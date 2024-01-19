Don’t take your bike to the cyclocross! World Cup organiser bans fans’ bikes from course “for safety reasons” (but don’t worry, you can park your car nearby)

It’s fair to say that Benidorm, and the rest of the Costa Blanca, has firmly established itself as one of the most popular go-to spots for both pro riders and cyclo-tourists in search of some warm winter sun (and the possibility of wearing shorts in January), friendly roads, and challenging terrain as they build towards the new racing season.

But this weekend, for one day only, the much-maligned Spanish resort and winter cycling haven becomes the home of a sport much more accustomed to the freezing temperatures and muddy fields of northern Europe, as 10,000-plus cyclocross fans flock to Benidorm to witness the last off-road head-to-head of the season between world champion Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, and Tom Pidcock, at round 13 of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup.

However, if you’re a cyclist who’s spent the past few days getting in some warm weather miles and is planning to ride your bike to Benidorm’s sandy, town centre course to catch some of the sport’s biggest stars in action, take note – spectators’ bikes are banned from the circuit, the event’s organisers have said.

According to the official Benidorm World Cup race’s Spectator’s Guide – first spotted by Single Track World – bikes are not permitted inside the venue for “safety reasons”, the organisers say.

“There won’t be a designated area to park or store them. Only accredited people can access by bike,” the FAQs continue.

While cycling to the World Cup round in Benidorm may not be possible, and with no alternative bike parking measures included on the event’s website, the organisers were at least careful to note where motorists could park their cars before heading to the race.

The FAQs page says “you may park in any of the free parking sites available in Benidorm”, and the organisers have even provided links and helpful tips for drivers seeking the closest possible parking space to the circuit for their car or camper van.

This seemingly car-centric approach adopted by the organisers in Benidorm stands in stark contrast to previous rounds of this year’s UCI Cyclocross World Cup.

At November’s Dublin round, for example, fans were encouraged to cycle to the Sport Ireland Campus, where bike parking facilities were available. Car parking, meanwhile, was not permitted inside the venue, with a shuttle service instead provided for fans from a nearby park and ride.

And at last year’s world championships in Hoogerheide – the scene of Van der Poel’s dramatic sprint victory over eternal rival Van Aert – while car parking areas were set aside by the organisers, cyclists were also well-catered for, with several bike parking spaces advertised near the course and the venue’s entrances.

The situation in Benidorm also seems to fly in the face of the UCI’s own guidelines for organising events. According to the governing body’s sustainability guidelines and ‘travel and transport checklist’, race organisers should “promote the use of public transport and cycling rather than personal vehicle use”.

The checklist also advises organisers to provide “well located and secured parking facilities for bicycles”, while making “walking and cycling to the event attractive by creating maps of safe routes to the location, venue, hotels, and town centres or by offering secure bike-parking”.

In any case, the almost sold-out crowd that will converge on Benidorm this weekend will at least be treated to some spectacular racing, courtesy of a fast, dry course and arguably the most stacked field cyclocross has had to offer this season, featuring a star-studded cast of Van der Poel, Van Empel, Pieterse, Van Aert, Brand, and Pidcock.

As long as they don’t plan on actually riding their bike to the bike race, that is.