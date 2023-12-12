You can buy Tadej Pogacar’s official UAE Team Emirates Colnago race bike…

Tadej Pogacar’s Colnago TT1 time trial bike is up for auction along with a bunch of the Italian brand’s V3Rs road bikes ridden by other members of UAE Team Emirates in 2022.

Bike-room.com frequently sells bikes that have been ridden by pro teams but it’s unusual that a model emblazoned with the name of one of the cycling’s biggest stars is publicly available in this way. It describes Pogacar’s bike as “a one-of-a-kind prototype”.

Colnago introduced the TT1 in 2022, its first time trial bike to feature disc brakes. Compared with the previous K.one, Colnago promised “better aerodynamic performances, components integration and safety”. It used CFD (computational fluid dynamics) and wind tunnel testing at Politecnico di Milano University to “obtain unprecedented results in terms of performance at high speeds”.

Colnago shortened the head tube, saying that it’s more aerodynamically efficient to provide the necessary front-end height through the use of spacers underneath the handlebar’s aero extensions.

The bayonet fork uses a G-clamp-style attachment, extending upwards in front of the head tube, rather than through it, to increase the overall depth of this area while maintaining rigidity.

The bottle cage and bottle, developed with Elite, are engineered for aerodynamics too, filling the space at the bottom of the frame just above the bottom bracket and creating a ridge that transitions into the seatstays.

Those seatstays run horizontally at first before kinking down to the dropouts, while the seat tube is moulded to fit closely around the leading edge of the rear wheel.

Action pics: Alex Whitehead © SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd)

All of this applies to any Colnago TT1; the big difference here is that this one was ridden by Tadej Pogacar in 2022. The Slovenian star finished second overall in the Tour de France last year, and sixth in the time trial at the World Championships (pictured above and below). He got some major wins in 2022, but not on the TT1. Pogacar had several TT1s to choose between, so it’s not clear whether he raced on this one.

Although UAE Team Emirates used Shimano components in 2023, its bikes were equipped with Campagnolo Super Record EPS in 2022, so that’s what you get here, along with Campag’s Bora Ultra WTO wheels.

A standard new Colnago TT1 frameset is priced at £6,499. How much for Pogacar’s complete bike built up with Campagnolo Super Record? Well, you needn’t expect a discount for buying secondhand. Quite the opposite, given the status of the previous owner: the auction starts at €25,000 (around £21,400) and is live until 4pm UK time on 18th December.

Bike-room.com is also selling one other non-Pogacar TT1 time trial bike and Colnago V3Rs road bikes ridden by UAE Team Emirates in 2022, also built up with Campagnolo groupsets.

The V3Rs was introduced in 2019 (Colnago has since launched the V4Rs) with a claimed frame weight of 780g (for a size 50 with a 542mm stack and a 382mm reach) and a claimed uncut fork weight of 390g – more like 340g with the steerer trimmed down to a normal height. Surprise, surprise, Colnago also claimed increased lateral stiffness over the previous V1-R, along with “vertically more compliance”. That's pretty much standard for any new bike launch. The V3Rs has space for tyres up to 28mm wide.

UAE Team Emirates opted for a 160mm disc rotor at the front and a 140mm at the rear, plus Deda Alanera cockpits and Prologo saddles.

The Colnago V3RS auction prices start at €6,590 (around £5,660).

