Near Miss of the Day 526: Flatbed truck driver clips cyclist while attempting mindless overtake

This is one of those near misses where the ‘near miss’ only refers to more serious consequences because the driver of the flatbed truck actually hits the cyclist while performing a mindless overtake.

Many a cyclist will feel a familiar knot in the stomach at the moment when the vehicle is alongside the cyclist.

With an oncoming motorist waiting to pass a parked car stopped up against the white line, it is obvious the truck driver will move towards the kerb. Contact feels almost inevitable.

The incident occurred in Worcester, before Christmas.

Nick said: “I pulled out of the side road heading downhill over the canal onto the flat, maintaining about 15mph.

“I was passed by a couple of cars (some say they were too close) and at the pinch point with the oncoming blue BMW waiting, the truck driver decided to ignore me and go for the gap.

“As he passed, my MTB bars were hit by the side of the load bed. As a mountain biker, I’m not scared of close passing objects or bar-clipping trees. The only difference is they are stationary and you see them coming.

“He has been fined and I assume points, but West Mercia don’t provide details.”

Nick also added that the vehicle had no MOT.

