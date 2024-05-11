Broken leg for EF Education-EasyPost rider Andrey Amador after lorry driver runs him over during training ride

EF Education-EasyPost rider Andrey Amador has become the latest professional cyclist to be seriously injured while training, after a truck driver ran over him near Barcelona, resulting in a broken leg for the Costa Rican rider.

The crash, in which his Cannondale bike being smashed into pieces, is reported to have happened near La Garriga, a small town to the north of the Catalan capital, while Amador was on his training ride from his home in Girona.

Dicen que esta es la bici de Andrey Amador después de que le pase un camión por encima en Collet. pic.twitter.com/mmZipBJQz4 — atumarcha.com (@atumarchacom) May 10, 2024

Amador, aged 37, sustained a broken tibia and fibula in the crash, as well as an injured foot. He was operated on for his injuries, which are said not to be life-threatening.

His mother, Raisa Bikkazakova, told Teletica.com that the incident happened at around 1pm on Thursday, with the lorry driver apparently cutting across Amador and one of the truck’s tyres running over his foot.

She added that he is likely to remain in hospital in Barcelona for several days following surgery.

Winner of a stage at the Giro d’Italia in 2012 and wearer of the maglia rosa in 2016,, a year in which he secured the second of his two top-10 overall finishes in the race, Amador spent more than a decade with Movistar, where he helped Richard Carapaz win the Italian Grand Tour in 2019.

He has continued to act as a key support rider to the Ecuadorian, and the following season moved with him to Ineos Grenadiers and last year followed Carapaz again as the Olympic road race champion signed for EF Education-EasyPost.

Amador had been due to race the Giro d’Italia, now reaching the end of its opening week, but ultimately missed the opening Grand Tour of the season after being forced to withdraw from the Tour de Romandie last month, and had been training in preparation for his return to the peloton.

EF Education-EasyPost has not yet issued a statement on the incident.