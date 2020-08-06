Fabio Jakobsen “stable” after overnight surgery following horrific Tour de Pologne crash

Deceuninck-Quickstep ​rider Fabio Jakobsen is said to be “stable” after undergoing surgery overnight following yesterday’s horrific crash at the Tour de Pologne.

The Dutch national champion’s team said in a tweet this morning: “Fabio Jakobsen had facial surgery during the night.

“His situation is stable at the moment and later today the doctors will try to wake Fabio up. More information will be published when available.

“Again, we want to thank you all for the huge support!”

Many feared the worst when Dylan Groenewegen sent Jakobsen crashing into the barriers at the end of yesterday’s opening stage of the UCI WorldTour race.

It appears however that his condition, while serious, is not as life-threatening as had first been thought.

Late last night, in a brief statement regarding his condition, Deceuninck-Quickstep said: “Fabio Jakobsen’s situation is serious but at the moment he is stable.

“Diagnostic test didn’t reveal brain or spinal injury, but because of the gravity of his multiple injuries he is still kept in a comatose condition and has to remain closely monitored in the following days at the Wojewódzki Szpital in Katowice.”

Following the crash yesterday, the UCI said it was instituting disciplinary proceedings against Groenewegen for causing the crash, which left several other riders injured.

In a statement, world cycling’s governing body said that it “strongly condemns the dangerous behaviour of rider Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Wisma), who sent Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) into the barriers a few metres from the finish, causing a collective crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland.

“Groenewegen was disqualified from the race by the commissaires' panel.

“The UCI, which considers the behaviour unacceptable, immediately referred the matter to the Disciplinary Commission to request the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts.

“Our Federation is wholeheartedly with the affected riders,” it added.