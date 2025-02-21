Support road.cc

“Out of respect for Remco”: Tadej Pogačar carries spare jersey on training rides to avoid wearing rainbow stripes on time trial bike; “Amazing sh*thousery”: Breakaway rider going in opposite direction waves at peloton at UAE Tour + more on the live blog

Like Filippo Ganna at Volta ao Algarve, Adwitiya has the right finish line to this week in his sights, as he brings to you your daily dose of cycling news, views, and reaction
Fri, Feb 21, 2025 09:55
“Out of respect for Remco”: Tadej Pogačar carries spare jersey on training rides to avoid wearing rainbow stripes on time trial bike; “Amazing sh*thousery”: Breakaway rider going in opposite direction waves at peloton at UAE Tour + more on the live blogRemco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar at 2024 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
09:17
“Out of respect for Remco”: Tadej Pogačar carries spare jersey on training rides to avoid wearing rainbow stripes when switching from road to time trial bike

Despite all the news of a bumper €8 million contract, while being adjudged as the best rider of all time by Eddy Merckx himself, you’d think Tadej Pogačar might have allowed some of it to get to his head. But if you were to believe Rune Herregodts and Florian Vermeersch, two riders who joined UAE Team Emirates–XRG this year, they would tell you that he’s truly a “very normal guy”.

In conversation with the Dutch newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the pair have shed light on the inner workings of the richest cycling team in the world, as well as how it feels to train and ride with the men’s road world champion.

One quite agreeable, almost deferential habit of Pogačar that was revealed in the interview is that he carries a spare non-rainbow jersey in his pocket while out on training rides. Why, you ask? So that if they switch to time trial bikes from their road bikes, Pogačar isn’t wearing the rainbow bands out of respect for Remco Evenepoel, the men’s time trial world champion.

> “I want to know what you really pedalled”: Remco Evenepoel asked Tadej Pogačar to share his power meter data after Il Lombardia (spoilers: Pogačar didn’t)

Herregodts said: “Do you know what I thought was great? During training, we sometimes switch from a regular bike to a time trial bike. Then he always insists on taking a regular jersey with him, in addition to the rainbow jersey he was wearing.

“He doesn’t want to sit on his time trial bike with his rainbow jersey. ‘Out of respect for Remco’, he [Pogačar] says. He would rather ride with a jersey in his pocket all the time. He even rolls up the rainbow bands on his pants when he’s on his time trial bike. Fancy, right? In terms of respect, that counts.”

Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar, 2024 Giro dell’Emilia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar, 2024 Giro dell’Emilia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Vermeersch, runner-up of 2021 Paris–Roubaix, joined UAE Team Emirates after six years at Lotto-Dstny, and he said that he’s been made to feel welcome at his new team: “I was a bit afraid of that at first. It had been six years since I had been in a new environment. But I felt very welcome.”

Herregodts, who joined from Intermarché-Wanty, added: “And Pogacar helps with that. It’s been said a thousand times that he’s a very normal guy. That’s really true. Imagine the whole team is sitting around a table and you were to put a camera on it. Then you were to show that footage to someone who knows nothing about racing and ask him who of all those guys is the best rider ever. I don’t think they would pick Tadej. He gets along with everyone so easily.”

Maybe he is just a chill guy… who just so happens to be very non-chill when it comes to winning a bike race.

> Fabian Cancellara: "Pogačar is not going to kill cycling... but obviously if someone dominates so much it becomes less interesting"

11:47
“Just a flesh wound” part 2? How much would this go on sale for on Facebook Marketplace?

Judging by the flesh wound we featured on our live blog yesterday, what would you all describe this as?

Bet someone still ends up putting it up for a few quick bucks on Facebook Marketplace...

11:34
Domen Novak waves at the peloton from the breakaway (Eurosport)
“Amazing sh*thousery”: Breakaway rider going in the opposition direction waves at the rest of the peloton at the UAE Tour (a couple Quick-Step riders didn’t seem to take it well)

Domen Novak, take a bow.

The UAE Team Emirates–XRG rider, who’s enjoying his moment in the breakaway in today’s flat stage of the UAE Tour, has brought with himself some much-needed, elite-level s***housery.

As the breakaway crossed the peloton travelling in the other direction, the Slovenian couldn’t resist himself and greeted the riders with a cheeky wave — much to the dismay of a couple of Soudal Quick-Step riders, who seemed visibly confused at first, and then mildly agitated upon realising what was going on.

Cycling, never change…

11:17
"My wins only served to generate more artifacts for the right's culture wars, while I remained unable to garner even a sliver of the institutional recognition that friends and fellow competitors with similar palmares have found"
2023 Tour of the Gila women's podium Austin Killips (image credit: Tour of the Gila)

> "Trump singled me out for ruining women's sport": Transgender cyclist accuses president of "fixating hate" on trans athletes instead of working to "elevate, fund or support women athletes"

10:35
“It’s almost laughable… how can this happen?”: Wout van Aert slams Volta ao Algarve sprint finale debacle, but police chief says “peloton to blame”

In what has made national sports news headlines now, the colossal debacle from the first stage of Volta ao Algarve is destined to go down as a head-scratching, unforgettable moment in pro cycling, as most of the peloton went the wrong way for the sprint finish, while Ineos Grenadiers’ Filippo Ganna, who did stay on course and technically won the race, had his victory written off post hoc.

There have already been severe criticisms of not just the organisational aspect, but also how things were handled after the race, with Ineos and Visma both releasing press statements disagreeing with the decision.

Wout van Aert, who missed out on a chance to sprint and go for the win, said after the race: “Did I also take a wrong turn? Yes, I followed the men in front of me, right? This must be a human error. Someone must have been misinformed at that last roundabout.

“It’s almost laughable. At first I thought: how can this happen? I assumed that there would be a chicane somewhere that we didn't know about, but 300 meters from the finish suddenly all kinds of people were signalling that we had to be careful. So I paid attention.”

Farcical Algarve stage 2025 (Eurosport)

However, the Commissioner of the Public Security Police at Volta ao Algarve, Luis Miranda, reiterated that the organisation had not failed and that the “peloton was to blame” for what happened.

“The cyclists were coming down this street, the commissars with the red and yellow flags were here and they signalled for the cyclists to go left, to enter on the left side of the traffic circle,” he said. “The cyclists didn’t look at the commissaire, they were looking at the ground and passed him and went to the right.”

10:12
Adwitiya Pal

