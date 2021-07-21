Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Police deliver perfect mic drop reply to cyclist-bashing comment; Comedy gold Olympic mugshots + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander will be breaking up the live blog updates by dreaming of boring 18°C and some lovely cloud cover — can you tell he's British?...
Wed, Jul 21, 2021 09:09
3
Kyle Walsh - via Northumbria Police
08:50
More mardy mugshots from Tokyo ( and some funnies)...What a 12-hour flight does to you

Tom Pidcock is the latest victim of the Olympic Games photographer...Meanwhile, Leigh Howard is the bad guy pain-loving P.E. teacher straight out a teen comedy...

If you look very closely you can see the exact moment Michael Foley remembered he'd left the oven on...

We're all Daniel Dhers fans now and there's nothing you can do about it. Legend.

07:52
Police deliver perfect mic drop reply to cyclist-bashing comment

Northumbria Police is rightly quite pleased with its efforts to jail dangerous driver Kyle Walsh who was caught thanks to a cyclist's camera and sentenced to six months. Sharing the news on Facebook, the force warned motorists they "will take action" if they are seen driving recklessly or endangering other road users in cyclists' footage.

As per, this was prime territory for anti-cyclist bingo and whataboutery wailing...Thankfully Northumbria Police was prepared...

David Chow must have been confident he'd served an ace: "Can drivers submit footage to prosecute cyclist's [sic] that think they own the roads. Oh we can't because, they have no reg to identify them." A weak start there, David. Just the old 'cyclists break the rules and need reg plates'...Not even a 'road tax' rambling...Disappointing.

You might want to sit down for Northumbria Police's reply..."Hi David, can you tell us how many drivers were killed in a collision with a cyclist in the last five years? We'll answer for you, it was zero. Irresponsible cycling puts the cyclist at risk, not the driver. It doesn't make it okay, but we focus on our resource in the areas that are most likely to cause serious injury or death. It's the person behind the wheel, not the one behind the handle bars, that can cause the greater harm."

Game. Set. Match? No, David's having another go...

David replied: "I don't have the answer but I can say not all drivers are dangerous.
Seems nowadays we all get demonised from the minority of dangerous ones."

Admitting you don't have the answer isn't a great start, David. Here's the finisher from Northumbria..."That's nonsense David. Where in the post have we demonised drivers? We've highlighted an example of how a cyclist's head-cam has helped us take a dangerous driver off the road. If he had been allowed to continue driving in that way there's a good chance someone could have been killed. We simply [want] both drivers and cyclists to consider sending footage of similar incidents to continue to take people like this off the roads. That's ultimately the aim of this."

Now that's game, set, match...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments