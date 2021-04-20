Cervelo launches Aspero-5 for even more speed off-road

Cervelo has introduced a new Aspero-5 performance-focused gravel bike to sit alongside the existing Aspero; the frame is said to be 10% lighter, the cable routing is internal, and a power meter is fitted as standard.

“We drew a line in the dirt when we launched Aspero: we brought speed to the gravel world," says Cervelo. "However, at Cervelo, the engineering is never complete, and each ride is an opportunity to obsess over ways to make riders faster; we search tirelessly for that place where innovation, performance and experience come together. Enter the Aspero-5: lighter, cleaner, faster, integrated.”

> Review: Cervelo Aspero Force eTap AXS 1 Disc 8/10

“Some might say aero doesn’t matter on a gravel bike, but if you’ve battled a headwind across an open prairie, the 32g of drag you’ll save with the Aspero-5 come as a welcome respite,” says Cervelo.

The Aspero-5 retains one of the defining features of Cervelo’s original Aspero, an adjustable dropout the brand calls the TrailMixer.

“It’s a simple chip that ensures the trail measurement—and therefore the handling—stays consistent when you swap between a 700c and 650b wheel,” Cervelo explains. The two-position chip in the fork dropout alters the rake by 5mm.

Increased space allows for tyres up to 45mm on 700c wheels and 51mm for 650b. These maximum tyre dimensions assume 4mm of clearance, so there may be space for slightly wider tyres depending on your rim and tyre pairing.

Cervelo’s AB09F carbon handlebar has been added to include 16° of flare. The reach is 80mm and drop 121mm, with widths from 38cm to 44cmm available.

> Find out about handlebar dimensions here

Deep channels are said to allow cables to be routed cleanly into Cervelo's dedicated ST32 alloy stem while avoiding harsh 90° turns.

A C-shaped fork steerer provides the space required for the cables to run internally. Cervelo uses a traditional headset design with split spacers that allow you to adjust handlebar height without needing to re-cable.

If you want to run mechanical shifters and/or a dropper seatpost, the cables would enter via a port at the top of the down tube.

> Buyer's guide: 27 of the best 2021 gravel bikes & adventure road bikes

You get recessed top tube storage mounts plus integrated frame protection to look after the finish.

The front derailleur mount is removable to keep things neat if you convert from 2x to 1x.

The Aspero-5 is available in three builds, all with electronic shifting. The Aspero-5 Red eTap AXS 1 and Aspero-5 Force eTap AXS 1 are both 1x with 36T chainsets and SRAM power meters.

The Aspero-5 GRX RX815 Di2 features a 2x system with a 48/31 chainset that includes a 4iiii Precision dual-sided power meter.

Finishing off the Aspero 5 are Prologo’s Dimension Nack saddles and Panaracer Gravel King SK tyres wrapped around Reserve 32 wheels with DT Swiss hubs.

> Buyer's guide: 25 of the best gravel bike tyres — get the right go-anywhere rubber

The Aspero 5 is available in some stylish shades; Lime Shimmer for the top end Red eTap AXS 1 build, while the GRX RX815 Di2 and Force eTap AXS 1 setup come with the choice of Purple Sunset or Five Black.

Prices are as follows for these builds available in the UK:

Aspero-5 RED eTap AXS 1 - £10,799

Aspero-5 GRX RX815 Di2 - £8,699

Aspero-5 Force eTap AXS 1 - £8,199

www.cervelo.com