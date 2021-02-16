Support road.cc

"And people think disc brakes are dangerous": Engineer replaces wheels with sawmill blades to cycle on frozen lake; Fernando Alonso discharged from hospital; Richard Carapaz climbs to 4,800m in Ecuador; Pancake Day by bike + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is in the saddle for another day on the live blog...
Tue, Feb 16, 2021 08:57
Man replaces tyres with sawmill blades (via YouTube The Q)
10:51
Pancake Day by bike

Featuring Rebecca Charlton, who is currently lighting up the road.cc YouTube channel! 

09:55
"And people think disc brakes are dangerous": Engineer replaces wheels with sawmill blades to cycle on a frozen lake

YouTube engineer, The Q, will have the UCI sweating with his latest piece of cycling silliness. He converted a bike, replacing the wheels with sawmill blades so he could cycle on a frozen lake. The Icycycle cut through the ice on its first outing but worked once he modified it, adding metal strips onto the blades. His video has now been viewed more than 15 million times...

It isn't the first time the YouTuber with almost 11 million subscribers has done wacky things with a humble bicycle. Last June, he made a fat bike using F1 tyres before in September building a homemade motorised bike using a 25kW motor.

Unsurprisingly, replacing your wheels with steel sawblades didn't make our winter survival guide for cyclists. Have a read for some more realistic cold weather considerations...

09:37
Richard Carapaz climbs to 4,800m elevation in Ecuador

It seems Richard Carapaz is taking the news that he'll be riding the Tour de France for Ineos Grenadiers well...Two weeks ago he was filmed smashing down some watts on a ridiculously steep climb. He's taken his training to high altitude, climbing to 4,800m above sea level up the Cotopaxi Volcano in Ecuador. That's more than twice the height of the Col du Tourmalet...If only Richard's Strava wasn't private.

08:46
Fernando Alonso discharged from hospital after getting knocked off bike by driver

F1 star Fernando Alonso has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery on injuries sustained when he was knocked off his bike by a driver last week. Police in Switzerland have said that Alonso was knocked off his bike by a motorist turning into a supermarket car park. The two-time F1 world champion needed surgery on his fractured jaw.

In a statement, Alonso's Alpine F1 Team confirmed he had left hospital: "After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital in Switzerland, Fernando Alonso has now been discharged to continue his recovery at home. He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season."

The Spaniard was hit while riding near Lugano, in Switzerland's Italian-speaking Canton Ticino, and reports suggest that it was an oncoming motorist who was turning into a supermarket car park who collided him.

