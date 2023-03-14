Remco Evenepoel destroys Mount Teide Strava KOM; Should employers allow cyclists flexitime for a quieter (and safer) commute?; Endura’s new CAT scan helmet divides opinion; Kristen Faulkner stripped of Strade Bianche third place + more on the live blog

An interesting letter dropped into the road.cc pigeonhole last night from personal injury specialists Cycle SOS, who are currently urging employers to consider flexitime for employees who cycle to work – in a bid to reduce the number of collisions involving cyclists on the roads.

“The peak time for pedal cyclists to be killed or seriously injured differs between the weekday and the weekend,” says Lena Farnell, Legal Team Leader at Cycle SOS, a cycling accident claims specialist.

“During the weekday, the peak time for collisions is between 7am and 10am and from 4pm to 7pm – in other words, typical commuting hours.

“Offering flexitime to employees would help cyclists to avoid travelling between conventional peak hours, where the risks of a collision are higher.

“[Flexitime] may allow cyclists to take a longer but safer journey to work, where they can avoid any particularly risky areas. It will also allow drivers to concentrate on safer driving rather than rushing into work, which will benefit all road users.”

Not sure how lowering the number of cyclists on the roads would prevent drivers from “rushing into work”, but okay…

Farnell continued: “The most common contributory factor allocated to pedal cyclists in fatal or serious injury collisions with another vehicle was the ‘driver or rider failed to look properly’.

“This could be the case during peak traffic conditions, where there are significantly more hazards for both riders and drivers to look out for on the roads, which could lead to fatigue. Offering flexitime to employees could help cyclists to avoid travelling during peak traffic hours, which will subsequently reduce their risk of being in a road accident.”

But it’s not just motorists who pose a danger to cyclists during rush hour, according to Cycle SOS. It’s the cyclists themselves…

“Flexitime should also help to reduce the numbers of collisions caused by cyclists in a hurry, which was cited as the third highest contributing factor, as well as cyclists riding too fast for conditions, which was cited as the eighth highest contributing factor, as it will help to alleviate the time pressure of arriving to work on time,” Farnell says.

“It’s clear to see that, during the week, mid-morning and late afternoon are the most dangerous times for cyclists to be on the roads, which is understandable given the numbers commuting to work during conventional hours. Commonly cited reasons for collisions with a pedal cyclist include riders and drivers not looking properly or being in a hurry.

“We would encourage employers to implement a flexitime policy as it has the potential to reduce the number of cyclists involved in accidents on the roads. Not only will cyclists be able to take their time to assess hazards properly, but they will also be able to take a more considered route to work, eliminating any risky shortcuts.

“Ultimately, travelling outside of peak hours will vastly reduce the number of dangers posed by other road users and reduce the risk of accidents for cyclists.”

What do you think? Leaving aside some of the odder comments about cyclists impacting whether drivers are fatigued or in a rush and the one about ‘cyclists in a hurry’, is it a good idea?

Do you think introducing flexitime for cyclists would create a quieter and safer commute for people on bikes?