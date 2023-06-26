Lance Armstrong says he is “all too familiar” with being cancelled as he enters trans athletes row; “Just not good enough”: Buses, motorbikes, and parked cars spotted on British nationals course; Is HGV advice “victim blaming”? + more on the live blog

With the Grand Départ set to take place in Bilbao in five days, it’s been a busy morning for Tour de France team announcements, with Ineos, Jumbo-Visma, Movistar, UAE Team Emirates, and Lidl-Trek all revealing their eight-man teams set to take on La Grande Boucle, with AG2R and Alpecin-Deceuninck’s press released scheduled for later today.
(Note to self: We should start calling it ‘Yellow Monday’. That could catch on…)
The headline news is 2019 winner Egan Bernal’s return to the Tour for the first time since 2020, in what will also be the Colombian’s first grand tour since his horrific training crash last year.
The 26-year-old will be joined in the Basque Country by Ineos Grenadiers teammates Tom Pidcock, hoping to build on his Alpe d’Huez triumph last year, Tour debutantes Ben Turner and Carlos Rodriguez, and experienced heads Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile, Michal Kwiatkowski, and Dani Martinez, who will be aiming for a decent GC position.
Although let’s hope they’re not taking directions to the start from Ineos’ PR team, otherwise they might end up in Italy judging by the email sent to us…
Oops...
Meanwhile, back at the Tour, as expected Jumbo-Visma announced a strong – albeit Primož Roglič-less – team, with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard set to be supported by last year’s green jersey winner Wout van Aert, Dylan van Baarle, Sepp Kuss, Tiesj Benoot, Christophe Laporte, Nathan Van Hooydonck and Wilco Kelderman.
They just couldn’t resist a fancy video, could they?
Top marks for imagination, however, go to Lidl-Trek, who brilliantly captured the essence of their new sponsorship deal by announcing their teams for the Tour and Giro Donne using a screenshot of a supermarket receipt:
Brilliant stuff. Mads Pedersen AND Giulio Ciccone for a fiver? Bargain.
Onto the other big contender for the yellow jersey this July, Tadej Pogačar, who will be supported in his quest to reassert his Tour dominance by UAE Team Emirates comrades Mikkel Bjerg, Felix Großschartner, Vegard Stake Laengen, Rafał Majka, Marc Soler, Matteo Trentin, and Adam Yates.
And last, and probably least, if we’re honest, Movistar announced another decent line up in support of some juicy behind the scenes footage for their doc – I mean, Enric Mas’ yellow jersey bid…
Here is this morning’s Tour team news in full, to help you with your Fantasy Cycling picks:
Ineos Grenadiers: Egan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile, Michal Kwiatkowski, Daniel Martinez, Tom Pidcock, Carlos Rodriguez, Ben Turner
Jumbo-Visma: Jonas Vingegaard, Wout van Aert, Dylan van Baarle, Sepp Kuss, Tiesj Benoot, Christophe Laporte, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Wilco Kelderman
UAE Team Emirates: Tadej Pogačar, Mikkel Bjerg, Felix Großschartner, Vegard Stake Laengen, Rafał Majka, Marc Soler, Matteo Trentin, Adam Yates
Lidl-Trek: Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven, Alex Kirsch, Juan Pedro Lopez, Giulio Ciccone, Tony Gallopin, Quinn Simmons, Mattias Skjelmose
Movistar: Enric Mas, Matteo Jorgenson, Nelson Oliveira, Antonio Pedrero, Ruben Guerreiro, Gregor Mühlberger, Gorka Izagirre, Alex Aranburu