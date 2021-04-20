Zipp introduces 353 NSW Disc brake wheelset with Sawtooth tech

Zipp has introduced a new 353 NSW Tubeless disc-brake wheelset that features the brand’s Sawtooth rim profile first seen on the 454 NSW carbon clinchers back in 2016.

“With its undulating 45mm deep rim shape, the 353 NSW provides speed on every terrain with best-in-class aerodynamic efficiency and crosswind stability,” says Zipp. “The 353 NSW is Zipp’s lightest tubeless wheelset yet, making it a fast-puncher ready to fight its way into the breakaway.”

> SRAM sues Princeton Carbon Works for patent infringement of wavy rim on aero wheels

The wheels use hookless rims to make the transition from the tyre to the rim as “seamless and aero” as possible.

“Zipp’s 353 NSW’s Sawtooth rim shape with Hyperfoils optimises aerodynamic efficiency and crosswind stability,” according to Zipp. “The Sawtooth design also allows the rim to be structurally strong but light. That will help you snap out of corners and maintain that speed no matter the terrain, especially the steep, punchy stuff.”

Zipp says the wheelset’s 25mm internal width is ideal for running wider tubeless tyres at reduced air pressures.

At the centre of the 353 NSW is the Cognition V2 Hubset re-engineered with an updated Axial Clutch V2 mechanism which, it is claimed, offers quicker engagement and lower friction as well as improved durability.

Here are some of the features in Zipp’s own words:

Versatile endurance wheelset for the modern road bike with tubeless and hookless rim profile

Zipp’s lightest tubeless wheelset yet, making it a fast-puncher ready to fight

Optimised tyre bed for easy tire installation

Sawtooth rim with Hyperfoil nodes and HexFin ABLC dimple pattern for top aero and crosswind-stability performance with an undulating rim depth

Cognition V2 hubset rolls efficiently whether you are pedalling or coasting. Its Axial ClutchV2 technology reduces drag and lowers friction

Ships with 12mm front and rear end caps

Center locking rotor interface. Lockring is included with the wheels

XDR or SRAM/Shimano driver bodies

Zipp graphics applied using Zipp’s ImPress direct-print technology

Campagnolo driver body sold separately

Front: 580g Rear: 675g* (lightest configuration: 12mm through axles and XDR body. No tape or valve included in weight).

Lifetime Warranty

The front wheel is priced at £1,425, the rear is £1,775.

www.sram.com