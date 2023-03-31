The road.cc roundup: Double the holes on the new Trek, half a Brompton, aero shampoo and much more...

Welcome to the brand new road.cc roundup, a feature where we take a look at some of the latest and greatest news stories from the world of cycling. Think of it like the news but on roids (Most likely Methylhexaneamine).

This week, as we enter April, we’ve got some wacky new tech, the latest racing news and London City Council's latest idea for Britain's youngest cycle race!

Trek puts MORE holes in its frames

First up, we have a brand new road bike from Trek. This time last year we brought you a world exclusive of Trek’s aero road bike, the Madone, and now it’s the Emonda’s turn, the brand’s lightweight climbing bike.

These spy shots indicate that Trek is doubling down on the hole, removing more material, this time from the headtube. We can expect Trek to site aero benefits as the hole will likely help to reduce drag by giving the stagnant air in this area somewhere to go, just like it does at the seat tube.

RCS Sport, LaPresse

Given the pattern of previous Trek releases, we can expect to see the new Emonda first used in earnest at the Giro D’Italia under the likes of climbers such as Ciccone and Bauke Mollema who will be gunning for the young rider's jersey.

British Cycling thinks fuel coupons might help...

British Cycling ruffled plenty of oil-slicked feathers when it signed a long-term partnership deal with Shell that runs until 2030. To try and boost membership British Cycling has announced its latest initiative to recruit new members as it tries to bounce back.

Starting today, April the 1st, any cyclist to purchase a silver membership or above will receive a 5% off Shell fuel voucher that can be redeemed at any one of Shell’s 1,100 UK fuel stations.

A spokesperson for British Cycling said, “we’re very thankful for Shell’s support and this new initiative should allow money-pressed bike riders to stay dry and enjoy more commutes by car”

You can read more on this story here

Bianchi handlebars

> Has aero gone too far? The most excessive cycling tech made to shave milliseconds

We’ve seen plenty of wacky aero tech recently, and we included plenty of the ones that we thought were most over the top in our ridiculous aero video. In 2023, its handlebars that have been the talk of the town as far as aero is concerned since the UCI introduced their 35cm rule for this season.

However, rather than turn in the shifters, like we’ve seen other riders doing, Bianchi has come up with a more radical solution. These folding handlebars claim to satisfy the pre-race UCI checks and then fold in to reduce drag in the heat of the race.

Hugo Hofstetter of Arkea Samsic has already been seen using these in earnest, deploying the folding bars not once, but twice during the early season Grand Prix de Denain (although weirdly only one side at a time). This isn’t the first time we’ve seen folding bars; Canyon released their folding bars in 2020, but sited this was for transportation rather than performance.

Is aero shampoo MVDP's secret weapon?

Sticking with aero, Alpecin, title sponsor of Mathieu Van der Poel and his team Alpecin-Deceuninck, have launched a new shampoo that claims to make your hair more aero.

Alpecin is currently Germany's best-selling shampoo for men, and this new aero iteration claims to save 1.5 watts at 45kph. Alpecin says that it works in a similar way to Pogacar’s tuft, and by making your hair more voluminous creates a boundary layer of air that reduces the wake behind the rider's head.

We’re told that each bottle will come with an instruction manual with application instructions. We have a bottle on its way in to review.

Lotto-Dstny to use L-shaped cranks

> L-shaped cranks — explore the crazy idea that just won't die

Lotto Dstny was one of the biggest losers of the new UCI points-based system in 2022 and hence has dropped down to ProTeam level for the 2023 season. In a bid to reclaim Worldtour status, star riders such as Caleb Ewan will soon be using L-shaped cranks.

Z Torque, who has been working with Lotto Dstny to develop a new set of L-shaped cranks, claims that compared to conventional crank arms these offer smoother pedalling, more power to climb hills, less perceived effort to pedal, faster acceleration, are less affected by headwinds and gives the rider the ability to turn higher gearing.

Bottom bracket woes are over?

The bike industry is often slated for its rather loose use of the word 'standard' and I do have to agree when there are quite so many it is indeed hard to call it a standard at all. Well, the big market players have finally got together and claim to have solved the issue of varying bottom bracket sizes, headset bearings and thru-axle thread pitches.

Cannondale, Giant, Specialized, Scott and Merida have all agreed to use one new standard set of measurements across all of these components to improve the consumer experience, reduce manufacturing costs and help spare parts to be more readily available. The brands have dubbed the new standard' New BS', which stands for New Bearing Standard, and it will begin to roll out on new bikes this summer.

Specialized SL8

We’ve already shared some of our thoughts and predictions of the Specialized SL8 that we expect to hit the roads this June. However, the latest rumours indicate that we were wrong, and the SL8 will in fact be a rim brake and mechanical groupset-only frame.

Reports indicate that Specialized has used their WinTunnel to prove that “lightweight is king. This latest marketing slogan takes over from “Aero is everything”, but this is by no means the first time that Specialized has made a marketing U-turn. Just last year we saw the release of the Rapide CLX and CL ii added tubeless compatibility to a wheelset that bucked recent trends by being clincher only.

> 2023 cycling tech predictions — Specialized Tarmac SL8, futuristic bike computers, electronic Campagnolo Ekar, another Hour Record? + more of our top cycling prophecies for next year

Specialized refused to comment on when we might expect to see a new bike, but did tell us that we can expect the new frame to make Mamils 98% faster, 5% poorer and 58% more likely to be asked about their bike on the Surrey club run...

Wahoo releases new routing feature

It really has been a chocka week for news and Wahoo continued their regular mapping updates with new features for Bolt V2 and Roam V2 users. The new feature is said to warn road cyclists when they’re getting too close to gravel, sounding an alarm and flashing the LEDs to alert the rider.

Wahoo says that this feature, which follows hot on the tails of Hammerhead’s new “distance to surface change”, will help traditional road cyclists resist the allure of gravel riding.

> 10 features that would improve next-generation GPS bike computers

A spokesperson for Wahoo told us: “Road cyclists have been perfectly happy without gravel for decades and many just don’t want to ride offroad.

"However, in this day an age it’s all too easy to find yourself off the beaten track. This can have a seriously negative effect on cyclists, such as improving their bike handling skills and leaving them having to convince their families that they need yet another bike.”

According to Wahoo, this feature was extremely popular within focus groups made up entirely of husbands and wives that don’t cycle.

Some Brompton for the cost of living

Bromptons are absolutely excellent machines. For example, this £1,650 C-Line that we reviewed back in February scored a 9 out of 10; however, this kind of quality does come at a cost. Even the cheapest A-Line Brompton starts at £899 and for many, this is a barrier to entry.

This is a fact that Brompton is well aware of, and to help overcome it at a time when the UK economy and population are struggling financially, it has launched a new subscription-based model. We’ve seen plenty of bike brands offer finance on their bikes, but the Brompton model differs by allowing you to purchase the bike in parts.

> Review: Brompton C-Line Explore

The subscription service starts at £250 per month, and Brompton claims that after just two months customers can expect to have the front half of the frame. A further two months will buy you some wheels and the final instalment after four months includes the rear half of the folding frame.

The new line will be appearing on the Brompton website soon under the new section headed ASS (A-Line, subscription service)

BC Continental teams

Most people will agree that we’re in a dark time for British Cycle racing. Ineos Grendaiers remains the only British WorldTour team and British Continental teams, the next tier down, have been dropping like flies.

2023 has seen the death of teams such as Ribble Weldtite, and AT85, formerly Wiv Sungod, following in the footsteps of Swift Cabronpro Cycling. In an attempt to prove that the British Racing scene is still alive and kicking, British Cycling has announced a new one-day event for all of its Continental teams. This is all we know about the race so far, but the press release does show a picture (above) of all the teams participating in a bunch sprint.

London's latest bash at bike racing

London is no stranger to big cycling events. Of course, 2012 was a highlight, but every year it also hosts other events such as Prudential Ride London. Well, in 2023 we expect to see a brand new event hit the city streets.

London city council has announced plans to imitate this year's Giro D’Italia (well, Stage 1 anyway). The opening stage of this year’s 2023 Giro is an ITT raced almost entirely along the Ciclovia dei Trabocchi – a cycle path that runs along the Italian coast. Not to be outdone, London plans to host its very own TT event also along a cycle path.

The route has been decided and a newly developed stretch of cycle path has been selected. This was in fact the same cycle path which broke the record for England’s longest unbroken cycle path - the race will be 150m long and riders can expect to avoid obstacles such as pedestrians walking five abreast, floating bus stops and parked delivery vans.

Hells angels go green

Times are changing, and the Hells Angels are looking to improve their green image by allowing riders on e-bikes at their club runs. Members can typically be seen riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles, but given the negative environmental image that is associated with this, the Hells Angels are becoming more inclusive and now allowing e-bikes of “all styles and sizes”.

Nopinz gravel skinsuit

And the final news of our inaugural road.cc roundup is that Nopinz has released a gravel skinsuit. The Pro-1 gravel suit claims to cope with the “arduous demands of gravel racing whilst providing an aerodynamic edge”

This is the first gravel-specific product from Nopinz and has cargo pockets and will likely be used at this year's Gravel World Champs hosted in Scotland.

Oh wait.. this one's actually true! You can find out more about it here.

Let us know which is your favourite April Fool's idea down below. Did we convince you that any were legit?