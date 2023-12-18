Cycling group slams "embarrassing" halting of "best bang for buck investment in transport" as New Zealand minister orders pause on cycling schemes

Cycling campaigners in New Zealand have condemned the country's transport minister's decision to halt local councils' active travel projects.

Simeon Brown, representing the National Party, wrote to councils to announce he is stopping work on active travel projects, RNZ reports, the transport minister telling local authorities that the plans are "completely unnecessary" and are "wasting taxpayers' money".

"I understand that some local authorities have been developing programmes with NZTA and other stakeholders to reduce vehicle kilometres travelled (VKT) by the light vehicle fleet, using funding from the Climate Emergency Response Fund," he wrote.

"I have given notice to NZTA to end its work on these programmes, and to not commit any further funding to local authorities (beyond existing contractual obligations) to develop these programmes. Thank you for your understanding as we work through these changes."

In a later statement he added the colour to his earlier letter and claimed his aim is "to build and maintain the roading network", rather than invest money into "completely unnecessary" programmes.

"The VKT reduction plans which were under development were typical of the previous government's approach to transport, wasting taxpayers' money on endless reports, rather than investing in the infrastructure we need," he said.

"My priority in transport is to build and maintain the roading network so that we can have a safe, efficient and productive transport network which helps Kiwis get where they need to go, quickly and safely. This is different to the previous government's approach. These programmes are therefore completely unnecessary."

The VKT refers to 'vehicle kilometres travelled' plans, funded by the Climate Emergency Response Fund, which aimed to reduce the reliance on cars and cut the distance driven in New Zealand, replacing journeys with cycling, walking or public transport.

Cycling Action Network spokesperson Patrick Morgan commented on the decision, questioning if the funding decision was the minister's responsibility and branding the move "embarrassing for a government to put the brakes on what's the best bang for buck investment in transport".

"For many decades, transport funding has been one step removed from Cabinet ministers. For good reason because it prevents ministers playing favourites with projects which don't stack up," he explained. "Waka Kotahi is accountable to a board, which is appointed by the minister and it's the board that makes those decisions, not the minister about which projects to fund.

"So, it's not clear a minister can give orders to Waka Kotahi about what they can and can't fund. This is gutting for councils who've fought really hard to win community support for their these projects. It's gutting for people who ride bikes and for those who want to and frankly it's embarrassing for a government to put the brakes on what's the best bang for buck investment in transport, investing in cycling."

More than 40 councils had applied for funding, Neil Holden — whose New Plymouth council has proposed to use $14 million of funding on a new cycleway project — saying it would be "disappointing" if the announcement means the plan will be scrapped full stop.

"We're trying to seek clarity in terms of the minister as he's instructed Waka Kotahi to stop work on those climate initiatives, climate reduction initiatives. What we are trying to determine is whether stop means pause or cancel because it's not very clear," he said.

"If they have cancelled them it would be a disappointing and that would mean the actual protected cycleway that council voted to install after two rounds of public consultation wouldn't go ahead because those funds have not been contracted."

Earlier this month a New Plymouth councillor expressed opposition to the proposal to build a segregated cycle lane because, he claims, the kerbing might damage his sports car.

And the country's cycling infrastructure debate also caused headlines here in the United Kingdom thanks to former Deal or No Deal presenter Noel Edmonds, who now lives in New Zealand and has opposed a cycleway plan near his estate.

In November, Edmonds was accused of a "PR masterstroke" after defending his criticism of an "accident waiting to happen" cycleway in a campaign for lower speed limit.

The TV presenter had previously launched a bizarre anti-cycling rant in which he accused a cycle route developer of being "the enemy" and needing her "head cut off and brain replaced".