Decathlon to stock new Santini UCI World Champs collection

If you fancy channeling your inner Alaphilippe or Van der Breggen to go faster this summer, then this new rainbow-striped collection could be just the thing for you. Made by Santini in partnership with the UCI for sports retail giant Decathlon, the new gear will be available from March.
Designed and manufactured by Italian clothing brand Santini, in consultation with the UCI, the line will include a replica of the UCI World Champion’s jersey, won in 2020 by Julian Alaphilippe and Anna Van Der Breggen.
Alongside this iconic white jersey will be a range of clothing and accessories all sporting the rainbow symbol, including shorts and a gilet—with black background alternatives also available.
The rainbow colour collection will be available from March 2021 exclusively from Decathlon, across stores in Italy, Belgium, Hungary and Switzerland, in a dedicated UCI-Santini corner, as well as via Decathlon’s website.
The choice of selling the new line only via the Decathlon omnichannel is said to be to “help make cycling more accessible to all, not only to experienced cyclists, but also to the wider public (recreational cyclists and beginners)”. Santini also has an existing, premium range of World Championship kit, available through its website and numerous retailers.
The collection is said to be very attractively priced, and we'll have more on the exact prices soon. In the meantime... can you see yourself in rainbow stripes, even though this could be in serious contravention of Rule #16? Let us know your thoughts in the comments as always!
www.decathlon.co.uk
