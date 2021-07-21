Police deliver perfect mic drop reply to cyclist-bashing comment; Comedy gold Olympic mugshots + more on the live blog

Northumbria Police is rightly quite pleased with its efforts to jail dangerous driver Kyle Walsh who was caught thanks to a cyclist's camera and sentenced to six months. Sharing the news on Facebook, the force warned motorists they "will take action" if they are seen driving recklessly or endangering other road users in cyclists' footage.

As per, this was prime territory for anti-cyclist bingo and whataboutery wailing...Thankfully Northumbria Police was prepared...

David Chow must have been confident he'd served an ace: "Can drivers submit footage to prosecute cyclist's [sic] that think they own the roads. Oh we can't because, they have no reg to identify them." A weak start there, David. Just the old 'cyclists break the rules and need reg plates'...Not even a 'road tax' rambling...Disappointing.

You might want to sit down for Northumbria Police's reply..."Hi David, can you tell us how many drivers were killed in a collision with a cyclist in the last five years? We'll answer for you, it was zero. Irresponsible cycling puts the cyclist at risk, not the driver. It doesn't make it okay, but we focus on our resource in the areas that are most likely to cause serious injury or death. It's the person behind the wheel, not the one behind the handle bars, that can cause the greater harm."

Game. Set. Match? No, David's having another go...

David replied: "I don't have the answer but I can say not all drivers are dangerous.

Seems nowadays we all get demonised from the minority of dangerous ones."

Admitting you don't have the answer isn't a great start, David. Here's the finisher from Northumbria..."That's nonsense David. Where in the post have we demonised drivers? We've highlighted an example of how a cyclist's head-cam has helped us take a dangerous driver off the road. If he had been allowed to continue driving in that way there's a good chance someone could have been killed. We simply [want] both drivers and cyclists to consider sending footage of similar incidents to continue to take people like this off the roads. That's ultimately the aim of this."

Now that's game, set, match...