Wearing earphones while cycling — is it allowed? What does the Highway Code say?

Cycling while wearing earphones, headphones, earbuds (whatever you want to call them). An age-old safety debate — is it safe to listen to music, or the road.cc podcast, while cycling? Should you go one in one out? What are the different rules around the world?

The discussion was reignited this week after broadcaster Jeremy Vine posted a video on social media of a crash caused by a submerged pothole as he cycled through London. The pedalling presenter lost an earphone in the fall, returning to pick it up off the ground shortly after, the footage sparking numerous replies questioning the safety of cycling with earphones in.

Even in the comments on our live blog opinions varied, some suggesting they would rather keep their ears clear for listening out for potential danger, others happy to listen through one ear, and some certain listening to music is not going to be to blame if they are seriously injured or worse in the case of a collision caused by another road user's dangerous actions.

We have covered the issue before, a 2018 Dutch study, published in the Journal of Accident Analysis and Prevention, stating that using headphones "negatively affects perception of sounds crucial for safe cycling".

"However, taking into account the influence of confounding variables, no relationship was found between the frequency of listening to music or talking on the phone and the frequency of incidents among teenage cyclists," the research concluded.

And wider public opinion appears to be in favour of prohibiting cyclists from wearing earphones while cycling, a 2014 BBC survey finding that nine in ten support a ban, the E-Survey of Road Users' Attitudes (ESRA) putting that figure at two thirds in a more recent survey.

Is wearing earphones while cycling allowed?

As you've probably guessed by now — yes, it is. In the United Kingdom there is no legislation prohibiting cyclists from wearing headphones while cycling.

Likewise, while the Highway Code states you should "avoid any actions that could reduce your control of your cycle" and "be aware of traffic coming up behind you, including other cyclists", there is no mention of earphones.

One thing worth noting, if you've got any cycling holiday or bikepacking trips planned, is that this is not the case everywhere. Riding with earphones in Spain and the Canary Islands is not permitted and could result in a costly €200 fine, likewise in France cycling with earphones in is not allowed.

In most of the United States, earphones in while cycling is allowed, however in some states such as California it is only legal to have one ear in, a rule seen in Europe in Italy and Portugal too.

Cycling with earphones in — road.cc readers' opinions...

Whether you choose to wear headphones while cycling in the UK will be a matter of personal preference, unless you're part of a club ride or organised group with its own rules.

Here are some of your thoughts:

"Headphone in left ear. Strap that joins it to the right earphone goes under my heart rate monitor so if I do need to pull the left one out it doesn't get lost. I can hear perfectly well when a car is behind me and when it's coming past. If for whatever reason I'm in the right lane for a period of time I'll take it out so I can hear cars on my left. I wouldn't have both in as that would cut me off too much from the outside world."

"I think headphones are an individual choice. Many years ago, I used to use them. Stopped later as I found I was enjoying the music too much and hence distracted."

"Blocking your ears with headphones doesn't seem sensible when cycling and therefore being a slower vehicle than surrounding traffic. I know a couple of people that use the bone conducting type of headphone that seems more sensible. If I am driving with the radio on I can still hear ambient sound and also have mirrors, giving additional awareness of anything from behind. That said I don't see how headphones played any role in Jeremy Vine not seeing a pothole hidden by a puddle."

"I pretty much always cycle with a single bluetooth earphone in my my left ear. I can hear podcasts or music and still have an excellent idea of what's going on around me in terms of traffic. Awareness of what is going on around you is so much better on a bike than in a car, but it does help if you are actually alert and in the moment."