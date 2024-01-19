"Behold, the UK's largest bike retailer... you really are spoiling us": Customers unimpressed by 'wheel-bender' bike racks at major Halfords store + more on the live blog

Behold, the UKs largest bike retailer You really are spoiling us pic.twitter.com/USBKneVOn8 — Bike Rogers (@bike_rogers) January 18, 2024

For the uninitiated, this type of bike rack is commonly dubbed the 'wheel-bender' because... well... I'm sure you can work that part out. No support for the frame, hard to lock to, potentially the easiest rack to be removed? I'm willing to die on the 'just give us nice, practical, well-fitted Sheffield Stands' hill.

Unsurprisingly the 'wheel-bender' don't go down well when they're introduced...

But outside a branch of the UK's largest cycling retailer? You'd be forgiven for expecting something a little bit more inspiring.

And no, they're apparently not a leftover relic from past decades that has never been upgraded an everyone's forgotten about, but a relatively recent addition...

I can see your wheels scream in pain! — Bike Rogers (@bike_rogers) January 18, 2024

One wheel torture device replaced by another. As Bike Rogers explained in another post "it strikes of doing the bare minimum". Anyway, not Halfords' only live blog appearance in recent times, click here for another cracker...

