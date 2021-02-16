"And people think disc brakes are dangerous": Engineer replaces wheels with sawmill blades to cycle on frozen lake; Fernando Alonso discharged from hospital; Richard Carapaz climbs to 4,800m in Ecuador; Pancake Day by bike + more on the live blog

YouTube engineer, The Q, will have the UCI sweating with his latest piece of cycling silliness. He converted a bike, replacing the wheels with sawmill blades so he could cycle on a frozen lake. The Icycycle cut through the ice on its first outing but worked once he modified it, adding metal strips onto the blades. His video has now been viewed more than 15 million times...

It isn't the first time the YouTuber with almost 11 million subscribers has done wacky things with a humble bicycle. Last June, he made a fat bike using F1 tyres before in September building a homemade motorised bike using a 25kW motor.

Unsurprisingly, replacing your wheels with steel sawblades didn't make our winter survival guide for cyclists. Have a read for some more realistic cold weather considerations...