blogTadej Pogačar 2024 Giro d'Italia Strava upload (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
10:16
Thoughts and prayers for Geraint Thomas' Giro d'Italia roommate after Ineos leader almost pulls a Dumoulin on stage 15

CONTENT WARNING: DO NOT READ IF ABOUT TO EAT YOUR LUNCH, I REPEAT DO NOT READ... 

Geraint Thomas 2024 Giro d'Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The spirit of Tom Dumoulin's Giro nature break was almost reborn during yesterday's stage of the Giro d'Italia, Geraint Thomas not getting on too well with the monumental mountain of gels required to master some monumental mountains.

"A lot of fuelling, my guts weren't great I'll be honest," he explained on his Watts Occurring podcast. "I was thinking 'am I going to have to stop for a number two?' You're just fuelling so much, a load of gels and this and that... it wasn't that bad that I actually had to stop or anything, but just so much gas... I got to my hotel room... you don't want to go in there..."

He's probably got a room to himself, given Ineos' budget. Either that or G's poor roommate might be spending his rest day sleeping elsewhere.

Also on the agenda:

07:56
"Who the f*** flagged me?": Tadej Pogačar uploads Giro-destroying ride to Strava... gets flagged (and swiftly reinstated)

It's important to lose with dignity, avoid being a sore loser who throws their toys out the pram kicking and screaming whenever anyone betters them... unless of course we're talking about Strava, and the person who flagged Tadej Pogačar's Giro d'Italia 'queen stage' destruction after the Slovenian uploaded it to the ride-sharing app. A quite incredible display of tantruming.

Tadej Pogačar 2024 Giro d'Italia Strava upload

Fortunately for Pog it was reinstated soon after, his Passo di Foscagno KOM and numerous other best times back atop the leaderboards. Either way, it gave us an amusing thought trying to picture some perturbed (but very talented) amateur getting an Uh oh! email from Strava yesterday afternoon.

'So I'm meant to believe some guy called Tadej Pogačar has just ridden 221km at 35km/h across the high mountains and had enough energy to obliterate my KOM at the end? Yeah, right... that's getting flagged...'

Tadej Pogačar 2024 Giro d'Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

It's not the first time Pogačar has been reported to the Strava police, his epic Tour of Flanders-winning activity also getting the flag treatment last year before, again, being promptly reinstated, his quite ridiculous 3:47 up the Oude Kwaremont the pick of the KOMs, 12 seconds faster than any other rider on Strava.

08:21
Viral internet confessor claims to have taken Team Sky Pinarello home after Tour de France crash

Fesshole, if you aren't already familiar, is an extremely popular Twitter account posting anonymous confessions from followers, cycling last night being thrust into the spotlight by one confessor's claim about their souvenir from a day of Tour de France spectating.

Obviously it's caused much discussion, the case for the defence: 

"All those saying this could never have happened, haven't seen how crazy the end of TdF races can be — a team can struggle to keep track of all the riders let alone random bits or equipment."

The case for the prosecution is a bit more in depth, starting with a certain Michael Tarling, father of Ineos Grenadiers' time-trialling powerhouse Josh:

Others added: 

"There's no way a pro team would leave a bike behind….. utter nonsense."

"I was watching Formula One when one of the top teams dunno which one, crashed near me, I took the billion pound car home, put it in my glove box of my Honda Civic, thank you non-specific top Formula One team."

"Anyone with a basic knowledge of cycling can spot this as lie and Team Sky would have been chosen because that's the only team the author will have ever heard of."

It's looking tough for the defence team, which way will the live blog jury decide?

SuperSurvey

08:34
Weekend round-up: "It's just got to stop," says Chris Boardman of "hate speech" anti-cycling articles; A glow in the dark bicycle?; Vollering victorious again + more

Away from the Giro d'Italia and there was plenty happening in the world of cycling this weekend. Chris Boardman continued the reaction to the Telegraph's "52mph" cyclist story on Friday, which if you missed...

Telegraph front page/ cyclists in Richmond Park (Simon MacMichael/Telegraph)

> Telegraph journalists told "check your research" after front page claims cyclists hit 52mph chasing London Strava segments... despite that being faster than Olympic track cyclists

Active Travel Commissioner Boardman called the story "bonkers" and made the point that "if this was directed at a gender, race or religion it would be rightly called out as the hate speech it is". It also transpired one of the reporters who worked on the piece was... a former BBC fact-checker... no, really.

Tech of the Week featured Eddy Merckx Bikes' updated steel range, a "one-of-a-kind" glow in the dark e-bike and plenty more good stuff...

TechoftheWeek-2024-05-17

> Who needs bike lights* when your whole bike glows in the dark? Plus the Strava updates you've been waiting for and loads more tech news from MAAP, Quoc, POC + more

Over in France, Sam Bennett won four stages of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque to return to racing victory in sensational style, taking the GC in the process, while at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, Demi Vollering doubled up her Vuelta success with another dominant display at the Women's WorldTour event, taking the final stage by 51 seconds to secure a comfortable overall success too.

And finally, on Saturday, Jack reported the strange situation at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court where there is now a ban on visitors parking — or even bringing — bikes of any kind to the court. A defence lawyer who works there regularly told us no explanation had been given for the change...

Wimbledon magistrates court - via Google Street View

> Magistrates Court says "no bikes are allowed on court premises", allegedly telling visitors to park bikes in town centre nearby

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

3 comments

Rendel Harris | 43 min ago
Probably a made up story about getting a free bike but I do remember from many years ago – early 2000s maybe? – a rider's bike slid into a ravine after a crash and was abandoned and some local  climbers went and recovered it then had the police after them for not returning it to the team. There was also a memorable incident in the Vuelta one year when a top rider did a bike change for a puncture and a helpful spectator held the original bike, but the team car drove off without remembering to put that one back on the roof, he was left at the roadside waving after them. Fortunately for the team he was an honest chap and, if I recall correctly, managed to stop the broom wagon and got them to take it to the finish. So it could happen, but odds rather against.

Avatar
Gus T | 58 min ago
Just watched the Jeremy Vine segment on the new cycling laws, Nick Freeman was on promoting banning cyclists from driving if they get a conviction that would have resulted in a driving ban if it had been a motorist as he is all about road safety.

 rang up to ask him why he had made a career defending dangerous drivers if he's all about road safety but as it was a pro-cyclist comment it was not put to him.

Time for a complaint to Ofcom about bias I think.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Gus T | 19 min ago
Harm minimization!

What we want is to NOT ban those illegal / careless / dangerous drivers from driving.  Because otherwise they might be tempted to cycle - which we all know we have too much of now!  (Plus of course it's an attack on their basic human rights / won't you think of the innocent children or old people they won't be able to care for / the tax lost / the threat to society if it makes everyone think they'll have to pay a bit more attention on the road?)

What we need is to ban those illegal / careless / dangerous cyclists from driving.  They've clearly shown they're not fit even to be in charge of a child's toy.  Just imagine the damage those antisocial, speeding lycra louts could do behind the wheel of a motor vehicle!  (But of course we should emphasise that people driving are generally in no way a threat to anyone because we have licencing, vehicle inspections, road infra to keep pedestrians safe etc.)

Latest Comments

 