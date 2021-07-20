UCI president insists Tadej Pogacar's Tour de France drug tests are clean; Naked man cheerfully greeting walkers spotted cycling along canal; Hyde Park cycle lane blocked by film crew; Southgate's a Cav fan; Ineos end Castelli deal + more on the live blog

A naked cyclist, who is apparently a regular sight during spells of hot weather, was spotted riding his bike along the Liverpool & Leeds Canal near Melling in Merseyside. Police confirmed they received a reported sighting on July 18 after a member of the public said they had seen the man at around 7.20pm.
According to the Liverpool Echo the sighting was shared in a local Facebook group where one walker posted: "Please tell me I'm not the only one who saw this....a man in his late 50s-ish riding his bike along the canal this morning completely naked!"
Many other locals then commented to say the man is a regular fixture during hot weather...One said the man, thought to be around the age of 70, is "well known", while another said he'd been seen a few times.
One woman said the mystery man "wishes you a cheery ‘hello’ like it’s perfectly normal." The post prompted a discussion, with some seeing no harm in the man's actions, whereas others were alarmed and pointed out the route is popular with families...
One woman commented: "Hang on, if you walked along the canal and exposed yourself to people it would be an offence, what's the difference?"
Another added: "I certainly would feel intimidated and uncomfortable if I seen him and if I had young kids even more so. Old man naked! All jokes aside, this is not right it’s indecent exposure."
