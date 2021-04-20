Police use undercover cyclist to tackle close passes; Jonathan Vaughters slammed for supporting European Super League; But cyclists; Froome testing form for "bigger goals"; Richmond Park driver squeezes through no cars shortcut + more on the live blog
SunGod has made its 8KO lens available in their lifestyle range following the success of the lens in its performance Pace Series. Why is it so good? SunGod says it's down to the construction technique combined with its nylon based material, which is a higher grade lens material than standard polycarbonate. Fancy. Owners of the lifestyle range probably care less about grams and watts but the 8KO lenses do also come in lighter than the 4KOs.
The 8KO lifestyle lenses will be customisable, like all SunGod's other products, and come with the option of polarised or non-polarised and with seven refined lens tints. However, they're not binning the 4KOs just yet and promise they'll be sticking around due to high demand. Prices range from £45 to £110, depending on which of the 1,792 unique versions SunGod glasses you go for. Now that is what you call spoilt for choice...
From the editor: Has West Midlands Police now found its way again?
Just over a month ago, road.cc contributor Laura Laker asked if WMP had lost its way on cycling... and ever since, it seems like the force is back in full swing with educating and prosecuting drivers who commit offences against cyclists.
Just three days after the article was published, the WMP Traffic Twitter account posted two 'close pass op' updates, plus the informed comments from the officer in our earlier post gives us even more reasons to praise WMP. Will it rub off on other forces? Hopefully, and Derbyshire would be a good place to start...
Mips launches new website to inform cyclists in the market for a new lid
Mips has launched its new website to better educate cyclists, making helmet safety "more transparent and easily understandable". It has resources for riders looking to find the right helmet as well as a search engine for scanning over 120 helmet brands that use the Mips system.
CEO Max Strandwitz said: "As of late last year, more than 20 million helmets equipped with the Mips system have been sold. This never ceases to amaze us and we could not be more happy with our success. But in terms of consumer education on helmets and head safety, there’s still a long road ahead for our industry.
"Many consumers are not equipped to make the best decision when purchasing a helmet. This new website may seem small, but to us, it’s a critical step on our mission to improve helmet safety around the world."
Richmond Park driver squeezes through no cars shortcut
Royal Parks Police moved swiftly, saying they will be paying this motorist a visit. Sadly, the Royal Parks, some of London's most popular destinations for cyclists in the capital, have been popping up a lot on this live blog recently due to instances of bad driving and calls to ban through traffic.
Just last week a shocking video emerged of a motorist in Regent's Park speeding into a group of cyclists following an altercation with another driver. Back in February, a cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a driver whose wrecked car was found off the road nearby...
Chris Froome testing form ahead of "bigger goals" later in the year
47th - UAE tour
81st - Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
5'23" behind leader after stage one of Tour of the Alps pic.twitter.com/cJ5TOrnCYO
Chris Froome's Tour of the Alps did not go to plan yesterday. Or maybe it did? So far this year the four-time Tour de France winner has repeatedly distanced himself from pressure to get results in early season races, saying it is all part of the bigger picture to get back to his best.
Froome finished more than five minutes behind stage winner and former teammate Gianni Moscon on stage one but said the week is just about finding out "exactly where I’m at" for "bigger goals in the season."
"I feel good. I’m continuing to see progression, which is the main thing for me at the moment. I’ve just come down after another altitude block in Tenerife. My feelings are getting better and I’m looking forward to racing this week and seeing any progressions," he explained.
Elsewhere on stage one, Froome's teammate Alessandro De Marchi voiced his displeasure at being called back from the breakaway to explain himself...
Tour of Alps, small breakaway.I was called back by jury because was assuming a prohibited position with my arms, both elbows resting on the handlebars
I was trying to put on a pair of gloves on top of the Brenner Pass in the snow
Jonathan Vaughters slammed for supporting European Super League
Yes. It should. But most team owners lack conviction and remain fearful. Others just don’t care about cycling, long term, as they are backed by huge net worth entities and will enjoy winning all while they have endless cash at hand. https://t.co/WPVxZ83MD2
EF Education-Nippo team boss Jonathan Vaughters has outed himself as a supporter of the proposal for 12 of football's richest clubs to break off and form their own extremely lucrative 'Super League'...The plans have been almost universally condemned by match-going supporters of English football clubs, however Vaughters claimed it was both a good idea and one that cycling should take inspiration from...
The American put the backlash down to a poor PR roll out and perhaps sarcastically said "team owners are always the enemy. Evil. Evil. Evil." Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch was just one of the many vocal critics...
Nah, not a poor PR rollout. In Football it’s a quite simply a poor idea, and that’s putting it politely. Football doesn’t need franchises or American models. It’s entertainment, yes, but also culture built on attachments to history, geography & more.
Police use undercover cyclist to tackle close passes
West Midlands Police took 'Operation Close Pass' to the streets to educate drivers. Officers got in the saddle, some in uniform while others rode in plain clothes, to look out for drivers failing to pass at a safe distance. A total of 36 dangerous drivers were flagged down, two received penalty tickets and 17 given the roadside education seen in the video above.
The force said it used plain-clothed officers to highlight it does not matter if cyclists wear high visibility clothing or not, impatient drivers will still close pass you. Roadside education involved being explained the need to keep a minimum 1.5m gap when travelling at 30mph or less.
West Midlands Police attribute their five-year-old close pass operation for helping to cut cycling road casualties from 124 in 2017 to the still worryingly high figure of 88 last year...
Sgt Jon Butler, from the Road Harm Prevention team, said: "Our primary aim is to maintain the safety of vulnerable road users, while promoting sustainable travel and shared space road use. Operation Close Pass is a vital approach in helping us to do that.
"We were the first force in the country to proactively target road user behaviour in this way, and we're proud to see others are now following the example. It has enabled us to educate road users on the dangers of overtaking too close, prosecute those who risk lives, and ultimately see fewer vulnerable road users killed or seriously injured on our roads."
