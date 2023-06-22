“It’s going to cause unspeakable damage”: Cycling campaign slams Aldi and council for putting cyclists and pedestrians in danger and “only thinking about drivers”

Norwich Cycling Campaign has slammed the supermarket chain Aldi and the Norfolk Council for opening a store in Longwater Retail Park, Costessey which could cause “unspeakable damage”, with no safe cycling and pedestrian paths and crossings in place.
The new store is set to open on July 6, but there’s not even a proper footpath for pedestrians in the area, let alone a cycle track. To cross over from Long Lane to William Frost Way, where the retail store will open, cyclists have to dismount and cross a 1.5 metre wide footpath on the bridge over A47 — next to a three-lane road with heavy traffic, including HGVs.
Derek Williams from the Norwich Cycling Campaign told road.cc: “The whole thing is really dangerous. There’s a school and a college nearby, this area is supposed to be a safe route for children and teenagers. But the council didn’t do any investigations, no public consultations.”
Even though a crossing on William Frost Way was agreed during the planning process, it is still absent just a week before the supermarket giant opens its doors, and Williams believes that Aldi is “trying to avoid their obligation” to build it.
“What’s happened recently, is that Aldi have decided they don’t want to go about this process. They are fighting it as hard as they can, they are doing everything they can to pull out of paying for it,” said Williams.
1.5 metre footpath over A47 near Longwater Interchange, Norwich (photo: Derek Williams)
Plans have been proposed for more cycling infrastructure, but Wililams said that they are “terrifying” and would only pose more risk to those using them.
“Longwater Park is on the edge of the city, nobody can really go there unless they can drive,” said Williams. “It’s been a huge barrier for cycle journeys to the west of Norwich for the last 30 years.”
“So even if they build this low quality cycle path, it’s going to attract a lot of people, because a lot of people, including teenagers and children will be on their bikes going there. But no assessment has ever been made of their needs.”
“It’s going to be downright dangerous, it’s going to cause unspeakable damage.”
He added: “The cycling route they’re planning is a three-metre shared use pavement with a terribly substandard side road junctions, and a terrible crossing of Dereham road to get to the other side of it.
“And on top of that, the bridge over the A47 will just be 50cm wider. This is not infrastructure fit for use by anyone. It’s shameful how they are completely ignoring the LTN1/20 guidelines.”
There is however, still confusion as to who is to pay for the crossing. Aldi insists that when the planning approval was given back in April 2021, it was decided that the project’s funds are to be split between itself and Persimmon, responsible for a housing estate in nearby Easton.
Aldi had previously claimed that a crossing will be put in place at some point, saying it’s “in dialogue with officers at South Norfolk Council to find a way for the new crossing to be delivered, by both Aldi and Persimmon as soon as possible”.
road.cc has approached Aldi for a comment.
Williams said that the buck was being passed around, and as the opening date draws closer, with footfall in the area destined to go up, nothing is being done to look after the vulnerable road users.
“Basically they’re trying to squeeze quart into a pint pot. Traffic capacity is their only consideration, walking and cycling are being squeezed into what’s left,” he said.
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.
Even when cycle facilities are actually built as a condition of development, often there is no wider network for them to link into. I can think of...
“You used your car as the equivalent of a highly dangerous weapon, albeit you intended to scare him.”...
Behold the joy that is CS7. It runs on both sides of the road......
Not sure I agree. If watching BBC's Ambulance has taught me anything about Paramedics its that they sometimes drive the Ambulance. I'd be happy...
I'm guessing there is a linguistic relationship, because "Bostal" is an ancient Sussex name for a hill footpath (e.g. Burnhouse Bostal on Ditchling...
My first thought looking at those red LEDs is that they have certainly increased visibility from above, so no accidental helicopter landings, but...
It is what makes sites like this extremely useful. I've used the reviews to research parts/tools before spending my money. I've asked for advice...
Time to put a chip in driving licences and a chip reader in all cars, so the car will only start with a valid licence present, and no one can ...
I've always thought it an odd choice to call their entry level product "Apex".
"I also did not think it wise or proportionate for the cyclist to block the car either. "...