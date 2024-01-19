Support road.cc

"Behold, the UK's largest bike retailer... you really are spoiling us": Customers unimpressed by 'wheel-bender' bike racks at major Halfords store + more on the live blog

Happy Friday everyone! One more live blog until the weekend, Dan Alexander is in the (still very chilly) hotseat for all your updates
Fri, Jan 19, 2024 09:11
"Behold, the UK's largest bike retailer... you really are spoiling us": Customers unimpressed by 'wheel-bender' bike racks at major Halfords store
09:00
"Behold, the UK's largest bike retailer... you really are spoiling us": Customers unimpressed by 'wheel-bender' bike racks at major Halfords store

For the uninitiated, this type of bike rack is commonly dubbed the 'wheel-bender' because... well... I'm sure you can work that part out. No support for the frame, hard to lock to, potentially the easiest rack to be removed? I'm willing to die on the 'just give us nice, practical, well-fitted Sheffield Stands' hill.

Unsurprisingly the 'wheel-bender' don't go down well when they're introduced...

But outside a branch of the UK's largest cycling retailer? You'd be forgiven for expecting something a little bit more inspiring. 

And no, they're apparently not a leftover relic from past decades that has never been upgraded an everyone's forgotten about, but a relatively recent addition...

One wheel torture device replaced by another. As Bike Rogers explained in another post "it strikes of doing the bare minimum". Anyway, not Halfords' only live blog appearance in recent times, click here for another cracker...

Or, if you're craving your next dodgy bike rack fix...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

