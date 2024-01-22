Brompton goes 12-Speed across most of its range, doubling the number of gears on the classic folding bike

- News
Sram (ex Sachs) Dual Drive called from the 90's. It wants its idea back. (3x7 then 3x8-10 using 3 speed hub and 7/8/9/10 sp cassette.
https://www.sheldonbrown.com/dualdrive-shifter.html
To be fair to Brompton, they've done this for a long time now, my 6 speed is the 3 speed hub and a 2 speed derailleur, all they've done is replaced 2 sprockets with 4 at the back.
So now the hub gear from 1904 is paired with a derailleur from 1940 instead of from 1910!
Such incredible advancement of technology from brompton, how will other brands catch up?
Ssshh, don't mention advancement of technology, you'll send the comments into meltdown about disc brakes/electronic gears/composite materials/tubeless tyres/wider tyres/big cassettes/etc*.
* tick all that apply.
I'd heard about this one being in development. It's nice to see it's finally out. I still think a 20" wheel is what the firm needs to introduce at some point as the tyre choice will be so much better.
You can get aftermarket fork and rear section that take 20" wheels (and standard hubs).
It must affect the fold, but it seems to work well enough I'm slightly surprised Brompton haven't changed their hub spacing.
https://www.kinetics-online.co.uk/folding-bikes/brompton/brompton-rear-t...
What does this do to the overall gear range? on the 6 speed the 2 cogs give you interemediate gears between the 3 on the wide range hub. Unless this has a wider range hub doesn't this just give you small increments between hub gears and loads of duplicate gears? And a more complex and higher maintenance gear system?
I'm on my second m6 and as regular user for nearly 20 years now what i'd really like is a 6+ speed hub (and ideally, though i know the fold makes it near impossible a belt drive)
This seems like a big step backwards for Brompton gearing to me https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wzoq4b8XV4
There's an image of the gear ranges at the bottom of the article you're commenting on. It looks to me that it must be a different hub, but not massively different. I'd think it's worth it just to get a sub-30 gear inch low gear.
Apologies we didn't have that info when the article was published, all updated now and yep you are getting quite a bit more range with the 12-speed gearing compared to 6.
Cruitially this also gives the T-line a very usable 4-speed derailuer setup for not much weight.
I'm going to stick with my good 'ol ten year old M6L but if I ever needed to buy a new Brompton I know which one I'd get.