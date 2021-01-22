"Dangerous driver in Brighton proves we were wrong to oppose cycle lane": Jeremy Vine fixes MailOnline headline; Mark Cavendish tips Fabio Jakobsen for fairy-tale comeback + more on the live blog

“Dangerous driver in Brighton proves we were wrong to oppose cycle lane” — there, @MailOnline, I fixed your headline for you pic.twitter.com/ID10h0JHOt — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) January 22, 2021

'Council deputy leader left-hooked by white van man – while riding in emergency cycle lane' was how yesterday's story about Green Party politician Hannah Clare getting hit by a van driver was reported on road.cc. 'Green deputy leader of Brighton council is knocked off her bike by a van while riding along hated lockdown cycle lane she voted for', was how it appeared on MailOnline...

Jeremy Vine got in on the act and proposed a headline that the MailOnline could use instead...He tweeted: "Dangerous driver in Brighton proves we were wrong to oppose cycle lane' — there, MailOnline, I fixed your headline for you."

Just tweeting to confirm that I am still alive after a white van driver decided that a cycle lane was actually a white van man lane - and I am a silly cyclist who didn't realise that x — Hannah Ellen Clare 💚 (@hannalytical) January 20, 2021

Labour councillor Jo Rigby also reported an incident with a driver this week. On Tuesday she said she was driven at by a motorist and had a drink thrown at her in a road rage incident. Rigby replied to Vine's tweet: "She says the van driver didn’t stop to see how she was. He drove into the cycle lane. Mail doesn’t seem to like women. Or bikes."