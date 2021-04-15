Close Pass Day met with...sensible comments from motorists; Vini Zabù out of Giro after EPO positive; Study finds 90% of stolen bikes were locked; Joys of commuting; Cycling with Crohn's; Velobici x Factor; Zwift in the peloton + more on the live blog

Vini Zabù team withdraws from the Giro d'Italia. They're at risk of a suspension because of two anti-doping issues in 12 months, which if imposed, could begin before the Giro, or even during the race. https://t.co/9h4907oiCd — the Inner Ring (@inrng) April 15, 2021

One of the Italian teams given a wildcard spot at the Giro d'Italia, Vini Zabù, have withdrawn from the race after Matteo De Bonis' positive test for EPO. The team has self-suspended itself from racing and said the withdrawal was out of their love for the sport.

"The team and the main sponsor Vini Zabù have decided to give an important message to the world of cycling, to teach those athletes who still think they can take shortcuts by cheating," a team statement said. "The team has agreed with its main sponsor not to participate in the Giro d'Italia, despite having demonstrated to the competent bodies that it has taken the most diligent measures to combat doping.

"Our decision not to participate in the Giro d'Italia is intended to underline the damage that the unlawful conduct of an individual can cause to the entire team, with devastating effects on those who, instead, put their best efforts into enabling cyclists to compete."