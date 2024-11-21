"Gone in fixie seconds": Opinion split over minimalist bike lock set-up... but is it actually that bad?; Tom Pidcock insists "training won't change" and talks of mental fatigue; Merida revenue up but profits down + more on the live blog

Yep, that's the Tom Pidcock talking about Ineos Grenadiers klaxon going off again. Speaking to Rouleur, the 25-year-old committed to putting "a bit more mental energy towards specifically the road" next season, but insisted his training "won't change".
"It's not like I've been training this year on the mountain bike all the time, I just focused on it because it was the one race I wanted to win this year if I was going to pick any," he said.
"I have more potential on the road. What I said after the Olympics to my girlfriend was that I wanted to try and prove myself there."
Bringing an end to the topic of discussion, Pidcock reportedly gave a wry smile as he commented, "It's been other things fatiguing me mentally this year..."
No prizes for guessing what those other things might be... Pidcock's future one of the most talked about topics in pro cycling during the latter stages of the season. Reports of tensions with the Ineos Grenadiers hierarchy came to a dramatic crescendo at the final Monument of the season Il Lombardia. On the eve of the race Pidcock was deselected by his team despite being "in great shape", cue weeks of speculation about whether he'd be leaving the team this winter.
Geraint Thomas weighed in on the situation, questioning the "people who are around Tom".
"I don't actually know what has gone on, but all I know is, when you're the highest-paid rider in your team, and it's obviously a really c**p situation," he said. "He's not happy, the team's not happy. How has it got to this point? I don't know.
"People who are around Tom, I don't think help. I don't know how… The fact is that he had a great chance of performing today [at Il Lombardia]. I saw that Zak had said it's a management call, it's not a performance call. I certainly don't know anything about that. We're just riders, eh? What do we know about management?
"It's just not good, is it? All the bull**** aside, he's a great talent. He's a good guy, when I'm around him we have a nice time, so it's not good to see that situation. We'll see what happens."
Not long after, an anonymous pro cyclist writing in the Belgian press claimed Tom Pidcock is "a bit of a loner" at Ineos Grenadiers and caused friction. The saga rolled into November, two-time British national champion Brian Smith dubbing Ineos "Team Circus" and sticking up for Steve Cummings (a rider he managed at MTN-Qhubeka back in the mid-2010s) who has left his DS role at Ineos.
"No real surprise to see Steve Cummings leave Team Ineos," Smith wrote. "Must be hard to do your job when gagged for most of the year.
Turning to the Pidcock saga, Smith addressed the rumours linking the rider to the Q36.5 team: "Team Circus continues, after allowing your marquee rider to leave the team while willing to pay 20 per cent of his salary then doing a U-turn to keep him. Not sure this is over. Ivan Glasenberg has invested in Q36.5 and owns Pinarello. A match for Pidcock who was keen on the move.
"These decisions were helped by Team Circus pulling Pidcock from Lombardia. Why you may ask? Had the form, thought he could win but did not want to risk paying the high bonus."
Anyway, after all that Pidcock is still at Ineos Grenadiers and looks set to ride for the team in 2025... something tells me these aren't the last chapters that'll be written on the Tom P x Ineos epic...