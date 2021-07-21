Police investigation of cyclist’s death branded a “shambles” by his family

The family of a cyclist killed in Norfolk three years ago have branded a police investigation into his death a “shambles” after the case was closed with no charges brought against either of the two motorists involved, one of whom was more than twice the drink-driving limit when the fatal crash happened.

Sze-Ming Cheung, aged 44, was on a training ride for an Ironman event when Alan Hall, driving a Nissan Navara, crashed into him on 7 June 2018.

Hall, who had swerved to avoid a van that had overtaken Mr Cheung on a blind corner was breath-tested and arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving – but was never charged.

The investigation by Norfolk Constabulary was reopened after a coroner’s inquest last year, reports the Eastern Daily Press.

Subsequently a 35-year-old man who had been driving the van was arrested in October on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but the case has now been closed due to insufficient evidence on the advice of the Crown Prosecution Service, with no charges brought.

In a statement, Norfolk Constabulary said: “We have updated Mr Cheung’s family on the outcome of the re-investigation which sought to make sure no further opportunities had been missed.

“We understand this outcome offers limited comfort to them in seeking justice, and our thoughts remain with them at this challenging time.”

But Mr Cheungh’s family said in a statement that it was “incomprehensible” that no-one would face charges in relation to his death.

“We're extremely disappointed and very angry no further action has been taken for the re-arrest of the driver,” they said.

“The pain of getting no justice will live with us forever, whilst those responsible get to live theirs and that’s difficult to take.

“From the beginning, Norfolk Constabulary have handled the case appallingly, it’s been a shambles.

“How no one was prosecuted for drink driving is shocking and incomprehensible.

“As much as we try to get on with our lives, there will never be any full closure for us.

“Sze-Ming being a keen triathlete, we have continued the running journey which he loved and enjoyed.

“This has helped us stay positive, motivated in life and keeping his memory alive.

“The continued success of the family business which he rebranded and promoted has also given us a focus.

“We'd like to thank the support from friends and the community.

“Sze-Ming was a truly inspirational and wonderful son and brother.

“Always in our thoughts, we miss him every day and he will never be forgotten,” they added.

After the coroner’s inquest last year, the police force accepted that there had been shortcomings in its investigation, saying in a statement: “We acknowledge that elements of this investigation fell below the standards expected and the failure to prosecute a drink driver involved in the crash was unacceptable.

“We take a firm stance on drink drive offences which is why it is all the more disappointing for an opportunity of justice to be missed.”