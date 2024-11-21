"Gone in fixie seconds": Opinion split over minimalist bike lock set-up... but is it actually that bad?; Tom Pidcock insists "training won't change" and talks of mental fatigue; Merida revenue up but profits down + more on the live blog

"A handy lock position in the event you lose the keys to the lock..."

"First time anyone ever stole a bike using a 4mm hex wrench..."

"Keeps a random passer-by from taking it. No lock is 100%..."

"Totally legit…unless they came with a set of Allen keys..."

"Gone in fixie seconds..."

Those are just some of the comments about this bike lock set-up that's caused quite the discussion on Facebook, riders debating this interesting-looking way to secure your fixie (or any bike for that matter) to a post.

Needless to say, the comments are filled with laughs aplenty, many guessing just how many seconds it would take for a bike thief to nab this and be on their way. 12 seconds was one particularly popular estimate... others pointing out all said thief would need is a set of Allen keys to release those stem bolts, lift the lock free from underneath, tighten everything back up, get on their way... and probably crash comically when they realise it's a fixie with no brakes.

With all that said, the case for the defence have pointed out most thieves are opportunistic and, if the bike is in sight as you quickly nip into a shop for a couple of minutes, even the most minimal of minimalist locking techniques would probably be enough to delay the crime for sufficient time. Others pointed out just how quickly an angle-grinder would cut through plenty of locks anyway, regardless of how you've used it. Admittedly, I'd be hooking that through the frame, rather than around the bars (and doing my usual cable lock around the wheels too, but then again I've got quick releases, so have to).

Of those looking less critically at the locking technique...

"Really depends. A light cable lock and similar position would be fine in my country for a quick stop at the shop or a gas station, for example. Not too likely to meet a 'professional' thief in these few minutes. Completely unlocked - some random kids or drunks would take it just for fun etc."

"I think it would take longer to remove the stem, put it back on, and ride off than it would to grind through the lock with an angle grinder. The people who really want that bike have the grinder in their pack."

Thoughts? I don't think I'll be trying it any time soon, but can see the point that if your bike's in view and you're just nipping in somewhere, it's probably got just enough inconvenience to slow someone down until you can get back, but yeah, I'd probably lock it better...