Brompton goes 12-Speed across most of its range, doubling the number of gears on the classic folding bike

After much speculation since Eurobike last summer, Brompton has unveiled bikes with 12-speed gearing across its T Line, Electric P Line, P Line, and Electric C Line models. Before you envision a 12-speed cassette on this tiny folding bike, we must start by saying that is not what these new models will come with.

The update – which essentially doubles the current max offering of six gears – will combine the existing three-speed hub and four-speed derailleur for more gear range but maintain the same compact folding bike design. Thus, there isn't anything massively groundbreaking going on here - the existing C Line Explore already combines a 3-speed hub with a two-speed mech - rather Brompton has built on what it already knew works.

The way Brompton has increased the number of gears is by pairing the 3-speed Sturmey-Archer hub with a lightweight 4-speed derailleur originally designed for the ultralight titanium T Line. The front hub is weather-sealed, which should ensure durability and minimal maintenance.

Everything is controlled by two shifters; the right shifter manages the hub gear and the left controls the derailleur. Critics have said this might make the shifting overly complicated - we will wait and see to get our hands on a test bike before judging that.

> Best folding bikes

The various new Brompton 12-Speed options are available now through Brompton dealers and on the Brompton website and are priced as follows:

T Line Explore 12-Speed (8.8 kg) - £4,725.

(8.8 kg) - £4,725. P Line Explore 12-Speed (10.5 kg) - £2,450.

(10.5 kg) - £2,450. Electric P Line Explore 12-Speed (16.3 kg) - £3,895.

(16.3 kg) - £3,895. Electric C Line Explore 12-Speed (17.3 kg) - £3,150.

The new 12-speed models will offer a wider gear ratio - almost as large as that of an 11-speed road bike. The 11T to 18T rear sprockets paired with a 50T chainring in the new 12-speed setup will give you a range of 402% (the 6-speed gives 302%), with gear inches from 29.4 to 118.2.