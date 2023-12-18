Mark Cavendish’s 2021 bike auctioned off by former team, as fans slam “shameful” move; Tadej Pogačar set to race the 2024 Giro d’Italia – and the cycling world is divided; Cambridge Uni spot easier to secure than bike hangar space + more on the live blog

A month is a long time in professional cycling, as Harold Wilson almost certainly didn’t say.
In mid-November, Tadej Pogačar was notably cagey when asked about the rumours swirling around a potential Giro d’Italia debut for the Slovenian phenom in 2024, telling La Gazzetta dello Sport that, due to his focus on winning both the Olympic and world championship road races next season, “I could have too many obligations to include the Giro”.
> Tadej Pogačar “can’t say” he’ll ride the Giro d’Italia in 2024, as Slovenian targets the Tour, Olympics, and world championships
But fast forward four weeks, and with a snazzy rap-inspired social media video in the bag, and the 25-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider is now all set for a tilt at the Corsa Rosa and the third grand tour victory of his career.
So, what will this mean for Pogačar’s 2024 season – and what effect will it have on both his rivals and the racing itself?
(Zac Williams/SWPix.com)
Well, first of all, the news that Tadej is heading to Italy in May doesn’t mean we won’t see him at the Tour, with La Gazzetta reporting this morning that the double yellow jersey winner will almost certainly be targeting a mouthwatering Giro-Tour double next year.
However, this July marked 25 years since Marco Pantani became the last rider to win both the Giro and the Tour in the same calendar year. Since then, Chris Froome (first at the Giro, third at the Tour) and Tom Dumoulin (second, second) in 2018 have come closest to repeating the feat.
Received wisdom dictates that the double is simply too difficult, even for a rider as unbelievably talented as Pogačar – and with a fresh, focused Jonas Vingegaard standing in his way on the roads of Frane, not too many punters would be willing to stake a significant amount on the Slovenian making history. Not this year, anyway.
Not only will Pog, beaten by Vingegaard twice over the last two years at the Tour, be hindered by an extra three weeks racing in Italy, he will also likely have a partially full classics season under his belt, with Strade Bianche, Milan-Sanremo, and Liège–Bastogne–Liège (the scene of his unfortunate race-ending and Tour-hindering crash last year) on the cards for 2024.
And with the Olympic road race in Paris following hot on the heels of the Tour, could we see Pogačar simply using the Grande Boucle as a warm-up for his shot at gold?
In many ways, the Slovenian’s decision to race the Giro is indicative of his approach to cycling in general. Unlike Vingegaard and almost every other Tour winner for the past 25 years, he knows there’s more to life than cycling’s biggest race, and he’s currently building an impressively broad palmares – complete with monuments, cobbled classics, week-long stage races, and grand tours – to rival anyone’s in the sport’s history.
But, while the Giro and its organiser Mauro Vegni will be delighted that the 25-year-old superstar is set to make his debut at their race, cycling fans can feel slightly aggrieved that the tantalising prospect of a four-way duel for yellow in July between Vingegaard, Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel, and Primož Roglič – complete with a groundbreaking and potentially decisive finale in Nice – will be slightly reduced by Pog’s Italian job.
Not to mention what Giro hopefuls Geraint Thomas, Eddie Dunbar, and Simon Yates must be thinking right now…
(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Meanwhile, the news has certainly divided the cycling world.
“So basically, both the Giro and TDF is ruined!” says an emotional Martin.
“Damn, so Pogi really going to hand Jonas another Tour?” asked a deflated Pugdev.
However, others praised the 25-year-old for stepping outside the Tour box, with Caity arguing that Pogačar’s newly announced schedule would be “certainly more novel and fun for him than just rinse and repeat”.
Meanwhile, respected cycling journo William Fotheringham wrote: “Much to like about Pogi but his awareness that the cycling calendar doesn’t begin and end with TdF is the most significant and most likeable in my book.
“Light years away from cycling of two decades ago. Bring on the Giro.”
Add new comment
23 comments
Tadej Pogačar is even more awesome because his world doesn't revolve simply around the TdF.
Personally, I'd love to see him do the Giro, Olympic, Vuleta treble and skip going balls out for the TdF GC.
If the 2021 Cav bike that Quick-Step were selling were the one he rode to victory I would understand the furore, and I would sympathise. However, this was a spare/training bike he didn't actually use all that much and whilst I have no inkling whatsoever of the winning bike's whereabouts, I would not be surprised if that bike has been kept for display purposes at HQ, in a museum or been gifted to Cav to keep.
I'm all for bashing Lefevre at every opportunity when deserved (I find his arrogance irksome) but this was clutching at straws a bit. Although the Quick Buck pun was good, I may have to use that in the future.
It wouldn't bother me if it was his main bike and for the moment it is an interesting bike; long term it'll be fogotten about. Sure it's man & machine and one can't do it without the other, but at the end of the day it's Cav's acheivement that's important.
Close passes paper
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S136984782300267X
"Close passes caught on camera – How knowledge and behavioural norms relate to perceptions of liability when cars overtake cyclists"
For those who can't see the study, here's the abstract
(basically, drivers who never cycle are less likely to view a close pass as dangerous compared to drivers who cycle, and people who drive for a living are more likely to see it as dangerous than people who only drive for commuting etc. angry drivers are less likely to see cyclists as legitimate road users)
Replacing motor vehicle journeys with travel by foot and bicycle is recognised as a means to help achieve a range of health, environmental and economic objectives. Close passes - where a motor vehicle overtakes a cyclist with a minimal lateral clearance - have been identified as both a prominent safety concern and a barrier to increased uptake of cycling. Close passes are the most common type of on-road incident experienced by cyclists where a motor vehicle is involved and are also associated with collisions resulting in deaths and serious injuries. The current study builds on existing research investigating the underlying causes of close passes by examining responses from a sample of drivers to videos of close passes that were submitted by cyclists as driving complaints to an English county Police force. An online survey recorded the opinions of UK drivers (n = 293) on the behaviour of the cyclist and driver featured in each of 8 video clips. The survey recorded participants’ road use habits including the range of driving purposes engaged in (“driverXP”), their self-defined identity on a driver-cyclist spectrum, and their knowledge of recommended practice for bicycle road positioning. It also included the ‘Driving Anger eXpression’ (DAX) scale, which scores tendencies towards different forms of anger expression while driving, including use of vehicle manoeuvres to express anger (“vehicleDAX”). Multiple regressions were used to determine the relationship between these independent variables, and participants’ assessment of how risky the overtake was, and the extent to which the driver or cyclist were seen as liable for what happened.
The level of liability apportioned to the cyclists featured in the clips was higher from drivers who were not cyclists themselves, compared with those who did cycle, and from drivers who scored higher on the vehicleDAX and driverXP measures (Identifies as cyclist τ = -0.377, p <.01), (driverXP τ = 0.209, p <.01), (vehicleDAX τ = 0.113, p <.05). Drivers with higher vehicleDAX scores showed lower levels of agreement with the statement “the incident was dangerous” in relation to the close pass clips. The liability apportioned to the cyclists featured was mediated by the drivers’ cycling positional knowledge score (ΔR2 = 0.139, p <.001).
This is the first time that naturalistic footage reported by cyclists to Police has been used to examine differing perceptions of the same close pass event. Findings show a need to share knowledge about cycling practice in order to help drivers navigate cycle traffic safely and considerately. This can inform road safety interventions that can contribute to safer cycling and driver behaviours that are more welcoming to existing and potential cyclists.
.
Golly! If that's the abstract, then I'm not sure I could cope with the fullstract!
.
Not sure their results mean anything, out of 293 participants 167 claimed to ride a bike on the road at least once a week, either they are not an average sample of the population or they're lying!
Maybe the elderly couple who close passed me today should read it. You can just see how close my hand gets to their wing (door) mirror as I instinctively wave them away.
They then immediately turned left. So, I followed and caught up with them as they pulled onto a driveway. I tried to explain what they had done wrong but was met with "I've nothing to apologise for, that wasn't close" etc.
It's a jaunty angle due to the load I had on the rear rack. I think I'll send it off and see if the rozzers will do owt with it.
Had an interesting close pass at the w/e. Guy decided to overtake near a bend and was caught out by oncoming traffic , so pulled back in by me.
5 mins later I find a guy flagging me down near a side road and giving a profuse apology for his actions. I did tell him that as he had waited and apologised, I wouldn't send it off but don't do it again.
I think he wasn't concentrating, as my position, the SLOW and the sharp bend chevron sign were all good indicators that on an NSL, this was not the place to overtake.
Good on him. Sometimes a bit of polite engagement works. It's rare though. People don't like being told they've done something wrong.
Pidcock doesn't drink, so the Belgian beer sponsors should probably start bringing their alcohol-free options if they want some better podium photos!
Even then, if Pidcock's choice is down to taste then I doubt having a non-alcoholic version would change his reaction. Especially nowadays as the modern alternatives on sale now pretty closely match the taste of their original counterparts.
By choice I stopped drinking 4 years ago and I have been highly impressed with some of the alternatives on offer. Adnam's Ghost Ship, Doom Bar, Guinness, all very close if not indistinguishable between their non/low alcohol and standard versions. If you don't like the regular, you won't like the alcohol free.
Snap. Stopped drinking at the start of 2020 and now drink a lot of non-aloholic beer.
Erdinger Alkoholfrei is my favourite of the non-alcoholic beers. I tried some non-alcoholic sparkling wine recently that was actually fermented tea, bit strange but quite drinkable.
I have had Erdinger, not a bad option but I was never a fan of pilsners and lagers, so I will only go for it if it is the only option not counting Becks or Heineken, otherwise it's cola for me.
I found the Guinness 0.0 to be very drinkable.
Great for making Guinness cake for my Muslim workmates.
Very much agree, it's the only alcohol-free one I really find acceptable, tend to stick to Coke if it's not available. I do think it's a bit of a cheek that it tends to be only a few pence cheaper a pint/can though, if that, considering there's no 30% duty!
Indeed. Unpopular opinion but, even as someone who enjoys the wide variety of beer (I'm partial to geuze, porters, stouts and the heady end of the Trappists) and noting the better range of "no and low" now available, beer is probably not something most people would get into if it wasn't for the booze.
I believe Cav is one of the best ever sportspeople the UK has produced. His comeback, mental resolve and self-belief resonate with many people on many levels.
I could care less about QS selling an old team bike. It should be a non-story... but it is 'winter' and stories are thin on the ground.. so... I'll read it
I agree with Fotheringham, the cycling calendar does not start and end with the TdF.. another reason to love the Pogginator.
Just wait while I put my capitalist hat on. Okay I'm ready. Cycling teams are in business to promote their sponsors and make money. That's it. Selling an asset is what we capitalists sometimes do, remember I'm wearing my capitalist hat. We sell assets to make money or minimise losses. The effects of our decisions on the community don't usually bother us. What bothers us is shareholder blowback.
I'm a big Cav fan and no admirer of Lefevre but this confected outrage is nonsense. All the "fans" claiming Cav was treated badly by SQS seem to have forgotten that they gave him the chance to return to the World Tour when nobody else wanted him: without them he would most likely have retired and been left on 31 Tour wins. They made a pragmatic racing decision that Cav wasn't right for their plans for the 2022 Tour, as was their right and indeed their duty to their sponsors and other riders. It's fine to disagree with the decision but claiming they "abandoned him" is ridiculous. As for the bike, it's the team's property to do with as they wish and even the biggest teams have to watch their budget, so raising funds by selling surplus equipment is common practice and common sense. Hopefully it will end up with a fan who will cherish it and ride it. Now, is it too late to send Santa an addendum to the Christmas list...
I like Cav a lot these days, but the fanboys are pretty embarrassing. I'm fairly sure he'd not have won that green jersey if Quickstep hadn't taken a pretty big punt on (what looked like) a past-it sprinter with well-known physical and mental frailties.
If it's their bike, they can sell it.