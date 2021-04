Regent's Park driver speeds into cyclists following altercation with another motorist; Pozzato snaps seat post avoiding truck; New bike lane too narrow to use; Velomobile stopped by police; Cafe stops back on the menu; Time Matters + more on the live blog

Fabio Jakobsen made his return to the peloton on yesterday's opening stage of the Tour or Turkey and was delighted to see his teammate, Mark Cavendish, back winning again on stage two today. In a finish line interview Jakobsen told Wielerflits "it's special to be back and to see Mark win here".

"Mark has fought for this for a long time and he is very motivated," Jakobsen continued. "I couldn't help much myself in the sprint preparation, but I did as much as I could. Mark deserves this and is a great champion. I try to come back step by step. I want to finish a race first and build up my form.

"I think the top form from before my fall is still there, but that takes time. In the meantime, I can help guys like Cav and other teammates, and that motivates me too. It is good to be a cyclist again. Another stage win would be nice. It doesn't matter which of the team wins. But for me it is important to finish this race."