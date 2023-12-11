Worst bike racks — from the useless to utterly unusable places to park your bicycle

If you get to enjoy the seamless efficiency of locking your bicycle to a nice, practical Sheffield Stand or other appropriate cycle rack when you nip to the shops, work or wherever you're off to, don't ever take that for granted.
After all, as you've almost certainly experienced elsewhere, there appears to be a never-ending conveyor belt of case studies (many of which have attracted much disgusted gawping on this website) showing that while the act of providing a place for people to safely lock their bikes should be oh so simple, it often isn't.
Why do designers keep trying to create new (and often utterly useless) bike stands when there's been a perfectly good design available for years? That's the question we'll be asking in a future feature. For now, here's our journey through the worst of the worst. We've got plenty to get through so let's get moving...
The definitely middle-aisle racks...
New Sheffield Stands? Tick. Dedicated cycle parking housed in an aesthetically pleasing wooden structure? Tick. What could possibly go wrong?
Thankfully Aldi acted quickly to sort out these portable bike racks outside its Leamington Spa store, but not before they'd been ridiculed with the full force of the internet. "Someone discovered that the new Aldi hadn't actually secured their bike stands into the ground and they can just be lifted out," one local rider raised the alarm, prompting the parking being dubbed "middle-aisle bike stands".
Not exactly bargain-hunting if you emerge with your low-cost scran only to find your bike (and the rack it was moments ago secured to) has disappeared...
Déjà vu?
On the subject of a good idea poorly executed...
> "They are supposed to keep bikes safe": Councillor disappointed at "extremely light" cycle racks leading to bike thefts
This is the newly installed Edinburgh bike rack which the council this summer insisted "meets design requirements" and "uses standard fixtures". No, really... that despite an allen key being the extent of 'machinery' needed for a would-be thief to get their hands on your pride and joy.
Every bike rack has its thorn
One more for the poorly executed Sheffield Stand collection...
Because nothing says 'let's encourage customers to make more journeys to our supermarket by bicycle and reduce car dependency' quite like... filling their parking spots with plants for sale. Ironically, the cyclist who spotted this had "only a few weeks" earlier been "saying how pleased I was by the providing of adequate cycle parking provision at the front of the store".
For more from the genre, see also...
Right, on with the worst, weirdest and wackiest bike racks out there.
The toast rack
An all-time classic. Tell us you've never used a bike rack without telling us you've never used a bike rack. We had plenty of fun with this last summer...
The Turkey Twizzler
[Dermot Ryan @dermotryanie / Twitter]
Enough to give Jamie Oliver sleepless nights. Sorry, Lidl, this is your second mention on this list, this time over in Dublin where Dermot told us "one Lidl bike parking facility in my area still uses the design". Presumably only to be used properly by two people at a time, one at either end (plus any extras with road bike tyres, and a great deal more patience than most, in the middle). A bike rack to answer the question of how can we use as much material as possible while providing minimal spaces?
The banging your head against the wall bike rack
[Peter Hall @Carlislehall / Twitter]
Outside a Tesco in Macclesfield is where you'd need to head to spot this wildcard. I say spot, because looking at this is about as much as you'll be able to do with it... good luck getting a bike in there. As Peter explained: "If you could get your bike in here, you'd bend your wheel quite easily."
Banging your head against the wall part two
[@ajft / Twitter]
I mean, at least this one is usable (by one person at a time). Unless of course we're not giving the designer enough credit and they're banking on attracting loads of aero-conscious pro cyclists with super-skinny bars? Hmmm, maybe...
"An overly complicated fail"
"Ableist" and "useless" were just two assesments of Manchester Piccadilly station's new bike parking provision when it was unveiled earlier this year. The design, which will be familar to many of you from other stations across the United Kingdom, has been accused of being less secure than alternatives and unfriendly for disabled people, presumably all in the quest for a greater number of spaces.
road.cc reader Two-Wheeled Wolf commented at the time: "Alas these ableist cycle racks are being put in and allowed by councils because it sounds better when they claim there is loads of cycle parking despite it being useless for those with non-standard cycles and cargo bikes."
Good to know those who leave their bikes at the station have as much fun as those who try to take theirs on board...
That's our contribution to the terrible cycle racks discourse. Now it's time for all of you who have been itching with anticipation, scrolling through this to get your pictures of crimes against bike parking in the comments. What have we missed?
Add new comment
12 comments
My local Waitrose did the plant thing. People complained, so they moved the rack - next to a trolley park (annoying to see bikes getting wet when there's a nice undercover space 2 feet away; but that's another issue!). Periodically, the rack got filled with trolleys. On one occasion, I locked my bike to a whole string of them, as that was obviously what they were there for . . .
Pfft.
The worst cycle parking I have come across is at my local Tesco in South Shields. I have checked with store management on several occasions and they have confirmed it's cycle parking.
It is literally some dog rings to put your lock through. It is undercover though
This is the cycle parking at Tesco in Annfield Plain which is literally next to the C2C route. Impossible to get a bike in and out if a car is parked in the adjacent space.
My local Sainsbury's, so awkward to use I've given up and lock my bike to the shopping trolley bays instead.
Ha! The turkey twizzler! I have one of those outside my apartment here in NL. Absolute crap. Almost impossible to run a lock to the rack, and as soon as the wind blows your bike is on the floor.
Here's my worst one locally, not counting all the nonexistent ones. This is at a bar/restaurant in one of the most walkable/bikeable areas of town, with great trail access.
It's not fastened down, all the brown parts are made of wood (likely soft pine) and the metal appears to be thin electrical conduit. The wood sides are too thick to get a U lock around, and if I put a wheel between the bars I can only lock the wheel to it.
Unless I've remembered to bring a cable when coming here, I pull the rack away from the wall, put my bike parallel to it behind it, and lock the frame to one of the bars. Luckily this is not a high bike theft area.
It's not difficult to have the ultimate bike parking - simple Sheffield stands with a tapping bar:
The tapping bar provides protection against the stand having one of its mounts unscrewed or cut through - thieves would need to cut through the stand twice to easily remove a bike.
This one is wrong on so many levels
These awful racks are exactly why my bike will only ever stay in two places. Either inside in my office at work or inside in the wife's flat.
"Hi dad, school was great. What did you get up to today?"
"I sort-of pretended to be another person on a cycling website, I'm using a picture of him and everything! No, not a famous person or one of the journalists, just some bloke who posts comments. It's totally normal behaviour you know."
Hey, give me time, I'm working on it!
The people trying to make more aesthetically appealing bike racks at the expense of functionality also somehow accept that we are building harsh, unpleasant and ugly as hell public spaces to appease car owner's entitlement.
https://twitter.com/OfficialMitchll/status/1382709940352135175