Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
New SRAM Red AXS is leaked again: our best look yet at the new 2024 top-end SRAM road groupset2024 leaked SRAM Red AXS lead image @MoBaohua

New SRAM Red AXS is leaked again: our best look yet at the new 2024 top-end SRAM road groupset

Leaked images of SRAM Red levers, cassette, rear mech and callipers suggest a focus on reducing weight, and all but confirm we'll see the new groupset in 2024
by Emily Tillett
Mon, Jan 22, 2024 12:30
4

If you haven't heard there's a new SRAM Red groupset coming, where have you been? Up until now the leaked pictures have been very blurry and details sparse, making it very difficult to confirm or deny if they were genuine... but these latest pictures shared on Twitter confirm many of our predictions and match the spy shots that we shared earlier this month. 

SRAM Red is certainly due for an update. The latest version, 12-speed SRAM Red eTap AXS, was introduced nearly five years ago and SRAM has revamped Force, Rival and Apex since then. 

2024 leaked SRAM red levers comparison

@MoBaohua

> Your complete guide to SRAM road bike groupsets 

Speculation began when we spotted unseen SRAM eTap AXS shifters at the end of 2022 on the bikes of cyclocross stars Lars van der Haar, Lucinda Brand and Shirin van Anrooij. Looking closer at the latest leaked images, shared by Baohua@TCR&TARMAC on X/Twitter, the new levers appear to be sleeker, featuring a smaller shifter. Additionally, the reduced size of the hood and a less aggressive upward slope suggest a design choice aimed at enhancing ergonomics. 

There is also a rubber cover at the top of the shifter which is likely to be for adjusting the reach. 

2024 SRAM Red rear mech leaked images comparison

@MoBaohua

At the rear of the groupset, counting the cassette cogs all but confirms that the latest generation of SRAM Red AXS will be 12-speed, and the batteries look similar to the current generation. 

The cassette pictured looks to be 10-33T, but considering that Jumbo-Visma used 10-36T SRAM Red cassettes last season, it is reasonable to expect that this option will be available. 

The rear mech and jockey wheels show that weight saving seems to have been a big focus. Quite a bit of the rear derailleur and jockey wheels seem to have been hollowed out. 

2024 SRAM XX SL Eagle AXS rear mech

> 1x vs 2x: Are single chainring set-ups the future of road cycling?

The leaked image shares similarities with the latest generation SRAM XX SL Eagle AXS mountain bike jockey wheels (pictured above) which feature a Magic Wheel. This allows the outer ring to rotate freely from the inner spoked hub, meaning you can keep pedalling even when a stick gets stuck in the derailleur. 

Whilst we can see limited use for this on the road, the SRAM Red groupset has typically been used for both road and gravel. 

This isn't the first time we've seen tech trickle down from mountain bike to road. For example, Shimano's Shadow Plus technology for single chainring groupsets was developed for mountain bikes and has since trickled down road, cyclocross and gravel. This helps to stop the chain from bouncing around. 

2024 SRAM XX SL Eagle flatop t-type chain

The chain in the leaked images also appears to be a new addition to the SRAM Red AXS groupset, again utilising mountain bike technology. 

This isn't the first time that SRAM has used a chain with cutouts in the outer plates. However, we would hope that it's cheaper than the current XX SL Eagle Flattop T-Type chain which retails at €180/£160. 

2024 unreleased SRAM Red calliper @MoBaohua
@MoBaohua

These images give us a closer look at what the new callipers and disc rotors could look like. Like the rear mech and jockey wheels, pieces also appear to have been cut out of both the rotor and calliper to remove excess weight.

These leaked images haven't escaped the notice of online forums, with many speculating that a new SRAM Red groupset is anticipated to be launched in mid-May.

With these leaks already happening, it surely won't be long until we get a better look at the remaining components... 

Would you choose this groupset over Shimano Dura-Ace Di2? Let us know in the comments section below.

'sram'
Sram red
Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

Add new comment

4 comments

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 45 min ago
0 likes

What on earth is going on with the design of those disc rotors?  Big blocky carrier with spindly rotor attached that looks ripe for bending and warping.  Are they 2 piece?  Are those bolts or rivets?  They cant be floating rotors can they?

 

ugly AF.

Avatar
lesterama | 2 hours ago
0 likes

I'm sure it works great, but the groupset isn't exactly aesthetically pleasing

Avatar
marmotte27 replied to lesterama | 2 hours ago
1 like

What else is new? Aesthetics in bike parts went out the window quite a while ago...

Avatar
Daddy Feebs replied to lesterama | 8 min ago
1 like

lesterama wrote:

I'm sure it works great, but the groupset isn't exactly aesthetically pleasing

*Super Record Wireless enters the chat*

Latest Comments

 