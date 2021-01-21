Conservative mayoral candidate asks Sadiq Khan to compensate taxi drivers over unlawful Streetspace ruling + more on the live blog

We shared the rumours about this a couple of weeks back but this morning it's been confirmed...Wout van Aert has signed a new contract with Jumbo Visma to keep him with the Dutch squad until 2024. On the deal he said: "I really wanted to extend because I have become a lot better with this team. I think everyone has seen that I have made huge steps forward as a rider in recent years. I was always in shape when I needed to. I owe a lot to the team to be able to work towards my goals. The decision that I wanted to re-sign was was made pretty pretty quickly in my mind. We have become the best team in the world. It was best for me to stay."

Yesterday, Wout showed he's got some strong form ahead of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships next Saturday...He's flying...