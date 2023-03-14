Support road.cc

Remco Evenepoel destroys Mount Teide Strava KOM; Should employers allow cyclists flexitime for a quieter (and safer) commute?; Endura’s new CAT scan helmet divides opinion; Kristen Faulkner stripped of Strade Bianche third place + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, it’s still cold, and there’s no racing on TV. But at least Ryan Mallon’s here with all the latest cycling news and views on the live blog. That’s something, right?
Tue, Mar 14, 2023 09:58
20
Remco Evenepoel destroys Mount Teide Strava KOM; Should employers allow cyclists flexitime for a quieter (and safer) commute?; Endura’s new CAT scan helmet divides opinion; Kristen Faulkner stripped of Strade Bianche third place + more on the live blog2022 Remco La Vuelta Espana red jersey ASO/SprintCyclingAgency
11:25
2023 Strade Bianche podium (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Kristen Faulkner stripped of third place at Strade Bianche for wearing glucose monitor

Kristen Faulkner’s storming ride at Strade Bianche – which saw the American, who had crashed earlier in the race, attack solo with 40km to go, only to be caught by the SD Worx duo Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky on Siena’s famously steep streets – will now count for nothing, after the UCI today disqualified the Jayco AlUla rider for wearing a continuous glucose monitor during the race.

The 30-year-old could be seen wearing a disc-shaped blood sugar tracker (used by a growing number of pros as a training tool to track their glucose levels in real time but banned in-competition by cycling’s governing body) under the sleeve of her jersey during her Strade Bianche attack and on the podium after the race.

According to the UCI’s regulations, “devices which capture other physiological data, including any metabolic values such as but not limited to glucose or lactate are not authorised in competition”.

Following ten days of speculation, the UCI has now disqualified Faulkner from her podium place at the Italian classic, with FDJ-Suez’s Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig now moving up to third spot.

“Kristen Faulkner has been disqualified from the 2023 Strade Bianche which took place on 4 March, for breach of article 1.3.006bis of the UCI regulations due to the wearing of a continuous glucose monitoring sensor throughout the event,” the UCI said in a statement today.

“No further sanction other than disqualification will be taken.”

Faulkner, who turned pro with Team TIBCO-SVB in 2020, has already amassed a considerable palmares during her three years in the peloton, taking two stages of the Giro Donne last year, while also winning a stage and finishing second overall at the Tour de Suisse – though her now stripped third place at Strade Bianche would have certainly gone down as the 30-year-old’s best classics result as a pro.

11:04
10:42
“Breaking news: Manufacturer of expensive helmets encourages everyone to wear helmets”: Readers react to Endura’s new CAT scan helmet

It turns out, shockingly, that a ‘cycle helmet seller wants people to buy cycle helmets’ story can prompt a pretty vociferous reaction from the cycling community:

> Endura designs "world's most graphic cycle helmets" featuring CAT scans of cyclists' brain injuries to encourage helmet wearing

“Personally I would rather agree with Chris Boardman’s take on helmet wearing rather than a commercial organisation that is hoping to make a great profit encouraging riders to strap overpriced polystyrene mouldings to your head,” says road.cc reader yupiteru.

“If you want to encourage more people to cycle, convincing them it is so dangerous that you have to wear safety equipment if you want pop down the butchers for half a kilo of dingos kidneys, is the wrong way to do it.

“If the helmet fanatics were really serious then why not encourage cyclists to wear full face motorbike helmets?”

Meanwhile, Dogless asked: “Is this the same Endura who sponsor an athlete who rides his bike off buildings asking people to not take extra risks? Like their clothes but I’m disappointed with this nonsense (and ultimately attempt to shift product).” 

However, ChuckSneed also noted: “People probably won't like to hear this, but helmets prevent injuries, and that's just a fact. There's no need to get emotional about it. If you don't want to wear a helmet, that's fine, but it's your choice and you know the risks.

“This helmet helps illustrate what happens when you don't wear a helmet. And you can guarantee it wouldn't have been nearly as bad if they had been. Don't blame others for your injury when you could have prevented it yourself.”

> Why is Dan Walker’s claim that a bike helmet saved his life so controversial?

And here was me thinking it was all just about Dan Walker…

10:06
Commuters (CC licensed image by kube414_Flickr).jpg
Should employers allow cyclists flexitime for a quieter (and safer) commute?

An interesting letter dropped into the road.cc pigeonhole last night from personal injury specialists Cycle SOS, who are currently urging employers to consider flexitime for employees who cycle to work – in a bid to reduce the number of collisions involving cyclists on the roads.

“The peak time for pedal cyclists to be killed or seriously injured differs between the weekday and the weekend,” says Lena Farnell, Legal Team Leader at Cycle SOS, a cycling accident claims specialist.

“During the weekday, the peak time for collisions is between 7am and 10am and from 4pm to 7pm – in other words, typical commuting hours.

“Offering flexitime to employees would help cyclists to avoid travelling between conventional peak hours, where the risks of a collision are higher.

“[Flexitime] may allow cyclists to take a longer but safer journey to work, where they can avoid any particularly risky areas. It will also allow drivers to concentrate on safer driving rather than rushing into work, which will benefit all road users.”

Not sure how lowering the number of cyclists on the roads would prevent drivers from “rushing into work”, but okay…

Cyclist and car (copyright Simon MacMichael)

> Better office facilities would get more people cycling into work, study finds

Farnell continued: “The most common contributory factor allocated to pedal cyclists in fatal or serious injury collisions with another vehicle was the ‘driver or rider failed to look properly’.

“This could be the case during peak traffic conditions, where there are significantly more hazards for both riders and drivers to look out for on the roads, which could lead to fatigue. Offering flexitime to employees could help cyclists to avoid travelling during peak traffic hours, which will subsequently reduce their risk of being in a road accident.”

But it’s not just motorists who pose a danger to cyclists during rush hour, according to Cycle SOS. It’s the cyclists themselves…

“Flexitime should also help to reduce the numbers of collisions caused by cyclists in a hurry, which was cited as the third highest contributing factor, as well as cyclists riding too fast for conditions, which was cited as the eighth highest contributing factor, as it will help to alleviate the time pressure of arriving to work on time,” Farnell says.

“It’s clear to see that, during the week, mid-morning and late afternoon are the most dangerous times for cyclists to be on the roads, which is understandable given the numbers commuting to work during conventional hours. Commonly cited reasons for collisions with a pedal cyclist include riders and drivers not looking properly or being in a hurry.

“We would encourage employers to implement a flexitime policy as it has the potential to reduce the number of cyclists involved in accidents on the roads. Not only will cyclists be able to take their time to assess hazards properly, but they will also be able to take a more considered route to work, eliminating any risky shortcuts.

“Ultimately, travelling outside of peak hours will vastly reduce the number of dangers posed by other road users and reduce the risk of accidents for cyclists.”

What do you think? Leaving aside some of the odder comments about cyclists impacting whether drivers are fatigued or in a rush and the one about ‘cyclists in a hurry’, is it a good idea? 

Do you think introducing flexitime for cyclists would create a quieter and safer commute for people on bikes?

09:14
2022 Remco La Vuelta Espana red jersey ASO/SprintCyclingAgency
Be afraid, be very afraid… Remco Evenepoel destroys Mount Teide Strava KOM

This year’s Giro d’Italia is shaping up to be a cracker, isn’t it?

While Primož Roglič showed little sign of winter rustiness at Tirreno-Adriatico last week, winning just the three stages in a row and the overall title (no big deal), his big rival for the pink jersey in May, Remco Evenepoel, has been busy enjoying the sunny weather in Tenerife.

But according to the world champion’s Strava account, the 23-year-old Belgian certainly isn’t spending too much time lounging by the pool.

Yesterday, Evenepoel – who already has a GC victory at the UAE Tour under his belt for 2023 – shared on Strava the details of a whopping 165.2km training ride on the Canary Island, packing in 4,335m of elevation in just under five and a half hours.

As part of that monster session, the 2022 Vuelta a España champion also destroyed one of the most sought after KOMs in Tenerife – the Chio to Teide segment on the island’s famous volcano.

 

The Soudal-Quick Step rider covered the 24.6km climb, which featured a 5.5 percent average gradient and came 100km into the training session, in a staggering 56:25…

That works out at an average speed of 26.1km/h, in case you fancy heading to Tenerife this spring to see how long you can match Remco’s pace (just don’t try to ride behind him for too long, as one amateur cycling videographer found out in January).

Remco Evenepoel Mount Teide KOM

Evenepoel’s storming session saw the previous record, held by former Bahrain Cycling Academy prospect Jonas Hjorth, dismantled by almost two minutes, while Chris Froome’s time on Teide – set a few months before his almost career-ending crash at the 2019 Dauphiné – now sits almost three minutes down on Remco.

Other famous names, such as Miguel Ángel López, Dylan van Baarle, and Pavel Sivakov, now all have at least four minutes to make up on cycling’s boy king.

And yesterday’s ride wasn’t the only KOM-busting session during Remco’s recent stint at altitude. Earlier on the same day, he beat Romain Bardet’s time on another 6.3km climb by one minute, while on Saturday, he tackled the popular 27.2km climb of El Portillo, on the northern side of Teide, in 1.08:42.

That 23.8km effort beat Giro podium finisher Damiano Caruso’s previous KOM by FIVE and a half minutes, Tour contender David Gaudu’s time by almost seven minutes, and Thibaut Pinot by almost eight minutes.

Like I said, the Giro’s going to be very good.

And, in case you were wondering, Remco and his teammates are still remembering to get in that all-important TT practice:

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

