Live blog

Lance Armstrong says he is “all too familiar” with being cancelled as he enters trans athletes row; “Just not good enough”: Buses, motorbikes, and parked cars spotted on British nationals course; Is HGV advice “victim blaming”? + more on the live blog

It’s Monday, and after a weekend spent getting horrifically sunburnt at the national champs, Ryan Mallon’s back to kick off a big pre-Tour week on the live blog
Mon, Jun 26, 2023 10:14
Lance Armstrong says he is “all too familiar” with being cancelled as he enters trans athletes row; “Just not good enough”: Buses, motorbikes, and parked cars spotted on British nationals course; Is HGV advice “victim blaming”? + more on the live blogLance Armstrong (via NBC)
08:08
Lance Armstrong Photo by Maryse Alberti, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics
“He’s lecturing people about fairness in sports?” Lance Armstrong says he is “all too familiar” with being cancelled and is “uniquely positioned to have these conversations” as he enters trans athletes row

Alright, hands up – who had ‘Lance Armstrong says being “cancelled” makes him “uniquely positioned” to weigh in on the trans participation in sport debate’ on their bingo card for the week leading up to the Tour?

No, me neither.

But that’s what happened this weekend, as everybody’s favourite disgraced former seven-time Tour de France winner “fearlessly” (his words) decided to dive headfirst – for the sake of podcast content – into what he described as the “sensitive” and “polarising” conversation around trans athletes.

> British Cycling updates transgender policy, introduces new "Open" category

“Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared?” Big Tex tweeted yesterday, advertising a new special series of his The Forward podcast, which will include guests such as Caitlyn Jenner, among lots of typical LA-style ramblings, I presume.

“Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed, or cancelled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I’m uniquely positioned to have these conversations.

“Of all the controversial and polarising subjects out there today, I’m not sure there are any as heated as the topic of Trans athletes in sport.

“Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labelled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions? Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?”

Naturally, Armstrong’s reference to the “fairness of trans athletes in sport” has raised more than a few eyebrows on social media, prompting attorney and activist, and fellow Texan, Brian Cuban to tweet that “a guy who cheated, then tried to ruin the lives of those who spoke truthfully about his role in ‘the fairness of sports’ might not be the right mouthpiece for this discussion.”

But it’s Armstrong’s claim that he can now instigate these types of polarising culture war conversations because he too was “cancelled” – in other words, banned for doping and shunned from the sport for a relentless campaign of bullying and intimidation against anyone who spoke out against him – that has struck many as the most bizarre aspect of a frankly bizarre situation.

Even Twitter, that bastion of online credibility, had to intervene over that particular claim, adding some fact-checking context to Armstrong’s tweet.

“Lance Armstrong was not ‘cancelled’,” Twitter said. “Armstrong was the most dominant and successful professional cyclist in history, until 2013 when he was found to have been doping and was stripped of his titles and awards. Armstrong himself later admitted to cheating for over a decade.”

Eddy Merckx and Marianne Vos may beg to differ over the whole ‘most dominant and successful’ part of that statement, but still, you know it’s bad when Twitter is taking you to task.

“Just a reminder: Lance Armstrong wasn’t disproportionately punished because he took more drugs than everyone else,” added cycling writer Peter Flax with his own fact-checking context tweet.

“He became a pariah because he tried to destroy people who got in his way and because he has only pretended to accept responsibility for being a world-class asshole.”

However, at least it’s nice to see that Mellow Johnny appears to be taking the backlash well…

I for one can’t wait to hear reality TV contestant Armstrong’s next “cancelled” take on a culture war topic on his own podcast, as he publicises his latest big-money cycling trip for rich people in Mallorca.

Anything for the grift I suppose…

15:58
“A controversial figure diving into a controversial topic... nothing to see here”

It seems that Lance Armstrong’s attempt to poke his nose into an ongoing culture war has gone down about as well as his ride to Sestriere did in the press room at the 1999 Tour de France.

“Show me you are desperate for publicity and to seem relevant, without actually saying you are desperate for publicity and to seem relevant, Mr Armstrong,” brooksby noted in the comments.

“A controversial figure diving into a controversial topic... nothing to see here,” said NickSprink, while mark1a wrote: “I've said this before, I'm ambivalent about Armstrong's actual doping, at the time I do believe it was a level playing field at the top. However what I find unforgiveable is his treatment of others and their reputations and careers he tried to destroy, LeMond, Simeoni, O'Reilly, Walsh, etc.”

“Voldemort isn’t wrong in so much that he is in a unique perch that allows him to give very little F’s nowadays,” wrote a rather less scathing peted76.

“Although some people feel very strongly about his having a voice nowadays after all the bad stuff, other people actually do welcome his voice. So while he may be polarising, we should not discount that he does have a strong influence within the cycling community, glaringly obvious by the coverage around Brad, Cav, and his VIP bike holiday trip in Mallorca last year.”

The Move podcast panel, Mallorca (credit - Elizabeth Kreutz, via Lance Armstrong, Instagram)

> Why was Mark Cavendish riding with Lance Armstrong this week?

Meanwhile, HarrogateSpa was busy pitching story ideas for road.cc:

“I would like to read an article about the controversial Lance Armstrong… Everesting… with/without wearing a helmet.”

Now, throw in Jeremy Vine and we have ourselves a live blog masterpiece!

15:46
15:17
Marianne Vos, stage 7, 2022 Tour de France Femmes (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
2024 Tour de France Femmes set to start in Rotterdam, according to reports

With a brilliant month of racing on the roads of France set to get underway on Saturday, thoughts are already beginning to turn to next year’s Tour de France Femmes which, according to reports from the Netherlands, is expected to start with a time trial in Rotterdam.

Dutch cycling site Wielerflits reports that organisers ASO are planning on announcing the 2024 Grand Départ before Saturday’s start in Bilbao, after meeting with a delegation from Rotterdam over the last few days.

If true, the news will mean that both Tours de France will get underway on foreign soil next year, with the men’s race beginning in Florence for its first ever Italian Grand Départ.

2022 Tour de France Femmes Annemiek van Vleuten ASO:Fabien Boukla

ASO/Fabien Boukla

Wielerflits also reported that, unlike 2022 and 2023, the Tour Femmes will not overlap with the men’s Tour. Thanks to the close proximity of the Olympic Games, the first stage of the week-long race will reportedly take place on Monday 12 August, the day after the Games ends.

According to the site, following an opening time trial in Rotterdam (which hosted the men’s race in 2010), the first road stage will take the riders to The Hague, before an expected trip from Valkenburg through Wallonia on the way back to France.

The Tour Femmes’ reported Dutch start in 2024 could also be followed by the return of the men’s race soon after. Rotterdam, The Hague, and Valkenburg will again form the centre of this proposed Grand Départ, which is expected to take place in 2027, though a decision has yet to be made by ASO.

14:47
10 tech highlights from Eurobike 2023

Check out what was on offer in Frankfurt this week (and no, we’re not talking about the beer and currywurst) at the biggest cycling trade show in Europe:

2023 Eurobike highlights

> 10 tech highlights from Eurobike 2023

14:19
I can’t keep up with all these announcements…

Fun fact: Cofidis haven’t won a stage of the Tour de France since Sylvain Chavanel beat Jeremy Roy in a two-up sprint in Montluçon, way back in 2008 (the race, incidentally, that inspired today’s blog star Lance Armstrong to make his ill-fated comeback to the sport).

I wouldn’t bet against 24-year-old French prospect Axel Zingle ending that 15-year drought over the next three weeks…

13:56
“Go and protest properly!”: Cyclist pushes Just Stop Oil protestors off the road to make way for traffic

As the climate change and environment activist group Just Stop Oil started their tenth week of protests in the country’s capital this morning, things came to a head when a cyclist decided to take matters into his own hands and started pushing and pulling the protestors, telling them to “f****** move” and “go and protest properly”.

However, Just Stop Oil responded to the incident by telling road.cc that “We need everyone, including cyclists, to join us on the streets”.

Cyclist disperses Just Stop Oil protest (Twitter)

Read more here: > Cyclist pushes Just Stop Oil protestors off the road to make way for traffic

13:28
More Tour team news: Astana announce “lead-out carriage” for Mark Cavendish, while Greg Van Avermaet misses out on farewell Tour de France berth for AG2R Citroën

Yellow Monday continues on the blog today, as Astana Qazaqstan announced the team that could well propel Mark Cavendish to a history-making 35th Tour de France stage win.

Don’t worry, I’m busy trying to find the lead-out train too…

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how this Astana lineup, which features Cees Bol as the only rider truly at home in the hustle and bustle of a sprint finish, will handle the flatter days Cavendish will surely be targeting, with Luis Leon Sanchez (who took on the lead-out role at the Giro) and possibly Alexey Lutsenko and Gianni Moscon likely to lend their engines to keeping the former world champion in position towards the end.

Meanwhile, Greg Van Avermaet misses out on the chance to ride one last Tour before retiring, as AG2R Citroën have opted for a strong team led by GC contender Ben O’Connor, while Benoît Cosnefroy, Aurélien Paret-Peintre, and Nans Peters expected to be in the hunt for stage wins.

Peter Sagan will, however, enjoy one last crack at the Tour, despite his crash at the weekend’s Slovakian national championships. The three-time world champion will be joined by fellow veteran Edvald Boasson-Hagen in the TotalEnergies team.

Imagine Cav, Sagan, and Boasson-Hagen all battling to be in the mix for one last nostalgia-laden stage win? It’ll be like 2011 all over again...

12:54
Ben Healy’s Irish champs-winning attack: A story in three parts

Ben Healy is a pretty decent bike rider, isn’t he? The 22-year-old has enjoyed a cracking 2023 so far, mixing it with the best in the world at the Ardennes Classics, before beating them at the following month’s Giro d’Italia, all while cementing his place within the current crop of swashbuckling, all-or-nothing, do-or-die long-range attackers.

And, during yesterday’s scorching hot Irish road race championships just outside Dungannon (top tip for all racegoers: always bring sunscreen, even if it’s lashing down when you leave the house), Healy underlined his newfound status as one of cycling’s most exciting solo marauders by attacking and riding clear of a group containing Sam Bennett and Ryan Mullen with 90km of the race still remaining – a scintillating move captured throughout by Mrs Mallon on the hill:

Ben Healy attacks at 2023 Irish road race championships (credit: Chelsea Mallon)

Going…

Ben Healy attacks during 2023 Irish national road race (Ryan Mallon)

Going…

Ben Healy attacks at 2023 Irish road race championships (credit: Chelsea Mallon)

Gone.

At the finish, a bemused Mullen asked Healy – who ended up winning by over four minutes – why he attacked from so far out. He won’t be the last to ask that question, I’m sure…

12:21
Berlin cyclists block road in protest against city’s “scandalous” decision to suspend cycling infrastructure projects to protect car parking spaces

Now that’s a protest.

This morning’s two-wheeled demo on Berlin’s Schönhauser Allee, which according to a local reporter backed up traffic “for miles”, was held in response to the news, reported on the blog earlier this month, that the city’s Senate was pausing all cycling infrastructure schemes – in order to protect car parking spaces.

“All projects that endanger even one car parking space or result in the loss of one or more lanes are to be temporarily suspended,” an email sent to a local borough by the CDU and SPD-controlled Senate read.

That stance backed up the comments made in April by newly installed Senator for Transport Dr Manja Schreiner, who claimed “it does not always make sense to deprive motor vehicles of lanes in order to transform them into cycling facilities across the entire width”.

The decision to scrap cycling schemes in Berlin has since been described by campaigners in the German capital as “evil”, “scandalous”, and “likely to cause more road deaths”, with today’s protest representing a noticeable escalation in the opposition against the Senate’s position.

12:06
11:51
Sir Jim missed a trick there…

Now that would have been some way to announce that Ineos had finally completed their takeover of Manchester United, by roping Marcus Rashford in to announce Ben Turner’s place in their Tour squad… Those pesky Glazers, ruining the fun again.

11:04
Tour de France team news bonanza! Egan Bernal returns to Tour for Ineos, as Jumbo-Visma announce strong team in support of Jonas Vingegaard

With the Grand Départ set to take place in Bilbao in five days, it’s been a busy morning for Tour de France team announcements, with Ineos, Jumbo-Visma, Movistar, UAE Team Emirates, and Lidl-Trek all revealing their eight-man teams set to take on La Grande Boucle, with AG2R and Alpecin-Deceuninck’s press released scheduled for later today.

(Note to self: We should start calling it ‘Yellow Monday’. That could catch on…)

The headline news is 2019 winner Egan Bernal’s return to the Tour for the first time since 2020, in what will also be the Colombian’s first grand tour since his horrific training crash last year.

The 26-year-old will be joined in the Basque Country by Ineos Grenadiers teammates Tom Pidcock, hoping to build on his Alpe d’Huez triumph last year, Tour debutantes Ben Turner and Carlos Rodriguez, and experienced heads Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile, Michal Kwiatkowski, and Dani Martinez, who will be aiming for a decent GC position.

Although let’s hope they’re not taking directions to the start from Ineos’ PR team, otherwise they might end up in Italy judging by the email sent to us…

Ineos Grenaiders tour announcement mistake

Oops...

Meanwhile, back at the Tour, as expected Jumbo-Visma announced a strong – albeit Primož Roglič-less – team, with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard set to be supported by last year’s green jersey winner Wout van Aert, Dylan van Baarle, Sepp Kuss, Tiesj Benoot, Christophe Laporte, Nathan Van Hooydonck and Wilco Kelderman.

They just couldn’t resist a fancy video, could they?

Top marks for imagination, however, go to Lidl-Trek, who brilliantly captured the essence of their new sponsorship deal by announcing their teams for the Tour and Giro Donne using a screenshot of a supermarket receipt:

Brilliant stuff. Mads Pedersen AND Giulio Ciccone for a fiver? Bargain.

Onto the other big contender for the yellow jersey this July, Tadej Pogačar, who will be supported in his quest to reassert his Tour dominance by UAE Team Emirates comrades Mikkel Bjerg, Felix Großschartner, Vegard Stake Laengen, Rafał Majka, Marc Soler, Matteo Trentin, and Adam Yates.

And last, and probably least, if we’re honest, Movistar announced another decent line up in support of some juicy behind the scenes footage for their doc – I mean, Enric Mas’ yellow jersey bid…

 Here is this morning’s Tour team news in full, to help you with your Fantasy Cycling picks:

Ineos Grenadiers: Egan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile, Michal Kwiatkowski, Daniel Martinez, Tom Pidcock, Carlos Rodriguez, Ben Turner

Jumbo-Visma: Jonas Vingegaard, Wout van Aert, Dylan van Baarle, Sepp Kuss, Tiesj Benoot, Christophe Laporte, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Wilco Kelderman

UAE Team Emirates: Tadej Pogačar, Mikkel Bjerg, Felix Großschartner, Vegard Stake Laengen, Rafał Majka, Marc Soler, Matteo Trentin, Adam Yates

Lidl-Trek: Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven, Alex Kirsch, Juan Pedro Lopez, Giulio Ciccone, Tony Gallopin, Quinn Simmons, Mattias Skjelmose

Movistar: Enric Mas, Matteo Jorgenson, Nelson Oliveira, Antonio Pedrero, Ruben Guerreiro, Gregor Mühlberger, Gorka Izagirre, Alex Aranburu

10:55
Speaking of responsibility on the roads…
10:18
London Cycling Campaign accused of “victim blaming” over HGV ‘red zone’ advice

On the same weekend we reported that a lorry driver in Oxford denied causing the death of a cyclist who was killed while riding in a bus lane last year, the London Cycling Campaign divided cyclists on Twitter by issuing advice on how to stay safe while riding near HGVs.

“Lorries account for half of London’s cycling deaths despite being less than 5 percent of motor traffic mileage,” the campaign group tweeted.

“Until we’ve fixed the system here’s your one critical summer safety message. Do. Not. Cycle. In. The. Red. Zone.”

On their website, the London Cycling Campaign expanded on this advice, warning that “most serious crashes happen at junctions when a lorry is turning left and the driver has not spotted the cyclist stopped at the lights or on the inside.

“So beware of cycling into the lorry risk zone shown in the picture, especially at junctions. If a lorry driver passes you and puts you in the lorry risk zone, brake sharply to drop behind.”

The advice was praised by many cyclists on Twitter, with Gemma Champ describing the red zone warning as “one of the most important life-saving things you need to know as a cyclist”.

“If you’ve ever sat in an artic cab and seen the blind spot, you’ll never cycle down the side again,” she said.

“This is why we don’t like useless strips of paint, advance stop boxes, and bus lanes as substitutes for protected cycle tracks and junctions,” added the Newham branch of the London Cycling Campaign. “There are too many designs being built today by Transport for London that funnel those cycling into the most danger at junctions. These need to stop.”

However, some argued that the onus should be placed on the lorry driver to avoid placing vulnerable road users in danger.

“Unfortunately lorries don’t beam red zones onto the road surface and there’s nothing you can do if the driver – who *should* know what the zone is – decides to get close and place you there,” one said.

Others, meanwhile, claimed that the advice amounted to “victim blaming” on the part of the London Cycling Campaign.

“It would help greatly if lorry drivers stopped putting cyclists in the red zone when they overtake, because you know the cyclist doesn’t just miraculously disappear when the lorry starts to overtake,” wrote Steve.

“Rather sounds like you’re pumping the blame onto cyclists,” wrote Barry. “How can I not cycle in the “red zone” if the truck comes up behind me?”

What do you reckon? Was the LCC’s tweet offering some “common sense” advice or did it strays dangerously close to “victim blaming”?

09:55
Five days to go...

Is there something happening this Saturday? 

09:19
“Just not good enough for modern cycling”: Bus drivers, motorbike riders, and parked cars spotted on course during British nationals finale

It turns out that Fred Wright didn’t just have to dispatch James Knox and Stevie Williams on his way to an emotional British national road race title yesterday – he also had to dodge oncoming bus drivers and motorbike riders, as well as a few parked cars, during a frantic, soaking wet finale in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Bus spotted on course at 2023 British national championships (Brian Smith, Twitter)

‘Not in service’ – apart from during the race, by the looks of things…

The questionable safety conditions for British Cycling’s blue riband event come just two weeks after the Tour Féminin des Pyrénées was called off with one stage remaining following protests from a peloton concerned for its safety after motorists were seen driving on the course, metres away from the riders at times, and parked cars and trucks littered the final kilometres while spectators wandered onto the roads.

> “Cycling is wonderful, but it is a very fragile sport”: Controversial organiser says the Tour des Pyrénées “is over”, after stage race marred by safety “chaos”

The similar scenes at yesterday’s nationals were condemned by two-time British national road race champion Brian Smith, who tweeted photos of some of the incidents as Wright, Williams, and Knox made their way to the finish.

“We still have room for improvement in the UK. Just not good enough for modern cycling!” the commentator wrote.

“It does look like British Cycling don’t have the influence to make sure we have a 100 percent safe course for all.”

Others were as equally unimpressed:

Perhaps that’s what the organisers were after – the authentic British bike riding experience?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

