Giro d'Italia helmet row as Patrick Lefevere questions jury after Julian Alaphilippe fined for removing helmet to "take off his wet cap" in the cold; Richmond Park Strava segment flagged as hazardous; How long to save for an SL8? + more on the live blog

It's the Wednesday live blog and Dan Alexander is on duty again (apologies if you're getting sick of me)... we've got more Giro coverage, news, reaction and more for you as we creep closer to a bank holiday weekend...
Wed, May 22, 2024 09:14
Julian Alaphilippe 2024 Giro d'Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
07:51
Giro d'Italia helmet row as Patrick Lefevere questions jury after Julian Alaphilippe fined for removing helmet to "take off his wet cap" in the cold
Julian Alaphilippe 2024 Giro d'Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

A grim day at the Giro yesterday as the riders tackled a shortened, but still freezing cold and sodden, day of riding through the mountains. Julian Alaphilippe was again one of the protagonists, up the road chasing stage victory before Tadej Pogačar's latest display of inevitable superiority.

Everyone will have a story from stage 16, few who completed it will forget it quickly, but one reaction angle coming post-stage was regarding the jury's attitude to Alaphilippe briefly removing his helmet mid-stage to remove his wet hat beneath. Patrick Lefevere took to Twitter (a quintet of words that'll strike fear into anyone, I know, but don't worry, nothing contemptible today) to point out his rider was fined 200 Swiss francs (£172) for the pleasure.

"That's how they treat a rider who wants to take off his wet cap under his helmet," he wrote.

You can certainly understand Lefevere's frustration (a sentence I never thought I'd write), given the extreme weather conditions perhaps the jury could have cut Alaphilippe some slack in not wanting a soaking hat on his head? I'm sure they'd argue it is just their job to enforce the rules as they are written.

The replies suggest the cycling-watching public are split on it:

"The UCI wants a big Christmas Party this year!! Often wondered if fines are their party fund?"

"The correct way to do it is to stop, take of his helmet and wet cap, put helmet back on and set off again."

"When he falls on the wet road and suffers a serious head injury, everyone screams that he should have obeyed the rules. Or would he have done everything right even in this case? The penalty is justified if he doesn't stop, there are already enough serious injuries this season!"

"UCI are clowns sadly"

I'm glad we've cleared that one up then. Alaphilippe was also the subject of post-stage comments from fellow breakaway rider Ewen Costiou of Arkéa - B&B Hotels who finished ninth, the young Frenchman thanking his compatriot for taking "a big turn just for me while he was dead". The TV pictures showed the peloton nearing as the two-time champion got on the front of the breakaway, pushing the pace and emptying the tank to earn them some welcome seconds before he subsequently dropped out the back of the telly completely empty.

"He's a huge champion, it's great to have done that, he didn't have to," Costiou said.

And finally, we can't let this opportunity pass without another look at the Frenchman's amusing quotes published on his team's website. I say 'amusing' because Soudal-QuickStep are the masters of seamless sponsor shout-outs. This is the team, after all, who (in 2022 during Alaphilippe's recovery from a crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège) reported their rider was now strong enough to "resume light training on a set of Tacx rollers".

It gave us a laugh imagining the team's doctor earnestly concluding: 'I'm sorry, Julian. Your body is not strong enough for Elite or Wahoo just yet. For people with your injuries, I always prescribe Tacx...'

Welcome to today's shoehorned sponsor shout-out...

"It was a crazy day," Alaphilppe said. "With the route change because of the weather, and the full gas tempo from the start all the way to the finish. The weather didn't make it easy, but Specialized's rain tyres have lots of grip in these conditions. I rode on my instinct and I can be happy with the way I gave my best.

"It was cold today, but I had my Castelli clothing to keep me warm and dry, which helped me stay in the lead so deep into the stage."

Fair play, superb name-dropping, plus the sponsors pay the bills to keep the team running... and we enjoy reading it and putting it on the blog. Long may it continue...

13:24
Giro d'Italia stage 17: Another tough day in the mountains

Picture the scene. You're two weeks into a Grand Tour. Knackered. You limp through a freezing day in the mountains, get back to the bus, open up the roadbook and are confronted with this for the next stage...

Giro d'Italia stage 17 (RCS)

An earlier break containing Julian Alaphilippe, Nairo Quintana, Damiano Caruso and a few others has since returned to the peloton, meaning it's almost entirely back together as the riders approach 50km to go. Lidl-Trek's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier chased some mountain points at the top of the last climb and has found himself alone at the front with 30 seconds' advantage. Apart from that, there's just the main bunch of favourites (well, THE favourite and the rest) and those well off the back.

Is it going to be stage win number six for Pog?

13:06
Giovambattista Iera and Routes de l'Oise (original image credits Giovambattista Iera on Instagram and Routes de l'Oise

> Former cycling film actor accused of motor doping at French stage race dramatically flees and knocks down race director with his van

09:46
"If that does not invoke the extreme weather protocol, then what does?": Adam Hansen comments on stage 16 chaos

CPA riders' union President Adam Hansen has tried to explain the events that led to yesterday's stage being shortened and questioned the organisers' "let's see how it goes approach" in the face of freezing conditions that "would have resulted in riders on the side of the road, scattered all over the climb, looking for shelter in the snow".

Giro d'Italia 2024 (SWpix.com/Zac Williams)

"On the rest day, the CPA first contacted all stakeholders to arrange an agreement based on the weather forecast for stage 16," he said. "It was clear that the conditions on Umbrail Pass should invoke the UCI extreme weather protocol, and the riders proposed eliminating this pass to avoid two degrees with snow during the long descent.

"The riders' intention was to have a full race without having to stop and restart due to extreme weather. The riders stood united in their decision, which was communicated to show the seriousness of their stance. After many hours of negotiations on the morning of the race, the CPA did their best to convey the riders' seriousness in avoiding today's situation.

"In the end, it was clear that Umbrail Pass could not have been raced as local authorities closed the pass due to too much snow. If the riders had raced, as the stakeholders wanted, the race would have stopped at the Umbrail Pass. Please remember, the riders' intention was always to race from point A to B and put on a show, exactly like they did and how a race should be.

Larry Warbasse Giro d'Italia 2024 (SWpix.com/Zac Williams)

"So ultimately, due to the weather, the original race course could not have been completed. Especially since before the race had even started, it was zero degrees with snow. If that does not invoke the extreme weather protocol, then what does?

"It is 2024; we need to have a clear protocol in place for all stakeholders to understand and accept to preserve the good image of cycling. A 'let's see how it goes' approach, especially today, would have resulted in riders on the side of the road, scattered all over the climb, looking for shelter in the snow. This is not the solution for ensuring the riders' health."

09:37
The good people of Facebook sum up Pat's hat spat

Lefevere or the UCI: pick your fighter... no, you can't say neither...

Julian Alaphilippe 2024 Giro d'Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The two comments we've got over on Facebook sum up the way this sort of thing divides opinion...

Steve Soper: "Stupid doesn't really cover most of these so called officials."

Paul Wilson: "Imagine the guys who are in charge of the rules applying the rules. The horror. You can't have it both ways, if the weather is increasing the danger then all the more reason to enforce the safety rules."

We'll spare you the poll...

09:29
Coastguard rescues child who fell 20 metres "down a steep bank" while cycling along cliff path
Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team (Facebook)

Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team said it was called to a cliff path between Maenporth and Swanpool on Monday evening to a report that a child had fallen around 20 metres down a steep bank while cycling along the route.

"Team members carried out an assessment of the casualty's injuries, suspecting a potentially serious leg injury and began treating him. Paramedics then arrived on scene and administered some pain relief to enable a comfortable move to our stretcher," the coastguard team confirmed.

"The casualty was then moved up the bank using some of our rope rescue equipment. He was then carried out along the footpath to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital. The casualty was incredibly brave throughout his ordeal and we wish him a speedy recovery."

09:25
09:14
How long does it take to save up for an S-Works SL8 around the world?

CyclistsHub.com has shared an interesting article detailing how long it takes to afford a top-of-the-range SL8 around the world...

How long to save up for an S-Works SL8? (CyclistsHub.com/Petr Minarik)

Check out the full piece and all the stats here...

08:58
Richmond Park Strava segment flagged as hazardous
Richmond Park Strava segment hazardous

The main segment in south-west London's Richmond Park, a popular destination for cyclists in the English capital, has been flagged as hazardous after a week where Strava was thrust into the spotlight by much coverage around "dangerous cycling" in the national press.

The Royal Parks, the charity which also manages Richmond Park, asked Strava to remove a popular segment in Regent's Park due to a pedestrian being killed in a collision with a cyclist in two years ago.

In response, Strava told road.cc that it was urging cyclists to "prioritise everyone's safety" and "behaviours related to" the death of a pensioner — hit by a cyclist at speeds of 25-29mph as a group ride completed laps of Regent's Park — "violate" its community standards. The ride-sharing app also made it clear the feature to flag a segment as hazardous already exists.

On Friday, we reported that Telegraph journalists had been told to "check your research" after the paper put a story on its front page claiming that cyclists are hitting 52mph in pursuit of London Strava segments... despite that being faster than Olympic track cyclists, with Richmond Park named as one segment where cyclists were "creating death traps".

Telegraph front page/ cyclists in Richmond Park (Simon MacMichael/Telegraph)

The story led Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman to criticise the media's portrayal of cyclists. "Mums, dads, sons and daughters being labelled as killers. It’s just got to stop," he said.

08:39
What's the fastest way to commute by bike on a budget? The sub-£500 DIY e-bike vs acoustic bike challenge

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

" Working days needed to afford"  err..i'm sure that should be workign days to earn the equivalent sum. Unless affording a bike means you dont spend on anything else. I'll caveat this by admitting i haven't followed the link to check their protocol. 

my bike setup cost me the equivalent of about 2 of my net UK salary.....obviously saved over a much longer period

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/21/electric-cars-more...

gRauniad wrote:

Hybrid and electric cars are more likely to strike pedestrians than petrol or diesel vehicles, particularly in towns and cities, according to an analysis of British road traffic accidents.

Data from 32bn miles of battery-powered car travel and 3tn miles of petrol and diesel car trips showed that mile-for-mile electric and hybrid cars were twice as likely to hit pedestrians than fossil fuel-powered cars, and three times more likely to do so in urban areas.

Why eco-friendly cars are more hazardous is unclear, but researchers suspect a number of factors are to blame. Drivers of electric cars tend to be younger and less experienced, and the vehicles are much quieter than cars with combustion engines, making them harder to hear, especially in towns and cities.

"Drivers", surely?

 

Who are the people who can't hear electric vehicles approaching? Other car drivers, I imagine.

While there's no aggressively loud engine revving, I've never experienced electric vehicles as being hard to hear.

momove wrote:

Who are the people who can't hear electric vehicles approaching? Other car drivers, I imagine. While there's no aggressively loud engine revving, I've never experienced electric vehicles as being hard to hear.

Whether or not a vehicle is silent should be irrelevant - people need to look before crossing a road or performing a maneouvre if using a vehicle. If someone is only listening out for loud engines, then they're likely to step into the path of a cyclist or EV.

True. However, this does suggest that a significant factor in the much higher risk of a pedestrian being struck by the driver of an electric car is that they didn't hear it coming / didn't look before stepping into the road. These cars tend to be heavier due to the added weight of batteries (and a motor in the case of hybrids) so may well cause more injuries at the same speed. Hopefully people will learn to look properly before crossing the road, though I'm not hopeful bearing in mind how many I see glued to phones. 

What _really_ irked me about the article was the phrase "eco-friendly cars...".

I'm expecting "the quiet man"  to now call for "causing death by quiet driving" to be made an offence.

Perhaps "Emit elsewhere"?  Or "slightly better for the environment in some ways but maybe worse in others"* ?  Or "new tech fixes old tech" - dodge issues with a current technology / find a "new stretch of road" by switching to another.  Which of course will come with its own problems, more or less further down the road!

* Whatever other issues there are with new "green tech" one issue it doesn't seem to address is being able to produce the raw materials in a sustainable manner, due to continued large-scale requirements for concrete and good-quality steels.  And as ever Jevon's paradox may apply.

& not 'accidents' either!

'Younger drivers being less experienced' So is the driving test not strict enough? or doesn't cover not hitting pedestrians?!

Maybe it's the touted 'insane' acceleration away from traffic lights etc?

brooksby wrote:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/21/electric-cars-more...

gRauniad wrote:

[...] the vehicles are much quieter than cars with combustion engines, making them harder to hear, especially in towns and cities.

Worth investigation but at the more dangerous speeds (20mph and up) doesn't road noise dominate?   So presumably both ICE and electric vehicles are a similiar volume?

Ime that's the case, at 30mph there's very little difference in most ice cars to evs, road noise, once past you yes the engine exhaust makes an ice louder, but you can see them then.

When they're travelling milk float speeds it's harder to hear them approach, above other ice noise

Whether it's novelty factor as they're easier to spot I do think Tesla drivers close pass alot though.

The research is nonsense as for the last few years, EV have had to have noise generators when travelling at low speeds so people can hear them coming. The research is from 2018 when EVs didn't have such.... I know as my first EV was new in 2018..... it was great fun creeping up on Peds in car parks who couldn't be bothered to look up from their phones.

You would have to be stupid or on the phone....same thing some might say.... to get caught out by an EV in 2024. 

I can think of a number of possible reasons for this which could do with some research:
- Yes many peds do seem to rely on hearing. Very few do a shoulder check before crossing a side road; so much so that I've taken to calling out 'Electric car?' as I manoeuvre round them . . .
- Potential faster acceleration which - especially if the vehicle 'looks' slow and heavy (SUV, van) - might well take someone not expecting it by surprise.
- Maybe type of driver? Interesting the article mentions youth. Possibly also a particular drivist attitude. Lots of e-cars are now SUV types.
- One that worries me when cycling too: more 'tech'. Both in terms of screens to look at or touch for controls, both distracting; and also proto-self-drive 'safety' stuff. The latter raises the concern that people might not realise they have it (keep in lane really scary in that possibility!), might not understand how it works, or might rely on it too much and not pay proper attention.
Whatever, if statistically significant it certainly needs looking into, especially the last, as this could well become an issue in its own right.

brooksby wrote:

"Drivers", surely?

100%

http://rc-rg.com

"wow, that car did that all by itself?"
https://www.facebook.com/groups/3331869633536303/

Disappointed Alaphillipe  didn't also say "With all the wet weather I'm glad our team bus has nice, grippy QuickStep flooring"

henryb wrote:

Disappointed Alaphillipe  didn't also say "With all the wet weather I'm glad our team bus has nice, grippy QuickStep flooring"

"In future I'm going to avoid helmet fine misery by covering my cap in Soudal's market-leading marine sealant..."

Did Alaphilippe literally take his helmet off long enough to remove his cap?  So, how many seconds, exactly, was he helmetless?

brooksby wrote:

Did Alaphilippe literally take his helmet off long enough to remove his cap?  So, how many seconds, exactly, was he helmetless?

Not very many - there is a video doing the rounds on social media.

I can't help but think that removing your  jacket, or even arm warmers while riding is more risky than removing a helmet...but also these are top level pro's who in most circumstances having highly developed bike skills. 

Global Nomad wrote:

I can't help but think that removing your  jacket, or even arm warmers while riding is more risky than removing a helmet...but also these are top level pro's who in most circumstances having highly developed bike skills. 

I was thinking that today watching riders in the middle of the peloton cycling hands-free whilst trying to deal with a flappy jacket, taking a helmet off and removing a cap is something that could actually be done with one hand, apart from perhaps a very brief moment to clip the strap back on.

The title of that article needs changing.
"£500 Commuter challenge: Bike Vs e-bike hack-job" better reflects that a) the questionable quality of cheap aftermarket motor conversion kits and b) no regular bike should ever be referred to as "acoustic".
"Bike Vs Fire hazard" is also acceptable.

I think Dan needs to dish out the RoadCC admin login details again..

ROOTminus1 wrote:

The title of that article needs changing. "£500 Commuter challenge: Bike Vs e-bike hack-job" better reflects that a) the questionable quality of cheap aftermarket motor conversion kits and b) no regular bike should ever be referred to as "acoustic". "Bike Vs Fire hazard" is also acceptable.

I don't think you can compare the cheap aftermarket shite conversion kits with the likes of those from Swytch and similar. 

ROOTminus1 wrote:

The title of that article needs changing. "£500 Commuter challenge: Bike Vs e-bike hack-job" better reflects that a) the questionable quality of cheap aftermarket motor conversion kits and b) no regular bike should ever be referred to as "acoustic". "Bike Vs Fire hazard" is also acceptable.

Swytch are a highly respected mainstream British company – hardly cheap, either – and as far as I'm aware their products have never been implicated in a fire, but don't let that get in the way of the "all ebikes are a fire hazard" narrative.

 

