“How to stay alive as a cyclist in North America”: Florida man spotted riding with ‘Armed Cyclist’ jersey, close passing flags and countless bike lights sparks cycling safety discussions

Images of a man riding across the US with a vast array of lights and technology and the message 'Armed Cyclist' on the back of his jersey have led to discussions about cycling safety, and just how much is too much when it comes to protecting oneself from harm on the bike.

The pictures were taken by Jonathan Maus, who explains on his BikePortland website that he happened across the 'Armed Cyclist' on the Interstate 90, east of Coeur d’Alene in the US state of Idaho.

"When I looked at the images, I was amazed at what I saw", says Maus.

"This guy was not messing around."

this is the AI response to "how to stay alive as a cyclist in North America." https://t.co/f9yrRgPJUU — BC Ministry of Ending Car Reliance Ⓜ️ (@CarRelianceBC) August 1, 2023

Bike riders if they followed all the ‘safety measures’ drivers told them to — Marc Wion 🏳️‍⚧️❤️ (@marcwion) August 1, 2023

Sucks that a person on a bike has to be armed, have 2 flags and a dozen tail lights to be able to claim a bit of public space to ride in the US among distracted entitled planet/people killing car drivers. — sam (@sam80554826) August 1, 2023

He has a right to defend himself. Don't threaten him, and you'll not have anything to worry about. — J Nan Adams (@SlimEden44) August 5, 2023

From what we can see, the cyclist appears to have attached over a dozen rear lights, several front lights, computers, mirrors and flags to his bike, the latter presumably to stop drivers from passing him too close. A waistpack with numerous compartments around it presumably holds the firearm we're told about on the back of the jersey.

With statistics showing that cyclist fatalities have been steadily rising in the US over the past ten years, the extreme set-up has led to some conversations about cyclists' safety in the country, and some mixed reactions.

Some praised the cyclist for exercising his rights, suggesting that the not-so-subtle warning could do much to deter careless or dangerous drivers, while others expressed dismay that someone would feel the need to take such drastic action to feel safe.

As pointed out by some of those replying to the original Twitter post, it turns out the cyclist in question is James Whelan, a resident of Florida who has built up something of a cult following on his Instagram page and YouTube channel (called Armed Cyclist, of course) where he posts images from his cycling trips across America and, sometimes, run-ins with local law enforcement officers.

While the message on the back of Whelan's jersey informs those around him that he is armed, whether his provocative outfit would break any local laws or customs in US states that allow concealed or 'open' carry of firearms is a grey area. Indeed, the video above that Whelan uploaded to his YouTube channel in 2020 (that has racked up 3.4 million views at the time of writing) shows two police officers pulling him over due to alleged complaints from members of the public about his Armed Cyclist jersey. Whelan refuses their request for identification, saying he is not breaking any laws and goes on his way, leaving the cops "speechless" as he puts it.

Whelan didn't want to comment on his choice of clothing or accessories, but told road.cc that he is currently on a cycling trip across America and has met "great people" along the way. We're assuming he wouldn't count any law enforcement officers who might want to disrupt his journey for spurious reasons among them...