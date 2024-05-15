Government agrees to introduce tougher laws for “dangerous cyclists” who kill or injure, as Transport Secretary says “it’s only right that the tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face the full weight of the law”

The government has agreed to introduce tougher legislation to prosecute cyclists who kill or injure through dangerous or careless cycling, after ministers backed a series of amendments to the Criminal Justice Bill tabled by Sir Iain Duncan Smith which aim to ensure people on bikes “face the same penalties as drivers and motorcyclists” responsible for the death of pedestrians.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the proposed legislation would ensure the “tiny minority” of reckless cyclists would face the “full weight of the law”, while protecting “law-abiding cyclists”.
On Wednesday, ministers supported former Conservative leader Duncan Smith’s proposal to introduce the specific offence of “causing death by dangerous, careless, or inconsiderate cycling, and causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate cycling”, which would lead to tougher penalties for those who kill or injure while riding bikes, e-bikes, electric scooters, unicycles, and “personal transporters”.
As we reported last week, the amendments would replace the current legislation with which cyclists who kill or injure while riding recklessly can be prosecuted under the 1861 ‘wanton or furious driving’ law, which carries with it a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
According to Duncan Smith’s proposals, bikes would also be legally required to be “equipped and maintained” to standards set out in the Act.
The government will now bring forward an updated amendment to Home Secretary James Cleverly’s Criminal Justice Bill before it is put up for debate in the House of Lords.
> Iain Duncan Smith calls for creation of “causing death by dangerous, careless, or inconsiderate cycling” law
The topic of dangerous cycling has attracted widespread national print and broadcast media coverage in recent weeks in the aftermath of a coroner’s inquest being told that no charges would be brought against a cyclist who was riding laps of London’s Regent’s Park when he crashed into a pensioner, causing her fatal injuries.
The cyclist, Brian Fitzgerald, was riding in a group at a speed of between 25mph and 29mph at the time of the fatal crash, which led to the death of 81-year-old Hilda Griffiths. The speed limit in the park is 20mph, but the Metropolitan Police confirmed that it does not apply to people riding bicycles (as is the case throughout the country), and that the case had been closed because there was “insufficient evidence for a real prospect of conviction”.
Duncan Smith’s amendments were welcomed by Matthew Briggs, a longstanding campaigner for a dangerous cycling law, whose wife Kim was hit and killed by a cyclist riding with no front brakes in London in 2016, with the cyclist Charlie Alliston later being jailed for 18 months after being found guilty of causing bodily harm by “wanton and furious riding”.
Announcing the government’s backing of Duncan Smith’s amendments on Wednesday, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Most cyclists, like most drivers, are responsible and considerate. But it’s only right that the tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face the full weight of the law for doing so.
“Just like car drivers who flout the law, we are backing this legislation introducing new offences around dangerous cycling. These new measures will help protect law-abiding cyclists, pedestrians, and other road users, whilst ensuring justice is done.
“I would like to thank Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP for bringing forward this amendment, and to all the campaigners who have tirelessly highlighted this issue – this is in recognition of their efforts in particular.”
> Transport Secretary says tougher laws for dangerous cyclists "under review" and will be considered "with an open mind"
The government’s backing of Duncan Smith’s amendments brings an apparent end to years of debate around tougher dangerous cycling laws, in and out of parliament.
Former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps first raised the issue in January 2022, before declaring his intention to introduce the law again later that year during his infamous summer of backpedalling and U-turns that saw him suggest – and almost immediately retract – that cyclists should have licences, number plates, be insured, and subject to speed limits.
In June 2023, however, it was reported that the Department for Transport had admitted to campaigners that there is a lack of parliamentary time to implement such a law before the next general election, with attention then being turned to a private member’s bill as the primary hope of securing legislative success for the initiative.
But in September, Justice Minister Edward Argar confirmed to parliament that the government was still considering legislation to tackle “dangerous cycling”, after former Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom asked what work was being done to “make sure that the sentencing for those convicted of dangerous cycling is equalised with the sentencing guidelines for those convicted of dangerous driving.”
And last week, in a clear indicator of the direction the government was intent on taking, Harper revealed that he was planning to review Duncan Smith’s amendments with “an open mind”.
In an interview with the Telegraph, the Transport Secretary also claimed his government remains committed to promoting active travel schemes, a claim many will question given the ongoing funding controversies and lack of mention of cycling policies during his party conference speech last autumn that was slammed by Cycling UK as an “ill-fated attempt to win” votes with pro-motoring policies, while “undermining” active travel success.
Dog whistle politics of no merit.
Where is their record of effective and efficient enforcement of existing road traffic law..
No, didn't think so.
Yawn.
They'll be deporting us to Rwanda for inconveniencing hard working drivists and not having RoaD TAx next.
Given that their record on delivery of manifesto promises & such like, plus they'll not survive beyond January at the latest, I'm not going to lose any sleep over it
So will the Right Honourable Mark Harper be ensuring that motorists who recklessly disregard others will also feel the full weight of the law? We've seen how many motorists appear to be treated with leniency by juries and judges/magistrates over the years and no recollection has become an acceptable defence. While I've no issue with a new offence being created. I do question the legitimacy of such an offence due to the numbers of fatalities and the rarity of such an offence being charged. I'm nearly sure I read somewhere that 50% of fatalities between a cyclist and pedestrian it was the later who was at fault.
I really can't remember individuals and the press being as vocal over drivers being locked up or laws changed as they are with cyclists.
Things that the Government could do (and have said they would do), but haven’t, instead prioritising the creation of dangerous cycling laws:
- New laws for hit and run offenders, campaigned for by
- Publishing of England road safety strategy
- Undertake full review of motoring offences and penalties, first promised in 2014
- Transport’s Roads policing review: call for evidence began in 13 July 2020 with recommendations due in Spring 2021; to date, no update has been published
- Pavement parking consultation review - closed November 2020. No update has been published
- Allowing death by careless driving sentences to be appealed by families under the unduly lenient sentences scheme
- Establishing the Road Crash Investigation Bureau: promised, then quietly shelved
None of this is about improving the law or society. It's about signalling that something is being done, especially this close to a general election.
There's a general failure to realise that laws only change behaviour if they are enforced. Some MPs care little about real outcomes, but an awful lot about posturing.
Exactly. Whatever you feel about this, the headline is not "tens of thousands of additional police on the roads, new reporting portals to be set up". Not even "courts to be directed to limit excuses / bring in new expert witnesses (perhaps driving / cycling test examiners?)". (AFAIK - perhaps the main bill has all that?)
Instead the heading on the Gov't anouncement is:
"Measures will help protect law-abiding cyclists, pedestrians and other road users while ensuring justice is done."
Does it actually protect anyone? (And which "other road users"? Motorists? Bus passengers?) It's a bit pedantic I know, obviously most laws cut in after some bad thing has happened, we hope that "prison will change them" - but is this likely to deter the dangerous or careless cyclist?
I think the other bit of the wording I would be concerned about if it is implemented is the bike would have to legally equipped and maintained etc. Legally equipped with what ?
Pedal reflectors, visible from the rear? I'm clearly going to shortly "feel the full force of the law" when riding my recumbent. Even if my pedals had reflectors, and even if my ankles and feet were designed differently so the "back" of them faced more horizontally than vertically, my body is in the way... (Some have suggested carrying an extra set of pedals, attached and visible on the back of the seat.)
If I'm seriously injured by a pedestrian jumping out in front of me, leaving me no time to avoid a collision, will they be prosecuted for causing serious injury by dangerous, careless or inconsiderate pedestrianing?
No, because the cyclist is always the cause of the accident: two pedestrians walked out onto the road without first looking carefully to see if anything was coming, they hit a cyclist and they were all knocked to the ground. At the trial, the judge decided that the accident was caused by the cyclist because he did not swerve or brake, the two pedestrians tried to sue the cyclist for compensation but could not because he was not insured - they demanded that all cyclists should be insured.
I think Duncan Dollimore was good on this - didn't diminish anyone's loss, avoided whataboutery but still noted that the law had managed to impose similar penalties on cyclists as other road users who have killed and (IIRC) expressed a hope that the government would hasten to address the bigger picture of road safety (realistically - the next government, probably in the never never).
Briggs goes on about how Alliston was charged under an antiquated law, but he went to jail for eighteen months so it clearly still works.
I mean - assault is still charged under the 18xx offences against the person act, yet I don't hear the govt saying that they desperately need to introduce a new law for that...
Lets face it- they're never going to do a comprehensive review of road safety law, are they? It might find that they have to be tougher on motorists, and they can't have that.
I think we're seeing a government pushing culture war issues because they need something other than their record to go on. Also, in the news today was the teaching of sex to under nines which already doesn't happen, but conspiracy websites would tell you that they're trying to get people to dress up as cross-gender (gender is a congested idea). Like the kitty litter boxes in classrooms. No truth in the UK.
As little onion has already said on this thread. The numbers don't support the actions, pedestrians much more likely to be killed by car on a footpath than by a cyclist.
Looking around at various stats since 2021 on average around 35 pedestrians per year.
Is it me, or do the current lot in power seem generally keen to ensure that tiny minorities "face the full weight of the law"?
Statistically speaking, based on DfT stats on who is more likely to be harmed in pedestrian-cyclist crashes, they are better off creating a 'dangerous pedestrianing' offence.
Also, given that mobility scooter-pedestrian crashes kill about 10 times as many people as cyclist-pedestrian crashes, why not cover mobility scooters under driving offences?
(IMPORTANT NOTE - whilst these assertions are based on DfT data, the key fact is that the numbers are so low as to be meaningless, so it is actually difficult to draw any serious conclusions abour risk, harm etc, other than it is rare and therefore probably not worth bothering with. Unlike the 1,700 road deaths annually from incidents involving motor vehicles)