Police use undercover cyclist to tackle close passes; Jonathan Vaughters slammed for supporting European Super League; But cyclists; Froome testing form for "bigger goals"; Richmond Park driver squeezes through no cars shortcut + more on the live blog

Chris Froome must be a lonely figure right now. Not a great start to his season. 47th - UAE tour

81st - Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

5'23" behind leader after stage one of Tour of the Alps pic.twitter.com/cJ5TOrnCYO — Cycling Bite (@CyclingBite) April 19, 2021

Chris Froome's Tour of the Alps did not go to plan yesterday. Or maybe it did? So far this year the four-time Tour de France winner has repeatedly distanced himself from pressure to get results in early season races, saying it is all part of the bigger picture to get back to his best.

Froome finished more than five minutes behind stage winner and former teammate Gianni Moscon on stage one but said the week is just about finding out "exactly where I’m at" for "bigger goals in the season."

"I feel good. I’m continuing to see progression, which is the main thing for me at the moment. I’ve just come down after another altitude block in Tenerife. My feelings are getting better and I’m looking forward to racing this week and seeing any progressions," he explained.

Elsewhere on stage one, Froome's teammate Alessandro De Marchi voiced his displeasure at being called back from the breakaway to explain himself...