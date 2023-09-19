Support road.cc

Live blog

Tadej Pogačar prepares for Il Lombardia with 190km, 31.7kph “coffee ride”; “Call it something cool like ‘rush hour’”: Motorist ridiculed after calling for “slow drive protest” against cyclists; 17-year-old British star turns pro + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon is back to guide you through another day of cycling news and (mostly) sensible views on the live blog
Tue, Sep 19, 2023 10:17
15
Tadej Pogačar prepares for Il Lombardia with 190km, 31.7kph "coffee ride"; "Call it something cool like 'rush hour'": Motorist ridiculed after calling for "slow drive protest" against cyclists; 17-year-old British star turns pro + more on the live blog
14:25
Tfl launches four new cycleways in north and east London, adding 10km to the capital’s cycling network

Transport for London has today launched four new Cycleways in Enfield and Waltham Forest, adding 10km of safe cycling infrastructure to north and east London.

The new or extended routes have been delivered as part of TfL and the respective boroughs’ existing active travel programme, and mean that 40 percent of people in Waltham Forest, and 51 percent of Enfield residents, are now within 400m of a cycling route.

The new cycleways have been installed to support a 38 percent increase in cycling in Enfield and a 77 percent boost in people riding bikes in Waltham Forest since 2019.

“Well-connected and high-quality cycleways play a crucial role enabling more Londoners to cycle safely,” Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said in a statement today.

“We have already seen a significant boost in cycling in north and east London and the Mayor is committed to building on this progress even further. These new cycleways in outer London will make cycling safer and more accessible to more communities across the capital – helping to build a fairer, safer, greener London for everyone.”

13:47
“Good transport is about balance and choice”: Walking and Cycling Commissioner hits out at motorists who claim active travel policies are “anti-car”

The West Midlands’ Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Adam Tranter, has hit out at motorists who claims that policies and measures to encourage active travel are “anti-car”, arguing instead that “good transport is about balance and choice”.

Tranter, who last month made an urgent plea for action to “turn the ride on aggressive driving in Birmingham” after a spate of cyclist deaths in the city, criticised the divisive discourse around cycling and walking schemes in a Twitter post today.

“One of the biggest fallacies in the discourse on active travel at the moment is that providing choice for people is anti-car,” he wrote.

“The Netherlands is one of the best countries in the world to drive. Cycling is enabled and popular but car journeys are also more than well catered for.

“Good transport is about balance and choice. Many journeys are very short where safe walking and cycling reduce demand for car trips, freeing up space for those who need to drive.

“Cars are good tools for longer trips but we need to acknowledge they’re not good at scale in cities.”

13:11
“There is no excuse for such behaviour, it simply should not happen in a race”: Lotto Dstny apologise and suspend sports director for running over race marshal

After being relegated from the WorldTour at the end of last year, it’s fair to say that Lotto Dstny have endured another annus horribilis when it comes to non-racing incidents in 2023.

First, the Belgian team was forced to sack assistant sports director Allan Davis, after the Australian was accused of sending inappropriate and unsolicited images to women online, while bike sponsor Ridley last month accused the squad of “disloyalty” and of inflicting “reputational damage” upon the brand by bringing an early end to their 12-year partnership.

Lotto Dstny sports director suspended (RTV)

And Lotto Dstny’s PR woes continue today, after shocking footage emerged of one of their sports directors driving into a race marshal, who was trying to temporarily prevent him from rejoining the convoy at Sunday’s GP Rik Van Looy in Belgium, knocking the marshal to the ground, before speeding off.

Lotto Dstny have suspended the sports director, Carl Roes, while police are currently investigating the incident.

Read more here: > “Very unfortunate and unacceptable”: Lotto Dstny sports director suspended for running over race marshal, as police investigate footage

12:52
08:07
Tadej Pogačar pre-Lombardia training ride, Monaco (Tadej Pogačar, Instagram)
No buns or scones this time, Tadej? Pogačar gets ready for Il Lombardia defence – with six-hour-long, 190km “coffee ride”, featuring almost 4,000m in elevation

Any pro believing that they have a chance of usurping Tadej Pogačar’s recent pre-eminence at Il Lombardia, look away now…

Because the Slovenian has been preparing for what he hopes will be his third consecutive triumph at next month’s Race of the Falling Leaves, the final monument classic of the cycling season, with the mother of all “coffee rides”.

And no, I don’t mean the kind of coffee ride that constitutes a flat hour to the café, and hour and a half of nattering and scones, followed by an easy ride home; I’m talking a Tadej Pogačar kind of coffee ride.

 

According to his Strava account, the UAE Team Emirates rider covered a whopping 190km on his own in the mountains around Monaco yesterday, packing in over 3,813m of elevation gain by climbing the iconic Col de Turini, Col de Brouis, La Turbie, and Mont Leuze (for comparison, Il Lombardia, at 240km-long, features 4,400m in total elevation).

Oh, and he covered the almost exactly six hour-long ride in an average speed of 31.7kph. So much for a coffee ride, Pog.

Though judging from his Instagram account, it looks like the only breaks programmed into yesterday’s mammoth spin were for a quick pain aux raisins and a few tins of Coke… Come on Tadej, no tray bakes at all?!

The 24-year-old – who’s about to turn 25 in two days, the horror – certainly isn’t averse to laying down the Strava gauntlet when he’s approaching a big goal. In July, as he turned his attentions from his second place at the Tour to the Glasgow worlds, Pogačar uploaded a four-hour ride around his home in Monaco – which also, notably, included the destruction of Richie Porte’s KOM on the fabled slopes of the Col de la Madone.

> Tadej Pogačar smashes famous Col de la Madone Strava KOM

But his latest exploits will certainly strike fear into the hearts of those seeking to end the Slovenian’s streak as the Fresh Prince of Lombardy.

Speaking of which, I for one can’t wait for another famous Strava showboater Remco Evenepoel – confirmed to race Lombardia for only the second time since his horror crash in 2020 – to upload his latest training spin from Tenerife.

> Remco Evenepoel destroys Mount Teide Strava KOM

Let the Strava phoney war commence…

12:19
Are Jumbo-Visma the most dominant team in cycling history?

Just in case you missed it last night, here’s my deep dive into Jumbo-Visma’s dominance at the grand tours this season, and where the Dutch squad’s unstoppable 2023 ranks in cycling’s not always unshady list of all-conquering team performances down the years.

Perfect for a lunchtime stats (and asterisk) feast, I reckon…

Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard, and Primož Roglič celebrate after stage 21, 2023 Vuelta a España (Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

> Jumbo-Visma clean up at the Vuelta – Are they the most dominant cycling team of all time?

11:43
Tottenham Hotspur player pulls a ‘Michael Owen’ and falls off bike while trying to stop at loan club’s training ground

He may not be a household name, but Tottenham Hotspur full back Japhet Tanganga, currently on loan at German side FC Augsburg, has made a daring bid to be included in road.cc’s star-studded Footballers Who Cycle XI – by falling off his bike while trying to come to a stop at the club’s training ground.

The 24-year-old English defender, a Spurs academy product who has played 50 times for the senior side since 2019, has been struggling with a knee injury since joining the struggling Bundesliga outfit on loan in the summer.

As he eyes up a return to first team football, Tanganga has joined in on Augsburg’s tradition of riding bikes from the changing room to the pitches at the club’s training ground.

However, it’s clear that the full back has struggled to adapt to the German side’s two-wheeled habits, with Augsburger Allgemeine reporting that Tanganga, along with fellow new arrival Kevin Mbabu, had issues while coming to a stop during one training session, with both players tipping over, causing a domino effect that took out a whole row of parked bikes in the process.

Oops.

Let’s just hope that Tanganga’s spell in Germany will improve his bike dismounting skills, and that he won’t have any more embarrassing tipping over incidents.

Or, as they’re called in the football/cycling crossover industry, ‘doing a Michael Owen’…

Never gets old…

11:19
Sigma Sports_Oakham
Sigma Sports records £4.1 million loss for 2022, citing “challenging year for retailers in the UK”

Another week, another story about the struggling cycling industry…

This time it’s the turn of Sigma Sports, with the retail giant revealing that it recorded a pre-tax loss of £4.15 million for 2022, down from a profit of £6.58 million the year before, and marking the first time that the company has recorded a loss since 2016.

In the company’s accounts, which were published on Friday, Sigma Sports’ finance director Oli Lawson said: “FY22 was a challenging year for retailers in the UK, as businesses had to deal with the economic environment post Covid-19 which was compounded by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March, rising interest rates and the fallout from September’s mini budget – all factors contributing to a decline in consumer confidence.”

CEO James McEuen added: “We had to drop prices (like everyone else) thereby making a loss.  This was intentional and carefully controlled. We also continued to invest with the opening of a new Electric Bike store, as well as seeing growth in own brands Vel+ and Universal Colours.”

> Halfords remains “very, very confident” about cycling market, despite overall annual profits falling by 55 percent

Sigma’s accounts add yet another layer of concern to the cycling industry landscape in the UK.

Earlier this month, we reported that online retailer Wiggle Chain Reaction Cycles posted a pre-tax loss of over £92 million for 2022, compared to £14.5 million for the previous year, as the company’s former chief finance officer blamed the aftereffects of Covid, Brexit, and ongoing economic uncertainty for the significant drop.

In July, FLi Distribution ceased trading with immediate effect, as the Huddersfield-based distributor’s director blamed the “red tape and barriers to trade” currently affecting businesses for his company’s demise, just four months after Moore Large – the UK distributor for brands such as Tern Bicycles, Lake, Forme, ETC, Emmelle and MeThree – also entered liquidation.

10:57
Council shuts down complaints about plan for new cycle lane segregation as councillor claims “nuisance” lane will be a “trip hazard”

What? Local councillors claiming that segregated cycle lanes are a “nuisance” and that they’re “trip hazards” making roads even more dangerous, somehow? Well, I never…

Aylestone Road (Google Maps)

> Council shuts down complaints about plan for new cycle lane segregation as councillor claims “nuisance” lane will be a “trip hazard” 

10:13
Cat Ferguson, 2023 world road race championships, Glasgow (Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com)
17-year-old British wonderkid Cat Ferguson set to become one of the youngest ever WorldTour riders after signing pro contract with Movistar

The soccerisation of cycling continues at pace, as this morning Movistar confirmed that Cat Ferguson, the 17-year-old Brit tipped for big things after a sensational first year in the junior ranks, has signed a professional contract with the Spanish team.

Ferguson, who raced this year on Movistar and Trek-Segafredo branded bikes as teams vied for her signature, will continue to race road and cyclocross for her Yorkshire-based team Shibden Hope Tech Apex, before joining Movistar as a stagiaire on 1 August 2024, three months after turning 18.

She will then become a fully-fledged member of the team from January 2025, on a three-year deal. According to a statement released by Movistar today, Ferguson will also begin working with the squad’s performance team immediately, while also taking part in training camps.

Born in April 2006 – the same month Fabian Cancellara took his first Paris-Roubaix title, José Mourinho secured his second Premier League title with Chelsea, and Gnarls Barkley’s ‘Crazy’ was topping the charts (just to make you feel old) – Ferguson has enjoyed a scintillating season as a first-year junior.

In March, she won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda on her junior debut as a 16-year-old, before taking second at Gent-Wevelgem a week later. Along with impressing and picking up wins in stage races, Ferguson then went on to win the junior Tour of Flanders in May, the British junior time trial title, and a silver medal in the junior road race at the world championships in Glasgow.

Cat Ferguson, 2023 world road race championships, Glasgow (Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com)

(Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com)

By turning pro not long after her 18th birthday, Ferguson will become the second British pro in recent years, after the equally hyped and heralded Zoe Bäckstedt, to turn pro while still a junior, with Bäckstedt making the jump to EF Education last August as a 17-year-old.

She will also be younger than the youngest ever rider to turn pro for a men’s team, Quinn Simmons, who signed with Trek-Segafredo in 2020 at 18 years and 238 days, 142 days older than Ferguson will be on 1 August next year.

“It’s a dream come true to soon turn pro with the Movistar Team,” Ferguson said today. “From our first meeting it felt like such a welcoming and family environment, with a great focus on developing my attributes at WorldTour level.

“I look forward to learning from the best and most experienced riders in the world, and couldn’t think of a better team to help me make the step up to elite cycling. First, I want to close out my junior CX and road seasons, hopefully achieving some big wins.”

09:41
Commuters (CC licensed image by kube414_Flickr).jpg
“Call it something cool like ‘rush hour’”: Motorist ridiculed after calling for “slow drive protest” against cyclists, which would “bring the cities to a slow crawl”

So, it seems that yesterday’s blog story on Kevin McKenna’s, ahem, somewhat inflammatory column in the Herald, in which the writer called on motorist to channel their repressed “pulsing” rage “directly onto cyclists” (yes, really), has stirred up quite the debate on social media. Quelle surprise, indeed…

One of McKenna’s many, many questionable suggestions in the column – which ranged from boring, outdated tropes about hardworking drivers to head scratching environmental conclusion – involved the journalist telling his readers that when he’s driving behind a person on a bike, he now takes “a deep breath before gently edging out and around the cyclists and taking up a position directly in front of them. And then slowing right down to about two miles an hour”.

> “Easily triggered?”: Scottish journalist publishes bizarre column urging motorists to “transfer your pulsing rage directly onto cyclists”

That manoeuvre, McKenna says, “will lead to better mental health outcomes, knowing that you’ve given these insidious and sanctimonious weapons a taste of their own medicine”.

As ridiculous as the whole column is, it appears that some drivers on social media have latched onto that particular suggestion, regarding it as a serious solution to the pesky problem of cyclists, yes cyclists, bringing the UK’s cities to a standstill.

“Drivers should do a slow protest. Bring the cities to a slow crawl,” Tony posted on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, with no apparent hint of irony at all.

The response? Just what you’d expect.

“They already are.”

“They do everyday.”

“Let me know when the protest is over!”

“Call it something cool like ‘rush hour’.”

Ah, Twitter may be a raging cesspit these days, but every so often it can still come up with the goods…

09:24
Tim Declercq (wikimedia commons)
Anyone looking a tractor in the middle aisle? Tim Declercq set to leave Soudal-Quick Step for Lidl-Trek, according to reports in Belgium

It seems like the middle aisle in Lidl is starting to overflow, with the raft of signings the nouveau riche American team have acquired for 2024 so far this year.

Though they might have to clear out a few freezers thanks to their latest addition, with Het Laatste Nieuws reporting that ‘El Tractor’ Tim Declercq is set to join Lidl-Trek next year after seven seasons with Soudal-Quick Step.

The 34-year-old has been a ubiquitous presence on the front of the peloton in the classics and sprint stages – controlling things for his teammates and killing breaks at will – since joining Patrick Lefevere’s outfit from Topsport Vlaanderen in 2017.

But all eras must come to an end, I suppose, and the arrival of the big Flemish rider, who also reportedly had an offer from AG2R, at Lidl-Trek will help bolster Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven’s chances in the spring classics.

The surprising move also underlines the transition period currently underway at Soudal-Quick Step, who appear to be pivoting, after years of chewing up the cobbles, towards a Remco Evenepoel-centred stage racing focus – as well having to bat away all those pesky Ineos merger rumours, of course...

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021.

