Lance Armstrong says he is “all too familiar” with being cancelled as he enters trans athletes row; “Just not good enough”: Buses, motorbikes, and parked cars spotted on British nationals course; Is HGV advice “victim blaming”? + more on the live blog

Alright, hands up – who had ‘Lance Armstrong says being “cancelled” makes him “uniquely positioned” to weigh in on the trans participation in sport debate’ on their bingo card for the week leading up to the Tour?

No, me neither.

But that’s what happened this weekend, as everybody’s favourite disgraced former seven-time Tour de France winner “fearlessly” (his words) decided to dive headfirst – for the sake of podcast content – into what he described as the “sensitive” and “polarising” conversation around trans athletes.

> British Cycling updates transgender policy, introduces new "Open" category

Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared? Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed or cancelled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I'm uniquely positioned to have these conversations. pic.twitter.com/De7xs3PUq3 — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) June 25, 2023

“Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared?” Big Tex tweeted yesterday, advertising a new special series of his The Forward podcast, which will include guests such as Caitlyn Jenner, among lots of typical LA-style ramblings, I presume.

“Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed, or cancelled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I’m uniquely positioned to have these conversations.

“Of all the controversial and polarising subjects out there today, I’m not sure there are any as heated as the topic of Trans athletes in sport.

“Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labelled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions? Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?”

Lance Armstrong is lecturing people about fairness in sports? Lance. Armstrong? Lance, Fucking, Armstrong? — David (@uniondesign) June 25, 2023

“That was Lance Armstrong reporting on fairness in sport. Next up, we have Satan to discuss fire safety this summer.” — Kirsty Webeck 🦈 (@KirstyWebeck) June 25, 2023

He’s uniquely positioned to have a terrible take. Someone give this man a soapbox! — Erin Dougherty (@Grl_Food) June 25, 2023

Naturally, Armstrong’s reference to the “fairness of trans athletes in sport” has raised more than a few eyebrows on social media, prompting attorney and activist, and fellow Texan, Brian Cuban to tweet that “a guy who cheated, then tried to ruin the lives of those who spoke truthfully about his role in ‘the fairness of sports’ might not be the right mouthpiece for this discussion.”

But it’s Armstrong’s claim that he can now instigate these types of polarising culture war conversations because he too was “cancelled” – in other words, banned for doping and shunned from the sport for a relentless campaign of bullying and intimidation against anyone who spoke out against him – that has struck many as the most bizarre aspect of a frankly bizarre situation.

Not the fact check. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uNObZ92NBL — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) June 26, 2023

Even Twitter, that bastion of online credibility, had to intervene over that particular claim, adding some fact-checking context to Armstrong’s tweet.

“Lance Armstrong was not ‘cancelled’,” Twitter said. “Armstrong was the most dominant and successful professional cyclist in history, until 2013 when he was found to have been doping and was stripped of his titles and awards. Armstrong himself later admitted to cheating for over a decade.”

Eddy Merckx and Marianne Vos may beg to differ over the whole ‘most dominant and successful’ part of that statement, but still, you know it’s bad when Twitter is taking you to task.

At his height, Lance Armstrong was so powerful that he could destroy the careers of journalists who were questioning whether he was cheating. He had them cancelled. And it didn’t matter that he WAS cheating and they were right. They didn’t retroactively get their careers back. https://t.co/7bsPkGleAy — Neil Shyminsky (@neilshyminsky) June 25, 2023

“Just a reminder: Lance Armstrong wasn’t disproportionately punished because he took more drugs than everyone else,” added cycling writer Peter Flax with his own fact-checking context tweet.

“He became a pariah because he tried to destroy people who got in his way and because he has only pretended to accept responsibility for being a world-class asshole.”

Lance Armstrong (specifically) taking to Twitter (specifically) to plug his podcast (specifically) looking at “both sides” (specifically) of ‘the debate’ around “fairness” (specifically) of trans athletes (specifically) is just about the most June 2023 shit I can imagine. — Mike Rugnetta (@mikerugnetta) June 26, 2023

However, at least it’s nice to see that Mellow Johnny appears to be taking the backlash well…

Climb down from the high horse Matthew. I'm actually not lecturing anyone rather bringing all sides to the table and inviting rational and open dialogue. And I might add, having a conversation that almost nobody dares touch. If they stream podcasts up in your rarified air, check… https://t.co/QAcHASpG7o — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) June 26, 2023

I for one can’t wait to hear reality TV contestant Armstrong’s next “cancelled” take on a culture war topic on his own podcast, as he publicises his latest big-money cycling trip for rich people in Mallorca.

Anything for the grift I suppose…