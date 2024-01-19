"They just don't make them like Mick Ives anymore": Tributes pour in for British cycling legend who dies aged 84

Mick Ives, the hugely popular former elite-turned champion veteran cyclist from Coventry, has died peacefully at the age of 84, the news confirmed by the Ives family yesterday evening. Ives' career saw him compete in many cycling disciplines, including road riding, time trials, mountain biking and cyclocross, manage teams such as Peugeot Cycles and Ever Ready and set up his own MI Racing team in 1997 that is still successful today.

As the short film above demonstrates, Ives was not just riding but still competitive and often unmatched in his age category well into his 70s, taking his 85th national title in 2016. In 2005 he also became the first pensioner to complete the Tour de France route solo, finishing the 3,600km route a day ahead of the pro peloton and raising £20,000 for charity in the process.

road.cc has received numerous tributes and there have been many more on social media since yesterday, with a Facebook group already set up called "Celebrating Mick Ives the cycling legend." His team released this statement:

"As current and former members of the Mick Ives Racing Team, we celebrate the outsize role that Mick Ives has played in our lives.

"Across disciplines and across age groups Mick has supported us, driven us, and inspired us to the highest and most competitive standards. We would not be the cyclists we are today without Mick, and we cherish our memories of being hounded up freezing climbs and through sticky mud by our relentless hero and leader.

"Many of us were lucky to have worn the famous Jewson jerseys and we are committed to continuing the legacy of Mick Ives Racing under our new main sponsor, Enable. We thank Mick for everything he has done for cycling in the UK and beyond, and we ride in his memory."

Paul Sidebottom said: "RIP Mick Ives. A true gent, passionate about cycling and helping others. From cycling with him in Lanzarote and crossing paths at most mtb races in the 90's. He is a true cycling legend. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

A post by John Atkins Cycles on social media said: "Very saddened to hear the news that local legend, bike racer, team manager Mick Ives has just passed away. He raced for 65 consecutive years in all disciplines of cycle sport. He took his 85th national title at the age of 77 and completed the Giro d’Italia route solo in 2017. He not only raced at a high level himself but also helped a lot of younger races develop though the sport. He’ll be sadly missed. Biggest condolences and sympathies go to Micks family and close friends."

Mick Ives at the 1993 Malvern Classic (Steve Behr/Stockfile)

Rory Hitchens, a bike industry stalwart who you might have heard on the road.cc Podcast recently, was a close friend of Ives who spent time with him in recent weeks at Coventry Myton Hospice.

"Mick Ives was a force of nature, one of a kind, a true cycling legend. They just don't make them like Mick Ives anymore," said Hitchens.

"The doctors became increasingly stunned by Mick's stamina and determination to survive as long beyond what they predicted as possible. His heart was beating at only 20% it's normal rate, but Mick's 20% is our 100%. He enjoyed defying the odds throughout his illustrious cycling career, right up to his final hours.

"Mick's cycling career spanned four decades and included managing and racing for British teams. On the road: Viscont Cycles, Peugeot Cycles, Ever Ready. For mountain biking: Ridgeback, Scott UK, Saracen Bikes, plus the 1990 British National Mountain Bike Team at the inaugural UCl World Mountain Bike Championship in Durango, Colorado.

"Always popular with the athletes, Mick knew how to blend his experienced training methods with a light-hearted and motivational persona that brought out the best in countless professional and amateur cyclists alike. Throughout his whole life Mick loved to help people get into cycling and was a classic club cyclist himself.

"In the late '90s, alongside running his own bike shop, he formed his MI Racing Team and club. To this day many cyclists have benefitted, and still are benefitting, from Mick's ties with the cycle trade. Sponsors who have supported the team over many years include brands such as Thule Roof Racks, KinesisUK and a major backing from Jewson builder's merchant, that still sponsors Ml Racing now and into the future.

"Even from his hospice bed, Mick penned a letter to British Cycling that secured national championship titles and jerseys for the 70+ age category in mountain biking and Cyclocross.

"He was pioneering to the end. There will only ever be one Mick Ives."