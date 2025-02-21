“Out of respect for Remco”: Tadej Pogačar carries spare jersey on training rides to avoid wearing rainbow stripes on time trial bike; “Amazing sh*thousery”: Breakaway rider going in opposite direction waves at peloton at UAE Tour + more on the live blog

Despite all the news of a bumper €8 million contract, while being adjudged as the best rider of all time by Eddy Merckx himself, you’d think Tadej Pogačar might have allowed some of it to get to his head. But if you were to believe Rune Herregodts and Florian Vermeersch, two riders who joined UAE Team Emirates–XRG this year, they would tell you that he’s truly a “very normal guy”.

In conversation with the Dutch newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the pair have shed light on the inner workings of the richest cycling team in the world, as well as how it feels to train and ride with the men’s road world champion.

One quite agreeable, almost deferential habit of Pogačar that was revealed in the interview is that he carries a spare non-rainbow jersey in his pocket while out on training rides. Why, you ask? So that if they switch to time trial bikes from their road bikes, Pogačar isn’t wearing the rainbow bands out of respect for Remco Evenepoel, the men’s time trial world champion.

> “I want to know what you really pedalled”: Remco Evenepoel asked Tadej Pogačar to share his power meter data after Il Lombardia (spoilers: Pogačar didn’t)

Herregodts said: “Do you know what I thought was great? During training, we sometimes switch from a regular bike to a time trial bike. Then he always insists on taking a regular jersey with him, in addition to the rainbow jersey he was wearing.

“He doesn’t want to sit on his time trial bike with his rainbow jersey. ‘Out of respect for Remco’, he [Pogačar] says. He would rather ride with a jersey in his pocket all the time. He even rolls up the rainbow bands on his pants when he’s on his time trial bike. Fancy, right? In terms of respect, that counts.”

Vermeersch, runner-up of 2021 Paris–Roubaix, joined UAE Team Emirates after six years at Lotto-Dstny, and he said that he’s been made to feel welcome at his new team: “I was a bit afraid of that at first. It had been six years since I had been in a new environment. But I felt very welcome.”

Herregodts, who joined from Intermarché-Wanty, added: “And Pogacar helps with that. It’s been said a thousand times that he’s a very normal guy. That’s really true. Imagine the whole team is sitting around a table and you were to put a camera on it. Then you were to show that footage to someone who knows nothing about racing and ask him who of all those guys is the best rider ever. I don’t think they would pick Tadej. He gets along with everyone so easily.”

Maybe he is just a chill guy… who just so happens to be very non-chill when it comes to winning a bike race.

> Fabian Cancellara: "Pogačar is not going to kill cycling... but obviously if someone dominates so much it becomes less interesting"