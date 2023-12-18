Mark Cavendish’s 2021 bike auctioned off by former team, as fans slam “shameful” move; Tadej Pogačar set to race the 2024 Giro d’Italia – and the cycling world is divided; Cambridge Uni spot easier to secure than bike hangar space + more on the live blog

‘Tis the season for professional cycling teams to have a rummage around at the back of the service course, open a few dusty boxes, and sell off anything that won’t be of any use come January and the new season.

Last week, we reported that Tadej Pogačar’s snazzy Colnago TT1 time trial bike, along with a host of the iconic Italian brand’s V3Rs road bikes, are up for auction as part of UAE Team Emirates’ annual Christmas clear out.

And now, after miming their way through Celine Dion’s back catalogue, it’s Soudal Quick-Step’s turn to sell off a few race-worn bikes and left-over kit from the last few seasons.

And for the memorabilia-hunting cycling enthusiast with deep pockets and who doesn’t mind the odd scratch, it’s a real treasure trove.

Remco Evenepoel’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 – raced to victory at this year’s UAE Tour – is currently sitting at a bid of just under €8,000, while Julian Alaphilippe’s Tour de France bike has just hit €6,000 and Kasper Asgreen’s 2023 SL7 is currently available for a touch over five grand. A signed Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio jersey, meanwhile, has almost hit the €200 mark.

But there’s one bike up for auction that’s caught the attention of cycling fans more than any other – Mark Cavendish’s 2021 SL7, used by the Manx Missile as a spare the year he pulled off one of cycling’s great Lazarus-style comebacks, equalling that Tour de France stage win record and taking the green jersey after several years in the winless wilderness.

The SL7 was also used as a training bike by Cavendish during the 2022 season, when he was unceremoniously left out of that season’s Tour while on the cusp of history, in favour of Fabio Jakobsen.

Of course, Cavendish – who, it was announced over the weekend, won’t riding the Giro d’Italia in 2024 as he prepares for one last crack at victory No. 35 at the Tour – eventually ended up at Astana this year, nabbing an emotional Giro stage win in Rome before crashing out of the Grande Boucle just as he began to hit his stride in the sprints.

However, while the 38-year-old has his sights firmly set on the season ahead, it seems that some of his fans still have a hard time forgiving and forgetting his messy second departure from Patrick Lefevere’s Soudal Quick-Step team over a year ago.

And, with the Belgian team now auctioning off Cavendish’s bike, it turns out that cringey lip sync kit reveal videos aren’t the only thing that can divide the internet…

“Making money out of him now? Remember how dirty the team did him in 2022?” Cav fan Mehdi commented under the team’s Instagram post advertising the auction.

“Kick him to the kerb but still try to make a buck off of his legend! You guys are a real piece of work! If it weren’t for Alaphilippe, this team would have nothing going for it!” an even more forthright Dennis concurred.

“Shameful,” added Mike. “Abandoned him and now looking to profit.”

“You guys should be ashamed of doing this!! Are you guys giving him the money for the bike?” Martin asked, while Franco creatively dubbed the Belgian squad “the Soudal Quick Buck Team”.

“Just think how much more it would have been worth if he had broken the all-time record on one of these! Instead it will be done on a Wilier in 2024,” said Heyuguyz. “Massive marketing opportunity missed for Specialized, I’m sure they must pissed.”

“Aye right, not a chance, Wilier bike from 2023 or 2024 would be a far better choice and I bet they have the decency to leave Mark with the winning bikes,” says Chris.

Meanwhile, Ceramic Senor pointed out that “surely it should be Cav’s to sell. His bike, his wins, you drop him and continue to make money off him. Shitebag move.” Bit strong, but okay.

However, at least it wasn’t all one-sided in the comments, with Les noting for balance: “Surely it’s the team's bike to sell and let’s be honest, Cav isn’t exactly skint.

“If he wanted the bike I’m sure they’d have worked something out. It’s normal for teams to sell off the bikes at the end of the season.”

And you thought the whole Alaphilippe singing into a water bottle thing was divisive…