Breaking news: Mark Cavendish will ride Tour de France

Former world champion who had been expected to miss race named in Deceuninck-Quick Step squad due to injury to Sam Bennett
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Jun 21, 2021 14:22
3
Mark Cavendish will race the Tour de France, which starts in Brest on Saturday, after he was named in Deceuninck-Quick Step's line-up for the 108th edition of the race, with Sam Bennett, winner of the points jersey last year, failing to recover from a knee injury.

