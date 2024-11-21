Support road.cc

"Gone in fixie seconds": Opinion split over minimalist bike lock set-up... but is it actually that bad?; Tom Pidcock insists "training won't change" and talks of mental fatigue; Merida revenue up but profits down + more on the live blog

It's an old-school live blog this Thursday, Dan Alexander doing the morning before editor Jack gets involved this afternoon
Thu, Nov 21, 2024 08:50
46
Minimalist bike lock set-up (Brandon Bao/Facebook)
16:55
Your thoughts on that poorly affixed fixie
Minimalist bike lock set-up (Brandon Bao/Facebook)

It's a mixed verdict on this unusual bike locking method, and here are some of your top comments: 

IanGlasgow says: "My commuter bike was securely locked through the frame with a D-lock. Somebody spent some time going over it with a toolkit to remove everything that wasn't secured. Luckily my wheels, brakes and gears were all protected bey security fittings but I still had to cycle home with no bar-ends or grips and no light brackets to attach my lights too. It cost me about £100 to replae everything.

"So I can confirm that some bike thieves will have a hex key and be willing to take the time to use it." 

quiff says: "Leaving actual security aside, I can see one potential benefit with that method - bike may be less moveable in relation to the pole, minimising (or at least localising) scratches. Not that that appears to be a prime concern."

Sredlums adds: "Maybe it's just our Dutch situation, but over here, non-ebikes are almost completely off bike thieves' radar. E-bikes are hot, and you need at least two super heavy locks to have a chance of finding it back where you left it. And ebike handlebar units and batteries are what QR wheels and saddles used to be; quick grabs.

"With a normal bike, the chances of it being stolen have almost slimmed to none. Only drunks and addicts will maybe bother, but for them locking it like in that picture will be enough deterrent." 

Guess that means I've got the all-clear to use the Pinarello Dogma we've got in for review at the moment as my pub bike for a few weeks! 

16:45
Almost as if the CCTV should have been installed some time ago...
16:35
Our top sub-£50 Christmas gift picks
Christmas gifts for cyclists under £50 2024

It's creeping up, so if you need to buy something for a cyclist this Christmas then we're here to help.

What's more, these are all things we've rated highly in full reviews rather than a list of hot products off of Amazon that we make a commission from like some nefarious publishers produce at this time of year, increasing the chances that your loved one (or you, because presents to yourself are the best presents) won't be needing to keep the receipt. Oh, and if you want to know what to steer clear of, VecchioJo should be delivering his annual Don't Buy Me This! list next week. 

> Gifts for cyclists under £50 2024 — budget-friendly Christmas presents for the cyclist in your life

16:23
"Remember when we just rode?" pt. 2
Armed cyclist 2 (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I wonder if this chap remembers that time? I'm guessing not... 

> Florida man spotted riding with ‘Armed Cyclist’ jersey, close passing flags and countless bike lights sparks cycling safety discussions

14:45
If there was any doubt that Copenhagen is serious about cycling...

Here is a picture from today, from central #Copenhagen. A tight space for renovating a building. But as you see the bottom containers are a continuation of the bike lane. Mandatory. Keep it rolling. #cycling #bikelane @theurbanist.org @jeffspeck.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— Lasse Schelde (@lasseschelde.bsky.social) 20 November 2024 at 22:10

...check this out! It appears cabins required to carry out renovation work on this row of buildings would have impeded one of the Danish capital's free-flowing bike routes, so they've simply been stacked on top of opened up shipping containers that cyclists can carry on through. 

12:03
London e-bike share operator Forest investigated over 'free 10-minute ride' claims
Cyclist in London forest e-bike - copyright Simon MacMichael

As first reported by London Centric, the e-bike firm Forest (originally called Human Forest) is understood to be under investigation by the ASA for its free 10-minute ride promotion... that it turns out isn't exactly completely free of charge. 

The bikes cost 29p per minute to use, but as a sweetener Forest claims to offer the first 10 minutes of your journey for free; however, you'll still need to pay an unlock fee and a £1.90 service fee. 

Human Forest told UK Tech News that the service and unlock fees are "well communicated" when users sign up, therefore it is implied that the free ten minutes applies to the £2.90 you'll save for your first 10 minutes of riding, rather than saving on those fees. 

Forest claimed in a September blog post that it had "sacrificed 11m" to offer the 'free' rides: “Our 10 free minutes of riding every day is a unique, unwavering and unmatched identifier of the Forest brand and our mission. It’s something we’ve offered riders since day one so we wanted to shout about how far we’ve come,” said Agustin Guilisasti, the CEO of Forest. 

So, can you claim something is free if you need to pay to access the free bit? We'll be following this case with interest and reporting back soon... 

16:44
Wiggins' financial woes continue
08:34
"Gone in fixie seconds": Opinion split over minimalist bike lock set-up... but is it actually that bad?

"A handy lock position in the event you lose the keys to the lock..."

"First time anyone ever stole a bike using a 4mm hex wrench..."

"Keeps a random passer-by from taking it. No lock is 100%..."

"Totally legit…unless they came with a set of Allen keys..."

"Gone in fixie seconds..."

Those are just some of the comments about this bike lock set-up that's caused quite the discussion on Facebook, riders debating this interesting-looking way to secure your fixie (or any bike for that matter) to a post.

Minimalist bike lock set-up (Brandon Bao/Facebook)

Needless to say, the comments are filled with laughs aplenty, many guessing just how many seconds it would take for a bike thief to nab this and be on their way. 12 seconds was one particularly popular estimate... others pointing out all said thief would need is a set of Allen keys to release those stem bolts, lift the lock free from underneath, tighten everything back up, get on their way... and probably crash comically when they realise it's a fixie with no brakes.

With all that said, the case for the defence have pointed out most thieves are opportunistic and, if the bike is in sight as you quickly nip into a shop for a couple of minutes, even the most minimal of minimalist locking techniques would probably be enough to delay the crime for sufficient time. Others pointed out just how quickly an angle-grinder would cut through plenty of locks anyway, regardless of how you've used it. Admittedly, I'd be hooking that through the frame, rather than around the bars (and doing my usual cable lock around the wheels too, but then again I've got quick releases, so have to).

Of those looking less critically at the locking technique...

"Really depends. A light cable lock and similar position would be fine in my country for a quick stop at the shop or a gas station, for example. Not too likely to meet a 'professional' thief in these few minutes. Completely unlocked - some random kids or drunks would take it just for fun etc."

"I think it would take longer to remove the stem, put it back on, and ride off than it would to grind through the lock with an angle grinder. The people who really want that bike have the grinder in their pack."

Thoughts? I don't think I'll be trying it any time soon, but can see the point that if your bike's in view and you're just nipping in somewhere, it's probably got just enough inconvenience to slow someone down until you can get back, but yeah, I'd probably lock it better...

11:07
"There is still considerable local support for this scheme... the sooner the segregated cycle lanes are installed, the better": Calls for £1.3m cycle lane project in Reading to be completed... but council suggests funding "insufficient" to complete scheme
Bath Road and Castle Hill active travel scheme (Reading Borough Council)

Reading's mayor, a Labour councillor of 51 years, has called for a cycle lane project in the town to be seen through to improve "the respective safety of pedestrians and cyclists".

The Reading Chronicle reported how Tony Page told a council meeting there is "still considerable local support for the scheme" on Bath Road and Castle Hill, with £1.3m funding having been won by the council back in March 2022.

"As a resident of Castle Hill I can report that there is still considerable local support for this scheme, which was the subject of high-level and detailed public consultations some years ago," he told the meeting.

Bath Road and Castle Hill active travel scheme (Reading Borough Council)

"Local residents along Bath Road and Castle Hill are facing daily challenges with often speeding cyclists using the pavements in a dangerous manner. The sooner the segregated cycle lanes are installed, the better it will be for the respective safety of pedestrians and cyclists."

In reply, a Labour councillor concerningly suggested they forecast having "insufficient funding for the full scheme as originally designed", with transport officers having consequently paused the tendering process to instead "put together a series of options which will be discussed with members before an agreed approach is taken".

Councillor Ennis said: "These predominantly relate to the signals on the Castle Hill roundabout, and the design option for cyclists and pedestrians to traverse through this junction. Once the updated design has been approved by members, officers will recommence the tendering process and aim to commence construction on this scheme next year."

10:20
Revenue up at Merida by six per cent, but profits fall
Merida eScultura 400 2021

During the first three sales quarters of 2024, Merida generated TWD 23.8 billion (£560m) in revenue, up 5.8 per cent on the same period last year. However, Bike Europe reports that the profits for the nine-month period were £44m, down 15 per cent on the previous year's comparable period. 

09:45
EF Education-EasyPost rider Andrey Amador retires six months after suffering broken leg when run over by lorry driver near Barcelona
Andrey Amador (via EF Education-EasyPost)

Costa Rican cyclist Andrey Amador has retired from professional cycling. The 38-year-old shared a video on Instagram explaining the decision and it comes six months after he suffered fractures when his bike and leg were run over by a truck driver near Barcelona in May.

Andrey Amador bike after truck driver incident

"It was not an easy decision. It wasn't planned, but in life and cycling, there are times when you have to listen to your body and where taking care of your health should be the priority," he explained.

Amador won a stage at the 2012 Giro d'Italia and enjoyed some of the best performances of his career at the Italian Grand Tour, finishing fourth on GC in 2015. He was also a loyal domestique and helped Nairo Quintana to Giro glory in 2014 and Richard Carapaz to the maglia rosa in 2019. 

09:37
"Remember when we just rode?"
Pre-ride charging routine (Facebook/Richard Emel)

Richard Emel on Facebook: "Remember when we just rode? I'm not complaining, the stuff is all good for the ride, (esp. the Varia), But I do remember a simpler time without gadgets or batteries or anything but the bike and the road.."

And that's without a phone and possibly Di2, power meter, heart rate monitor...

09:04
"It's been other things fatiguing me mentally this year": Tom Pidcock insists his "training won't change"
Tom Pidcock, 2024 Tour of Britain (Elliot Keen/British Cycling/via SWpix.com)

Yep, that's the Tom Pidcock talking about Ineos Grenadiers klaxon going off again. Speaking to Rouleur, the 25-year-old committed to putting "a bit more mental energy towards specifically the road" next season, but insisted his training "won't change".

"It's not like I've been training this year on the mountain bike all the time, I just focused on it because it was the one race I wanted to win this year if I was going to pick any," he said.

"I have more potential on the road. What I said after the Olympics to my girlfriend was that I wanted to try and prove myself there."

Bringing an end to the topic of discussion, Pidcock reportedly gave a wry smile as he commented, "It's been other things fatiguing me mentally this year..." 

Tom Pidcock and Ben Swift, stage one, 2024 Tour of Britain (Elliot Keen/British Cycling/via SWpix.com)

No prizes for guessing what those other things might be... Pidcock's future one of the most talked about topics in pro cycling during the latter stages of the season. Reports of tensions with the Ineos Grenadiers hierarchy came to a dramatic crescendo at the final Monument of the season Il Lombardia. On the eve of the race Pidcock was deselected by his team despite being "in great shape", cue weeks of speculation about whether he'd be leaving the team this winter.

Geraint Thomas weighed in on the situation, questioning the "people who are around Tom".

"I don't actually know what has gone on, but all I know is, when you're the highest-paid rider in your team, and it's obviously a really c**p situation," he said. "He's not happy, the team's not happy. How has it got to this point? I don't know.

"People who are around Tom, I don't think help. I don't know how… The fact is that he had a great chance of performing today [at Il Lombardia]. I saw that Zak had said it's a management call, it's not a performance call. I certainly don't know anything about that. We're just riders, eh? What do we know about management?

"It's just not good, is it? All the bull**** aside, he's a great talent. He's a good guy, when I'm around him we have a nice time, so it's not good to see that situation. We'll see what happens."

Tom Pidcock and Ethan Hayter, 2024 Tour of Britain (Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Not long after, an anonymous pro cyclist writing in the Belgian press claimed Tom Pidcock is "a bit of a loner" at Ineos Grenadiers and caused friction. The saga rolled into November, two-time British national champion Brian Smith dubbing Ineos "Team Circus" and sticking up for Steve Cummings (a rider he managed at MTN-Qhubeka back in the mid-2010s) who has left his DS role at Ineos.

"No real surprise to see Steve Cummings leave Team Ineos," Smith wrote. "Must be hard to do your job when gagged for most of the year. 

Turning to the Pidcock saga, Smith addressed the rumours linking the rider to the Q36.5 team: "Team Circus continues, after allowing your marquee rider to leave the team while willing to pay 20 per cent of his salary then doing a U-turn to keep him. Not sure this is over. Ivan Glasenberg has invested in Q36.5 and owns Pinarello. A match for Pidcock who was keen on the move.

"These decisions were helped by Team Circus pulling Pidcock from Lombardia. Why you may ask? Had the form, thought he could win but did not want to risk paying the high bonus."

Anyway, after all that Pidcock is still at Ineos Grenadiers and looks set to ride for the team in 2025... something tells me these aren't the last chapters that'll be written on the Tom P x Ineos epic...

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Add new comment

46 comments

Avatar
GMBasix | 5 hours ago
0 likes

Not sure I'd hang around going through those containers, though...

Take two packets of jaffa cakes: McVitie's, of course.
Now place one on top of the other.
Great - that works really well.

Right: eat one of the packets... nom-nom... you know it makes sense to work off all that exercise.

Next, open up the other end of the carton you just emptied.
Make sure the flaps at both ends are out of the way.
Now, put the full packet on top of the empty one...

Oh.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to GMBasix | 5 hours ago
3 likes

Your analogy is completely unrealistic, though.

You left one of the packets of Jaffa Cakes uneaten.

Avatar
GMBasix replied to mdavidford | 5 hours ago
1 like

Self control: I've got the ride home to think about.

Avatar
festina | 6 hours ago
1 like

That locked bike is clearly owned by an idiot. Who else would have a fixie and add the only brake to the back wheel?

Avatar
quiff replied to festina | 5 hours ago
3 likes

Interesting. Though there's no conclusive proof (1) of where the brake actually is; (2) that it's a fixie. 

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to quiff | 2 hours ago
1 like

quiff wrote:

Interesting. Though there's no conclusive proof (1) of where the brake actually is; (2) that it's a fixie. 

Well there's definitely no rim brake on the front wheel and the cable clearly can't be going down to a disc brake in the same location; it's true that we can't be certain it's a fixie (in fact with a brake on the back wheel the odds are it isn't, most likely a single speed freewheel) but it's still lunacy if you are only going to have one brake to select the back wheel as the location.

Avatar
Sredlums replied to Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
1 like

"but it's still lunacy if you are only going to have one brake to select the back wheel as the location"

You've clearly never been to The Netherlands smiley
Our typical, old style Dutch bikes usually only have a coaster brake. Nothing else. And coaster brakes really do operate on the rear wheel.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Sredlums | 38 min ago
0 likes

Sredlums wrote:

"but it's still lunacy if you are only going to have one brake to select the back wheel as the location"

You've clearly never been to The Netherlands smiley
Our typical, old style Dutch bikes usually only have a coaster brake. Nothing else. And coaster brakes really do operate on the rear wheel.

I've been to the Netherlands many a time: I spent a substantial part of my childhood living next door in Belgium and have enjoyed many visits since and I've ridden plenty of coaster brake only bikes in both countries. They're great in  flat terrain when riding slowly (I defy anyone to ride one fast), you wouldn't want to try a descent in the rain on one though, would you?

Avatar
Sredlums | 7 hours ago
2 likes

About that lock, there's an factor that hasn't been mentioned.

Maybe it's just our Dutch situation, but over here, non-ebikes are almost completely off bike thieves' radar. E-bikes are hot, and you need at least two super heavy locks to have a chance of finding it back where you left it. And ebike handlebar units and batteries are what QR wheels and saddles used to be; quick grabs.
With a normal bike, the chances of it being stolen have almost slimmed to none. Only drunks and addicts will maybe bother, but for them locking it like in that picture will be enough deterrent.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Sredlums | 6 hours ago
1 like

You're going to have to add "new / shiny" to that list.  My new Cube was nicked from "secure" storage for my flats *.

Dunno if it was a drunk or an addict, and/or just someone with a little local knowledge. I had tried to disguise it a bit with tatty bits of tape, stickers, innertube etc.

Of course, could just be that they mistook it for an ebike (it was a belt drive internally geared hub design, plus dynamo lights).  Or just because it was there, and one of the better-looking ones (they left the "under 100 quid second hand" bikes).

* Turns out it was "security theatre" and just provided a nice, dry and discreet working area for someone overnight.

Avatar
Sredlums replied to chrisonabike | 1 hour ago
2 likes

That sucks

 I guess I got a bit hyperbolic there.
I'm glad is sneaked in that almost when I said "the chances of it being stolen have almost slimmed to none" 😬

Avatar
IanGlasgow | 8 hours ago
5 likes

My commuter bike was securely locked through the frame with a D-lock.
Somebody spent some time going over it with a toolkit to remove everything that wasn't secured. Luckily my wheels, brakes and gears were all protected bey security fittings but I still had to cycle home with no bar-ends or grips and no light brackets to attach my lights too. It cost me about £100 to replae everything.
So I can confirm that some bike thieves will have a hex key and be willing to take the time to use it. In my case the bike was locked up in a busy, public space (St Enoch Square in Glasgow).

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 10 hours ago
3 likes

"Remember when we just rode", well that sort of sounds a chord, having at 6AM gone round to various power outlets unplugging three back lights, three front lights, one front helmet light, one back helmet light, GoPro and the batteries for my electrically-heated gloves...on the other hand I can also remember scrabbling through the drawers desperately trying to find enough batteries to have a working set of lights, and with the state of my hands in middle age (Raynaud's) on a morning like this morning in London (0°) without the electric gloves I wouldn't be riding at all so I find the spaghetti junction of wiring a price worth paying.

Avatar
quiff replied to Rendel Harris | 9 hours ago
2 likes

Remember when we just stared at a wall?*

  • Smart trainer
  • Laptop
  • Fan
  • Phone
  • Bluetooth headphones

* I never had a 'dumb' trainer, but dislike the amount of electrical stuff required to ride indoors

Avatar
Jakrayan replied to quiff | 43 min ago
0 likes

If I do ride indoors I boot up the PC and get YouTube going before I put my shoes on, Bluetooth speaker connects in a couple of seconds. Not that challenging TBH and a lot quicker than putting on all the layers to ride outside 😁

PS lucky to have retired early so no longer need to commute, and if it's raining I'll ride tomorrow instead. Indoors only if it's going to be wet the next 2 or 3 days. I used to have a dumb trainer back in the day and only used it if it was icy outdoors, I even preferred the rain 😬

Avatar
IanGlasgow replied to Rendel Harris | 9 hours ago
0 likes

Which heated gloves do you use?

I'm also a middle-aged commuter and last winter my fingers were in agony despite trying various combinations of winter gloves, lobster claws, both with and without liner gloves. Seriously thinking about investing in heated gloves this winter.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to IanGlasgow | 7 hours ago
3 likes

I use Sealskinz, which are about the most expensive option but I did try a number of cheaper ones before settling on them and always ended up returning them as not up to the job. They aren't a panacea but they do make an enormous difference; I often use them in conjunction with bar mitts (pogies) for drop bar bikes and while there's still some pain it's nothing like I experienced before, when I simply couldn't ride in temperatures below about 3°C. I would recommend them.

Avatar
Sredlums replied to Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
3 likes

I still just ride.

No head unit, no power meter, no electronic shifting, no electronic pump, no radar (though, admittedly, living in The Netherlands with its good infrastructure, that is way more viable).
Just lights when needed, charged weekly.
No electrical gloves either, though my hands get painfully cold, but for me pogies solved that wonderfully.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Sredlums | 7 hours ago
1 like

Sredlums wrote:

No electrical gloves either, though my hands get painfully cold, but for me pogies solved that wonderfully.

Unfortunately such is the state of my circulation that I use electric heated gloves and pogies and it's still painful – though bearable – when the temperature hits minus figures.

Avatar
GMBasix replied to Rendel Harris | 7 hours ago
9 likes

Richard Emel on Facebook wrote:

"Remember when we just rode"

[checks Strava] ...nope... it's not here: didn't happen.

Avatar
lesterama replied to Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Remember when we just rode with these battery-munching bricks? They were deeply shite.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to lesterama | 2 hours ago
2 likes

God yes, awful in every way, feeble light, gobbled batteries and so un-weatherproof that you had to take the batteries out and wipe out the innards after a wet ride if you wanted them to last the winter! Oh and the battery springs were so weak that after a ride over rough ground you'd have to open the back up and stretch them by hand to maintain contact! I switched to Wonderlights in my later childhood, probably still awful by today's standards but felt better at the time and were defintitely cooler...

Avatar
Tom_77 | 10 hours ago
0 likes

RE: Remember when we just rode?

Typically I've got 7 things to charge up:

  • 3 lights - front, rear, helmet
  • 2 cameras
  • Sat nav
  • Fitness tracker

If we had proper cycling infrastructure (segregated and well signed) I wouldn't need the first 6 of those.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Tom_77 | 10 hours ago
6 likes

To be fair unless "proper cycling infrastructure" means everyone having a segregated cycle lane directly outside their front door, you would still need lights to reach it, and actually I am finding people riding on segregated cycle lanes without lights on, particularly around Hyde Park, quite a hazard, so I don't think you could/should really dispense with them however good the infra becomes.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Rendel Harris | 8 hours ago
1 like

Proper Dutch cycling infra will be (for the majority of the distance) traffic-evaporated streets, so people will definitely be needing lights.  Riding without lights in the dark is not good for several reasons of course.  (And the Dutch police are quite happy to stop and fine you apparently!)

Avatar
Sredlums replied to chrisonabike | 1 hour ago
1 like

Dutch cyclist here.

We have good cycling infrastructure - especially compared to most other places - but the typical trip is far from 'traffic-evaporated'. We have bike lanes, yes, but that's always just a portion of the trip.
What makes cycling safe(r) here is, more than anything, the fact that most people ride a bike at least now and then. That means that even when driving in a car, cyclists are not dehumanized lycra clad weirdo's, but actual people, who could be anybody. Family, friends, neighbours, collegues.
That simple fact means people drive more considerately.

Also, I can't even remember myself or anybody I know got fined for not running lights. There's a shortage of police officers to spend enough time on that.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Sredlums | 8 min ago
0 likes

Sredlums wrote:

We have good cycling infrastructure - especially compared to most other places to anywhere else in the world *, even more so if you consider it covers the entire country - but the typical trip is far from 'traffic-evaporated' except when compared to just about every other country and especially the UK. We have bike lanes (but more usually separate cycle paths), yes, but that's always just a portion of the trip.

Hope you don't mind some small corrections?  Unless it's got much worse since I was last travelling there (over a decade ago now).

My point was just that by UK standards much of the places where cyclists share with motor traffic in NL seem to be a) quieter places - e.g. residential and/or where through traffic has been removed and b) while car use is still going up in NL I believe compared to the UK traffic is generally less.

In the UK where there is through traffic (which is many places) speed limits tend to be 48km/h (which means over 50 because UK drivers struggle to "go slow").  Or more, for arterial routes.

* Apparently Copehagen is not good enough - although still light years - or a generation - ahead of the UK [1] [2] [3].  I haven't been but have heard reports that seem to confirm this.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Sredlums | 4 sec ago
0 likes

Sredlums wrote:

What makes cycling safe(r) here is, more than anything, the fact that most people ride a bike at least now and then. [...]

Also, I can't even remember myself or anybody I know got fined for not running lights. There's a shortage of police officers to spend enough time on that.

Thanks for the note on policing.  I would imagine that, but I have heard they will bust people.

Putting the rest out for comment if you will.  I haven't lived in NL, I've just been cycle touring there and stayed a few weeks for work - but sometimes a foreign perspective can pick up things that locals just take for granted because "that's how it is."  OTOH foreigners have their own biases and misunderstandings.

I would agree that "they could be my family and friends" is likely one of the motivators for slightly more careful or considerate driving (or at least tolerance for cyclists).  I'm not sure just how much impact that has on safety though - humans everywhere are fallible and lazy (not to insult Dutch drivers, but they are human too...)

I think it's many factors; but from a UK perspective what stands out is the whole philosophy.  What do we want from "transport" and from our public spaces?  In the UK it often comes down to the maximum safe capacity for motor vehicle throughput and/or storage.  As Chris Boardman points out, the government "machine" (which lawmakers command, but will often take the advice of since they're the "experts") revolves around what we measure.  So anything that reduces that "score" won't get support even when people think it might fix problems or be "nicer"!

Meanwhile in NL you have the Sustainable Safety principles / philosphy - taking a subtly different starting point.

So I think it ends up being as much to do with bigger, more "political" things, which then influence the planning of the built environment, where responsibility for provision of that rests.  (That includes operation/maintenance of that and management of "services".  Notably the UK highways suffer from being regularly damaged by poor work by utilities and other private "works").  Included in that is who exactly is responsible for safety and "healthy places" and how they're held accountable.

I think that also then feeds down to more "tactical" things like the design of infra and the "rules of the road".

Avatar
EddyBerckx replied to Rendel Harris | 8 hours ago
4 likes

"I am finding people riding on segregated cycle lanes without lights on,"

Have a big problem with these people. Dangerous on narrow 2 way lanes and shows huge disrespect for other riders and their safety.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Tom_77 | 10 hours ago
2 likes

Dynamo lights?  That can do 2 of those lights (unless you're wanting e.g. particularly fast rides in completely unlit countryside, and/or off-road)?

... and in fact you'd still want those with proper cycling infra.

I don't choose to run the bottom 3 and currently all my bikes have dynamo lighting so I'm a bit closer to "just ride".  (Always carry a lock though and make sure I've got my basic tools with so there are still some extras).

Nice articles about these lights here and more here [1] [2] about why a boring "slow and heavy" Dutch-style bike is ideal for mass cycling.  Same reason as 99+% of cars people buy are not F1 racers, or jeeps - people just want something they can get on and go, day or night, without spending every evening / weekend on maintenance.  And that works at night, keeps you clean, carries things and is secure "out of the box" without needing to buy extra accessories.

Latest Comments

 