“The kid can cycle, but can the driver drive?”: Parents demand safer cycling infrastructure as video shows 5-year-old having to navigate traffic and blocked bike lane

A video of a five-year-old kid, picking his way through the traffic safely on a single-lane road full of cars in all four directions, has gone viral on social media, with many people pointing out that despite the kid’s brilliant riding skills, poor cycling infrastructure like these are continuing to put off people from cycling.
Francesca Savage was making her way back home to Haringey in north London after a trip to Finsbury Park, with her husband and her son, but they were met with a cycle lane, which was out of its “operating hours” and so naturally, parked full of cars, and slow-moving traffic desperate to get in front of the three cyclists.
There’s barely any space in between the parked cars, where the cycle lane should have been, and the vehicles presumably waiting at a signal. As the child makes his way past the standing traffic, the cars start moving, with a black BMW swerving to get in front and past him even when he’s alongside the front wheel of the car.
However, that doesn’t put him off, as he continues to make his way forward, sticking to his lane, not wobbling under intimidation, and even positioning himself slightly more centrally — all while maintaining direct eye contact with the driver.
> "Should not be on the public highway riding a bike": Conservative politician weighs in on viral clip of driver refusing to stop for child
Savage told road.cc that her son had learned to ride a bike by the time he was just about to turn three, and even did his first solo trip on his own bike from Tottenham into central London when he was three and a half years of age.
She said: “[He’s had] no professional training, other than from his parents — my partner and I. We cycle a lot, it’s our primary mode of transport. So we have been teaching from a young age. One of us is always in front and one behind.
“When I speak to my friends with kids, the primary reason they don’t cycle with their kids is safety. I think driving behaviours affect kids riding as a form of transport as their parents are put off using a bike over the car due to safety.”
> “In the middle of the road!” Motorist berates children cycling “harmlessly home from school” on empty cul-de-sac
She added she sees this sort of congestion regularly, especially at key times of the day such as school pick up and drop off times. “It affects us because if feels less safe when cycling around, I also think it’s a huge deterrent to people who might consider cycling if it were not for the road dangers,” she said.
Cyclists on social media platforms were in awe of the kid, praising him for his mature-beyond-his-years demeanour and handling of the bike. One person said: “The MGIF vibes from the driver here are strong, but the five-year-old holds them back with aplomb by looking back and communicating that he's ahead.”
A councillor from West Berkshire commented: “That is a very confident and Road-aware youngster. Well done to the parents for that superb training. As an adult I would have wobbled & bailed! I agree, I’d love to see a cycle safe infrastructure. With so many financial pressures on most services, it’s going to be tough.”
Others were in praise of the couple’s parenting: “Your son has serious cycling skills & he is only 5, many adults don’t have such road awareness. Outstanding parenting.”
Savage was critical of the fact that on the A10, where the footage was from, the operating hours for the bike lane are Monday to Saturday, from 7am to 7pm. “Outside of these hours, people can park on the cycling lane. There is no segregation so there is nothing to deter cars parking in the cycling lane outside these house,” she said.
However, there were a few people who thought that the parents were using their child to make a point and putting him in danger.
Savage told road.cc that it wasn’t the case, as cycling is their primary mode of transport. “In Haringey less than half of house holds own a car so many people rely on active travel and public transport. The cycling lane parking makes it an unsafe environment for more vulnerable road users and will prevent them from potentially making the switch from their car to a bike,” she said.
> Local activist slams “selfish” parents for allowing their children to cycle on the pavement, and says riding on the road is “safer” for primary school pupils
Last year, a similar video of a motorist driving past a five-year-old cycling within touching distance went viral. As most people called for better infrastructure and defended the kid, two Conservative politicians threw their hat in the ring and argued that the child should not have been cycling on the road in the first place — not much unlike this recent incident, where people asked Savage that why didn’t she go to the pavement with her kid.
Other asked if there were any other safer alternatives than using a trunk road like the A10, to which Savage replied: “We avoid main roads as much a possible, using quiet street and cycle paths whenever possible. Sometimes however transversing busier roads, even for short distances, is unavoidable.”
Absolutely. It may "work" if it's just buses vs. cars - but I suspect "work" here is often "for private car drivers" again though - see e.g....
No.
Car crashes into second floor of Pennsylvania home https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66443925
I have to agree. I do morning and afternoon rides. I find the trail of smell of weed from vans (most often) throughout the day. I've tried ro...
Really? If it wasn't for fossil fuels, then you wouldn't have half the products and equipment in your house or that you own today. Do you have any...
Nato went 5.56mm so grunts could carry more ammo in this smaller calibre, majority of engagement is under 400 metres, 7.62 is still used as a...
My understanding of the process, having enquired to my local council about this, is that there is a specific instrument that is used to declare...
Or some other lubricaion perhaps? There is a pub up the road although in my experience, some of it quite close to here, drivers in NI don't need...
Lying to a tory is like breathing, only easier.
My MKII saves the video files with the MOV0001.mp4 filename sequencing not the date time....