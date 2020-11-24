Support road.cc

INEOS Grenadiers pro Owain Doull uses headphones as a makeshift lead to rescue lost dog; Edinburgh cyclist halts traffic to make a point about parked car + more on the live blog

Tuesday's live blog with Dan Alexander...
Tue, Nov 24, 2020 09:07
3
Owain Doull
09:40
How has nobody thought of this before?

This is one for our Christmas gifts for cyclists: presents for less than £50 next year. There were plenty of other amusing replies to Owain Doull's canine rescue mission...

09:18
Edinburgh cyclist halts traffic to make a point about parked car
Edinburgh cyclist makes a point (video screenshot)

This Edinburgh cyclist wanted to make a point about a driver who'd parked his car on zigzags and was prepared to wait. Standing in the road and forcing traffic to use the other lane to pass he waited for the driver to return. Edinburgh Evening News say the cyclist waited in the road for at least five minutes and that police passed four times during this time.

Traffic backed up along Holyrood Road and motorists blared their horns until eventually the driver returned to his car where he and the cyclist exchanged words. One witness said: "I’ve never seen anybody do anything like this before. We were a bit astonished to see the stand that the cyclist was taking by sitting in the middle of the road. This cyclist just stopped in the middle of the street. He just pulled up. He was making a point."

Edinburgh cyclist makes a point (video screenshot)

 

08:51
Owain Doull reunites lost dog with his owner

INEOS Grenadiers' Owain Doull was out training when he found Bolt, who had escaped from a nearby farm. Using his headphones as a makeshift lead the Welshman was able to trot the dog back to his relieved owners. In the video his Garmin shows Doull still pushing more than 200 watts with the help of his new friend. Luckily for Bolt, Doull didn't have any efforts to do... 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

