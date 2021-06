Cyclist riding no-handed while using his phone argues with driver; Brailsford warns people to expect the unexpected at Tour de France; Former Olympian urges athletes to 'let loose'; World's most picturesque cycling cities + more on the live blog

“I wish I had knocked you off, and then I could have said the idiot was on his phone riding with no hands.” Vulnerable road users have to share Richmond Park (yes, a park) with violent motorists like this. pic.twitter.com/vWFHXftRlg — The Department of Parks & Recreation 🦌 (@ldnparks) June 17, 2021

People have reacted to the video we posted earlier showing a confrontation between a driver and a cyclist who was riding no-handed and using his phone while cycling through a park.

One road.cc user commented that the video was a bit depressing in that it reflected how often parks, meant to be relaxing places, became flash points for confrontations between motorists and cyclists.

They added: "If I was the park authorities, I'd be asking myself what changes to access I should be making that would reduce this. (In case not clear - no cars in the park.) It's finely balanced for me, but I think we have to set the example to drivers of what we need them to do, so at least one hand on the bars, no phone calls, no selfies, or wheelies if if you're able to pull them."

Another commented: "Why are people even allowed to drive through a park in the first place? It's place of recreation for people on foot or cycling, not a bypass for drivers. Need to bear in mind that people with mobility issues need to visit the park free from car traffic."

The man who filmed the video also gave his own opinion to the public reaction.

He said "If this makes people think more carefully about when it is appropriate to sound their horn, then posting the film was worth it, even if public opinion falls against me."