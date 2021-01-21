Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Conservative mayoral candidate asks Sadiq Khan to compensate taxi drivers over unlawful Streetspace ruling + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander will be keeping you up to date with the best bits from the cycling world on the live blog...
Thu, Jan 21, 2021 09:01
1
Black cabs (YouTube screenshot)
10:10
Bernie bike memes
09:46
Wout van Aert signs contract extension to stay with Jumbo Visma until 2024

We shared the rumours about this a couple of weeks back but this morning it's been confirmed...Wout van Aert has signed a new contract with Jumbo Visma to keep him with the Dutch squad until 2024. On the deal he said: "I really wanted to extend because I have become a lot better with this team. I think everyone has seen that I have made huge steps forward as a rider in recent years. I was always in shape when I needed to. I owe a lot to the team to be able to work towards my goals. The decision that I wanted to re-sign was was made pretty pretty quickly in my mind. We have become the best team in the world. It was best for me to stay."

Yesterday, Wout showed he's got some strong form ahead of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships next Saturday...He's flying... 

09:33
Movistar's The Least Expected Day returns for a second season

In an increasingly crowded pro cycling fly-on-the-wall documentary market, Movistar's The Least Expected day was one of the better ones from 2020. The first season aired on Netflix in the spring when cycling fans most needed their racing fix and showed unseen moments of the dysfunctional relationship between Movistar's GC leaders in 2019. Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa have moved on since then and it was one of the team's least successful seasons in recent memory with just one WorldTour win all year. Season two is coming this spring...

08:47
Conservative mayoral candidate asks Sadiq Khan to compensate taxi drivers over unlawful Streetspace ruling
streetspace for london cycle lanes pop-up infra - via TfL

Shaun Bailey has gone further than just supporting the High Court's ruling that Sadiq Khan's Streetspace initiative was unlawful — the Tory London mayoral candidate wants taxi drivers to be compensated. Responding to the ruling, Bailey tweeted: "@SadiqKhan will you apologise and compensate the taxi drivers who lost business during the pandemic due to the restrictions?"

Streetspace was first rolled out in London last summer and was introduced to transform London's streets to accommodate active travel better, but was challenged by the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association and the United Trade Action Group. The two groups argued the measures were unfair on taxi drivers and that taxis had failed to be distinguished from "general traffic". Bailey claims this led to lost business for which they should be compensated.

In her ruling Justice Lang said Khan and TfL "took advantage of the pandemic" to rush through "radical changes". The Interim Guidance to Boroughs was also quashed, which means TfL and the Mayor must "substantially" revise their plans. The guidance has led to many pop-up cycle lanes and LTNs being built. 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

