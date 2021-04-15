Close Pass Day met with...sensible comments from motorists; Vini Zabù out of Giro after EPO positive; Study finds 90% of stolen bikes were locked; Joys of commuting; Cycling with Crohn's; Velobici x Factor; Zwift in the peloton + more on the live blog

What's going on here? Surely not some sensible comments being left under a police close pass campaign...The last time Gloucestershire Constabulary shared one of these posts they were inundated with anti-cyclist replies. 'Road tax', red light jumping, riding two abreast and all the other usual suspects...But not today. Well, not quite as much today...
Top comment from Joanna Ball: "What would help drivers and cyclists alike is if all the potholes to the sides of roads were fixed. Many times cyclists have to move further out into road so as not to hit pot hole and be flipped off bike. They could then cycle closer to path and be less of a danger to drivers when they are passing.
"Lots of bad cyclists as there are lots of bad drivers. Neither is totally at fault. Make more cycle lanes, widen roads and make paths thinner. Loads of paths too big than is needed but no cycle path. Cyclist have choice of ride on dangerous potholed road or path." What are you doing bringing common sense and reasonable solutions to the comments, Joanna?
And it wasn't just a one-off either...Mickey Riordan said: "Cyclist are cycling considerably more in the centre of the road to avoid pothole like motorists have to, simple make the roads safe for everyone, mend all the potholes."
Dave Lucas added: "Can't we just take some of the unused paths and turn them into cycle routes. Hardly anyone walks on paths these days."
We even had someone say they prefer overtaking cyclists riding two abreast...I'm going to go and have a lie down.