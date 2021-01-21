Conservative mayoral candidate asks Sadiq Khan to compensate taxi drivers over unlawful Streetspace ruling + more on the live blog

- News
I don't believe flooding the country with disposable bikes that are a write off after 9 months as they cost more to repair than to buy is in...
Presumably, if that doesn't stop anytime soon, they'll be taking the roads away from drivers? No? Thought not. Twats.
I'm not entirely clear what the OP is trying to argue...
Ah good, Shaun "homeless people can afford a £5000 deposit" Bailey wants the Mayor to blow a wad of CT payers' money to compensate the alleged...
On the video you see the cyclists line change a little from the left to the centre, it's a quick downhill and the road surface probably changes a...
What I really want to know is why people would be using 25,000 cabs in London during a national lockdown? Surely in London if you can't walk there...
Fixing the lifts - there's an improvement the velodrome really needs, they are the slowest most lumbering method of transport since the Huffy road...
Just cool! Sadle is the defensive componants when you are riding a long tour.
I'd wait for global warming to kick in big-time. It gets pretty chilly down there on the cold hard ground.
Then lose some weight.