Near Miss of the Day 615: Driver cuts up cyclist ... to park on segregated cycle lane

Our story on the live blog yesterday about a film crew parking their vehicles in the cycle lane in London’s Hyde Park has prompted a road.cc reader to share an incident that happened to him a couple of months ago when a driver cut across him to park up on a segregated cycleway in Waltham Forest, one of the capital’s Mini Holland boroughs.

Tony, the cyclist who filmed the clip, told us: “I was out for an early ride one Sunday morning, using a segregated cycle lane along Forest Road, Walthamstow when a driver who had pulled out of a side road shortly before, decides the cycle lane is where they're going to park.

“He was completely oblivious to the fact that I was there in the cycle lane, but then they kept signalling that I should move on so they could park there.

“Having nowhere else to really be that morning I simply waited them out until they moved off.”

He added: “I reported them to the Metropolitan Police who issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution, unfortunately unless it goes to court, that is all I will ever know about the outcome.”

