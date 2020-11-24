INEOS Grenadiers pro Owain Doull uses headphones as a makeshift lead to rescue lost dog; Edinburgh cyclist halts traffic to make a point about parked car + more on the live blog

This Edinburgh cyclist wanted to make a point about a driver who'd parked his car on zigzags and was prepared to wait. Standing in the road and forcing traffic to use the other lane to pass he waited for the driver to return. Edinburgh Evening News say the cyclist waited in the road for at least five minutes and that police passed four times during this time.

Traffic backed up along Holyrood Road and motorists blared their horns until eventually the driver returned to his car where he and the cyclist exchanged words. One witness said: "I’ve never seen anybody do anything like this before. We were a bit astonished to see the stand that the cyclist was taking by sitting in the middle of the road. This cyclist just stopped in the middle of the street. He just pulled up. He was making a point."