'Vigi-plant-es': LTN planters help police catch driver who failed to stop; Dutch road sign tells cyclists how many calories they'll burn; Concussion concerns; Busy bike lanes; Remco Evenepoel's injury setback; New bike day + more on the live blog

Lauren Kitchen, an Australian cyclist who rides for women's WorldTour outfit FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, has recalled her frightening recovery from a concussion in an interview with SMH. The 30-year-old crashed in her first race back after the Covid-19 shutdown and suffered a concussion as well as road rash and swelling to her head and face. Her injuries healed but the effects of the concussion still troubled her months after the incident.

"I struggled a lot mentally with emotions, the response from concussion basically. I'd never realised the impacts of that. I've seen it a lot, concussion, and aware of it but how can you tell your own head if it's you? It's really strange. When you get a broken arm or a broken leg, you know, you can see it, but when there is something not quite right in your head you don't know. That was challenging to pick up and then recognise and then deal with [it with] the team."

Kitchen reported she was still suffering headaches, blurred vision, memory loss, nausea and confusion during her recovery. In December, the UCI published a new concussion protocol which will apply to all UCI International Calendar races from this season.