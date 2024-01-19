"Behold, the UK's largest bike retailer... you really are spoiling us": Customers unimpressed by 'wheel-bender' bike racks at major Halfords store + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
In the UK people live too far from workplaces,shops and recreation facilities for cycling to be viable for anything other than a hobby. Add in the...
All the wagons being loaded are on the live carriageway. After 2 days half the pile is still there.
Yes, the terminology is confusing. The inner is a cable (more accurately a rope), the outer is a housing and together they are a Bowden cable.
READERS ADDED CONTEXT: "Anyone" refers only to drivers.
I'm with you on this, I'm trying not to spend too long reading every preview and analysis. The one day races are also where I might take a break....
They can't possibly be talking about the UK. It's a fantasy. There is no prospect of a future government - Labour or Conservative - that would take...
So that rant is based on your not actually having watched the video?
Save
I believe Fairlight make their frames in the far east, which explains some of the difference.
It's just 'you're bound to kill the odd one, can't be helped, you just have to press on' back for yet another outing. B******s!