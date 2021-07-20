UCI president insists Tadej Pogacar's Tour de France drug tests are clean; Naked man cheerfully greeting walkers spotted cycling along canal; Hyde Park cycle lane blocked by film crew; Southgate's a Cav fan; Ineos end Castelli deal + more on the live blog

UCI president David Lappartient today insisted that Tadej Pogacar's drug tests and bike x-rays during his Tour de France defence were clean. Lappartient said he has "no reason to have doubts" about the 22-year-old's performance. Speaking to the Guardian, Lappartient said: "I have the pictures of Pogacar’s bike and everything is clean, regarding the results of the X-ray machine. As UCI president I trust the international [anti-doping] testing agency in Lausanne.

"The only limit is the capacity of the lab themselves to detect – in all sports – some substances. We have a very solid and robust testing programme in cycling for both anti-doping and technological fraud and there is no reason to have doubts. However, zero risk doesn’t exist."

Pogacar faced repeated questions about his performance levels as he stormed to a second Tour de France title in under a year, winning three stages on the way. He revealed he had been tested as many as three times a day during the Tour.

"I’m not angry," Pogacar said when asked about those who doubt him. "They are uncomfortable questions because the history of cycling was really bad. I totally understand why there are all of these questions. I didn’t prepare anything for those kind of questions. I just like to ride my bike and what comes with it comes with it, I’ll deal with it. I’m a good kid with a good education, I’m not one to take shortcuts."