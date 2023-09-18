“Transfer your pulsing rage directly onto cyclists,” urges bizarre anti-cycling column; Fans celebrate as ‘nice guy’ Sepp Kuss wins Vuelta; Wacky conspiracy theories abound as Wales introduces 20mph speed limit; Thriller in Madrid + more on the live blog

I thought I’d kick off today’s live blog with a bit of a recap of the final weekend of everyone’s third favourite grand tour: the Jumbo-Visma Company Picnic and Bike Ride – sorry, I mean Vuelta a España!
And before we get onto the obligatory Sepp Kuss love-in, let’s turn our attentions quickly to that absolute stonker of a stage 21 through the streets and dead turns of Madrid – because whoever said that final grand tour stages in national capitals are always dull processions with five minutes of racing at the end?
Well, if anyone mentioned that long-held cycling truism on the outskirts of Madrid yesterday afternoon, Remco Evenepoel certainly wasn’t paying attention.
The polka dot-clad (in too much polka dots if you ask me… those shorts) Belgian ripped up the script, tearing off the front with none other than Filippo Ganna and green jersey Kaden Groves – the two favourites for the stage in a sprint, remember – in his wheel with over 35km left to go.
(Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency)
After bridging up to the earlier move featuring Nico Denz, Lennard Kämna, and Rui Costa, Remco and his mates proceeded in turning the final few laps around the Spanish capital into a pulsating pursuit match.
After as delicately poised a final 30km as you would ever dream of witnessing, during which no-one (apart from the all-knowing Carlton Kirby on comms) would dare to predict how it would pan out, a brief moment of hesitation with just one kilometre to go amongst the hitherto committed attackers seemed to spell the end of their romantic escape.
However, with 500m to go, just as the ragged peloton finally latched onto the break, Evenepoel – who else – thought ‘sod this’ and drilled it at the front. The Belgian’s acceleration, though doomed from the start, nonetheless perfectly teed up his breakaway companion Groves (who only slipped into the break initially to keep an eye on the marauding Evenepoel for the green jersey competition) to take an exhilarating, unpredictable third stage win of the race.
On paper, with Ganna again taking second behind Groves, yesterday’s final stage of the Vuelta resembled a typical bunch sprint. On the road, it was anything but.
While Mark Cavendish’s win in Rome on the final day of this year’s Giro d’Italia carried with it a sense of fate and history-making, yesterday’s thriller in Madrid certainly must go down as one of the best non-TT final grand tour stages in modern cycling history.
In fact, it’s been a while since we’ve had such a pulsating road stage on the last day of a three-week race. Back in 2005, Alexander Vinokourov attacked – was there any other way for Vino? – to win solo on the Champs-Élysées at the Tour de France, repeating the feat of Bernard Hinault, who broke clear (in the yellow jersey no less) alongside GC rival Joop Zoetemelk to upset the sprinters on the famous Parisian boulevard in 1979.
It’s been 18 long, long years since we last saw an attacker win on the Champs – but with Remco set to turn his attention to the Tour over the coming years (he’ll have to wait until 2025, of course, thanks to next year’s Nice finale), that long champagne-sipping, processional drought could soon come to an end.
Come on Remco, we’re all banking on you…
