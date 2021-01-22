Support road.cc

"Dangerous driver in Brighton proves we were wrong to oppose cycle lane": Jeremy Vine fixes MailOnline headline; Mark Cavendish tips Fabio Jakobsen for fairy-tale comeback + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander is here for the final live blog of the week...
Fri, Jan 22, 2021 08:52
09:35
"Dangerous driver in Brighton proves we were wrong to oppose cycle lane": Jeremy Vine fixes MailOnline headline

'Council deputy leader left-hooked by white van man – while riding in emergency cycle lane' was how yesterday's story about Green Party politician Hannah Clare getting hit by a van driver was reported on road.cc. 'Green deputy leader of Brighton council is knocked off her bike by a van while riding along hated lockdown cycle lane she voted for', was how it appeared on MailOnline...

Jeremy Vine got in on the act and proposed a headline that the MailOnline could use instead...He tweeted: "Dangerous driver in Brighton proves we were wrong to oppose cycle lane' — there, MailOnline, I fixed your headline for you."

Labour councillor Jo Rigby also reported an incident with a driver this week. On Tuesday she said she was driven at by a motorist and had a drink thrown at her in a road rage incident. Rigby replied to Vine's tweet: "She says the van driver didn’t stop to see how she was. He drove into the cycle lane. Mail doesn’t seem to like women. Or bikes."

08:39
"There'll be a film about it": Mark Cavendish tips Fabio Jakobsen for fairy-tale comeback

Mark Cavendish has tipped Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammate Fabio Jakobsen to return to the top of the sport following his recovery from a horrific crash at the Tour of Poland in August. Jakobsen hasn't raced since the incident which left him in an induced coma and needing 130 stitches, but got back on the bike for the first time before Christmas. Before the crash Jakobsen had established himself as one of the next generation of young sprinters to watch, winning two stages of the Vuelta a España in 2019.

Posting on Instagram, Cav shared a photo of the pair at their training camp in Spain and asserted that he believes the Dutchman has what it takes to regain his form. The 30-time Tour stage winner wrote: "It’s special that at 35 years old, I can still get inspired every day by seeing someone ride. The cycling world knows what Fabio Jakobsen has unfortunately got to come back from.

"It’s not nice, but I feel honoured to witness how deep somebody can go, how much fight and desire they have in them to return, and how unafraid of being seen to suffer they are. Watch this kid smoke the world again. There’ll be a film about it."

