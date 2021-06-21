Amazon Prime Day 2021: a round up of the best cycling deals

Amazon Prime Day is here (it actually runs for 48 hours on 21-22 June 2021 until stock runs out) and we've done all the hard work for you, sieving through to find you the best deals available.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual deal event open to Prime members. Amazon can be hit or miss when it comes to cycling gear. There can be an incredible choice of great useful products on offer, as well as some to steer clear of. We’ve found the best deals on cycling kit that’s worth it, starting with the biggest savings…

Muc-Off 907 Nano-Tech Cleaner 5 litre: Save 60% - Was £34.37, now £13.83

> How to clean your bike - from a quick lick to a full makeover

This massive saving is on the 5 litre version of Muc-Off’s fast-action, biodegradable bike cleaner that’s safe on all surfaces including carbon fibre, as well as disc brakes. Muc-Off claims the Nano Technology formula used breaks down dirt and grime on a molecular level for a proper clean.

> Review: Muc-Off Nano Tech Fast Action Bike Cleaner

Topeak Aero Wedge Pack: Save 53% - Was £18.99, now £9

This is Topeak’s large 1.48 to1.97 litre capacity saddle bag for carrying tools. It is made from rugged 1,200-denier Cordura material with DuPont Teflon coating for some weather resistance and is attached with the strap mount and snap-on buckles. There’s also a 3M reflective strip and rear light attachment point.

If you are looking for even bigger bags for carrying more than just tools and nutrition, check out our buyer’s guide for bikepacking bags over here.

Gore Wear C5 Men’s Cycling Bib Shorts: Save 50% – Was £99.99, now £49.52

The C5s are for days when the weather throws everything in your direction, says Gore. These bib shorts feature a panel of Windstopper fabric at the front of the shorts for a little protection from cold winds. As well as being windproof, the membrane is breathable which reduces the risk of heating. A durable outer fabric treatment also provides a touch of water repellency, while the bib construction is fully made of mesh to allow for ventilation.

> Review: Gore C5 Optiline Bib Shorts+

Ride: Cycle the World (Travel Guide) Hardcover Book: Save 50% - Was £20, now £10

Dorling Kindersley has compiled together 100 worthwhile cycling routes from around the world and it’s a great starting point for an epic adventure. There are maps and elevation profiles, and you can also download the GPX files of the routes from an associated website if the book really does inspire you to give one a go!

> Buyer’s guide: 42 of the best cycling books — check out the books every cyclist should own

The patrol road between the inner and outer Berlin Wall is now a fairly flat tarmac path, and the whole circuit makes for a 100-mile history trail and it’s now on reviewer Richard Peploe’s riding hit list for example.

> Review: Ride – Cycle The World

Muc-Off Bike Cleaner Concentrate: Save 48% - Was £19.99, now £10.44

Looking for an eco-friendly product for making your bike clean and shiny? This 1 litre spray bottle is reusable and reduced packaging has also been used. The 1 litre concentrate mixes with water to make up 4 litres and this concentrated form features Muc-Off’s Nano technology formula for deep cleaning. It’s also fully biodegradable, that’s free from acids, solvents and CFCs.

Pro Bike Wall Storage Rack: Save 47% - Was £59.99, now £31.99

Looking to save space and conveniently store your bike? This wall mounted hook allows you to store your bikes horizontally.

> 12 best bike storage systems 2021 — get your bikes tidied up

The adjustable cradle arm is made from a soft TPR rubber material that Pro promises will not scratch your bike, no matter the material. The angle can also be adjusted to cater for different frame shapes and sizes, and it can hold bikes up to 22kg.

Buff Merino Wool Headwear: Save 39% - Was £22, now £13.49

Made from 100% natural merino wool this is a great addition for your winter cycling wardrobe. It’ll keep your neck and ears warm in the cold, and it’ll also wick away moisture to keep you cool. Merino is also super soft and the seamless stitching should reduce irritation. The natural fabric is also odour resistant.

Balhvit Bike Light Set: Save 39% - Was £16.99, now £10.28

Be visible on the road with these USB rechargeable front and rear lights that come with four different light mode options: Constant Full Brightness, Constant Half Brightness, Blasting Flash and Stroboscopic. Fully charged Balhvit claims they’ll last over 6 hours, and then they’ll take another 3 to recharge.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Multisport GPS watch: Save 37% - Was £599.99, now £375

If cycling’s not the only sport you do, the Fenix 6S Pro is a 1.2” multisport watch with an enhanced wrist heart rate and pulse ox. There are also some advanced training features including Pacepro for grade-adjusted pace guidance and environmentally adjusted VO 2 max and training status estimates.

> Here’s our review of the solar charging Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar

Garmin Edge Explore GPS bike computer: Save 32% - Was £219.99, now £149.99

The Explore is Garmin’s 3” touchscreen bike computer that has Garmin’s Cycle Maps preloaded with turn-by-turn navigation, as well as Trendline’s popularity for finding the most used on- and off-road routes. It can be paired with the Varia smart light system and the device has a claimed battery life of up to 12 hours.

Here’s more information explaining the Garmin Edge range

Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Gloves: Save 31% - Was £45, now £31.25

These are very well made 100% waterproof gloves that breathe well. They’re touchscreen compatible and feature an anti-slip lining that’s designed to give you control while pretty much eliminating liner pull-out.

> Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Multi-Activity Glove with Fusion Control

Buy over here

AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones: Save 20% - Was £79.95, now £63.96

The open-ear design of these wireless headphones allows you to listen to music or podcasts as you ride without traffic noise being blocked out. The OpenMove is the brand’s accessible way of trying bone conduction headphones and reviewer Steve Williams found they’re light, effective and comfortable. The ergonomic wrapround design means should stay put and they work with helmets. The OpenMove also comes with a two-year warranty.

> Review: Aftershokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones

Devola 12” Pedestal Air Circulator Fan with Remote Control: Save 24% - Was £109.99, now £83.99

Looking to improve your indoor turbo riding experience? This is a powerful fan with an airflow of 19m³/min and a wind speed of 4.8m/s (about 11mph) at maximum capacity, and the 12 different speeds can be flipped between without getting off your bike thanks to the remote control.

> Buyer's guide: 12 of the best smart home trainers for 2021 — get fit indoors

Apple TV (64 GB, 4th generation: Save 11% - Was £189, now £169

Do you want to ride around virtual worlds such as Zwift on a big screen? Then an Apple TV is a great choice for getting set up for a high-quality viewing experience. Zwift recommends the 4K box because it has a faster processor for a smoother riding and racing experience.

> How to set up Zwift to try indoor training on any device

Garmin HRM-Dual Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap: Save 12% - Was £60.14, now £52.95

This is Garmin’s premium chest heart rate strap that transmits heart rate data over Bluetooth Low Energy technology as well as ANT+. It has a battery life of around 3.5 years (with average use of 1 hour per day) and a removable heart module for washing the strap. A heart rate monitor is a useful training aid for tracking your effort level and the data can be seen on GPS devices as well as online training platforms such as Zwift.

> Buyer’s guide: 10 best heart rate monitors for cycling — get useful fitness data

Kendal Mint Cake: Save 32% on whey protein powder, save 20% on bars + more

It turns out this classic northern confectionery is the perfect fuel for endurance sports, and is a favourite of ultra cyclists, runners and mountaineers. If you want a minty, sugary kick for less this Prime day then a box of six chocolate-coated or original Kendal Mint Cake bars are both down to £6.39 from £7.99 for Prime members. There's also a huge 32% off KMC's chocolate mint-flavoured whey protein for optimal recovery (down to £16.99 from £24.99), and 25% off the Electrolyte Energy Drink Power (down to £14.99 from £19.99).