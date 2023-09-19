Tadej Pogačar prepares for Il Lombardia with 190km, 31.7kph “coffee ride”; “Call it something cool like ‘rush hour’”: Motorist ridiculed after calling for “slow drive protest” against cyclists; 17-year-old British star turns pro + more on the live blog

The soccerisation of cycling continues at pace, as this morning Movistar confirmed that Cat Ferguson, the 17-year-old Brit tipped for big things after a sensational first year in the junior ranks, has signed a professional contract with the Spanish team.

Ferguson, who raced this year on Movistar and Trek-Segafredo branded bikes as teams vied for her signature, will continue to race road and cyclocross for her Yorkshire-based team Shibden Hope Tech Apex, before joining Movistar as a stagiaire on 1 August 2024, three months after turning 18.

She will then become a fully-fledged member of the team from January 2025, on a three-year deal. According to a statement released by Movistar today, Ferguson will also begin working with the squad’s performance team immediately, while also taking part in training camps.

Born in April 2006 – the same month Fabian Cancellara took his first Paris-Roubaix title, José Mourinho secured his second Premier League title with Chelsea, and Gnarls Barkley’s ‘Crazy’ was topping the charts (just to make you feel old) – Ferguson has enjoyed a scintillating season as a first-year junior.

In March, she won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda on her junior debut as a 16-year-old, before taking second at Gent-Wevelgem a week later. Along with impressing and picking up wins in stage races, Ferguson then went on to win the junior Tour of Flanders in May, the British junior time trial title, and a silver medal in the junior road race at the world championships in Glasgow.

(Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com)

By turning pro not long after her 18th birthday, Ferguson will become the second British pro in recent years, after the equally hyped and heralded Zoe Bäckstedt, to turn pro while still a junior, with Bäckstedt making the jump to EF Education last August as a 17-year-old.

She will also be younger than the youngest ever rider to turn pro for a men’s team, Quinn Simmons, who signed with Trek-Segafredo in 2020 at 18 years and 238 days, 142 days older than Ferguson will be on 1 August next year.

“It’s a dream come true to soon turn pro with the Movistar Team,” Ferguson said today. “From our first meeting it felt like such a welcoming and family environment, with a great focus on developing my attributes at WorldTour level.

“I look forward to learning from the best and most experienced riders in the world, and couldn’t think of a better team to help me make the step up to elite cycling. First, I want to close out my junior CX and road seasons, hopefully achieving some big wins.”