Wearing earphones while cycling — is it allowed? What does the Highway Code say?

Cycling while wearing earphones, headphones, earbuds (whatever you want to call them). An age-old safety debate — is it safe to listen to music, or the road.cc podcast, while cycling? Should you go one in one out? What are the different rules around the world?
The discussion was reignited this week after broadcaster Jeremy Vine posted a video on social media of a crash caused by a submerged pothole as he cycled through London. The pedalling presenter lost an earphone in the fall, returning to pick it up off the ground shortly after, the footage sparking numerous replies questioning the safety of cycling with earphones in.
Even in the comments on our live blog opinions varied, some suggesting they would rather keep their ears clear for listening out for potential danger, others happy to listen through one ear, and some certain listening to music is not going to be to blame if they are seriously injured or worse in the case of a collision caused by another road user's dangerous actions.
We have covered the issue before, a 2018 Dutch study, published in the Journal of Accident Analysis and Prevention, stating that using headphones "negatively affects perception of sounds crucial for safe cycling".
"However, taking into account the influence of confounding variables, no relationship was found between the frequency of listening to music or talking on the phone and the frequency of incidents among teenage cyclists," the research concluded.
And wider public opinion appears to be in favour of prohibiting cyclists from wearing earphones while cycling, a 2014 BBC survey finding that nine in ten support a ban, the E-Survey of Road Users' Attitudes (ESRA) putting that figure at two thirds in a more recent survey.
Is wearing earphones while cycling allowed?
As you've probably guessed by now — yes, it is. In the United Kingdom there is no legislation prohibiting cyclists from wearing headphones while cycling.
Likewise, while the Highway Code states you should "avoid any actions that could reduce your control of your cycle" and "be aware of traffic coming up behind you, including other cyclists", there is no mention of earphones.
One thing worth noting, if you've got any cycling holiday or bikepacking trips planned, is that this is not the case everywhere. Riding with earphones in Spain and the Canary Islands is not permitted and could result in a costly €200 fine, likewise in France cycling with earphones in is not allowed.
In most of the United States, earphones in while cycling is allowed, however in some states such as California it is only legal to have one ear in, a rule seen in Europe in Italy and Portugal too.
Cycling with earphones in — road.cc readers' opinions...
Whether you choose to wear headphones while cycling in the UK will be a matter of personal preference, unless you're part of a club ride or organised group with its own rules.
Here are some of your thoughts:
"Headphone in left ear. Strap that joins it to the right earphone goes under my heart rate monitor so if I do need to pull the left one out it doesn't get lost. I can hear perfectly well when a car is behind me and when it's coming past. If for whatever reason I'm in the right lane for a period of time I'll take it out so I can hear cars on my left. I wouldn't have both in as that would cut me off too much from the outside world."
"I think headphones are an individual choice. Many years ago, I used to use them. Stopped later as I found I was enjoying the music too much and hence distracted."
"Blocking your ears with headphones doesn't seem sensible when cycling and therefore being a slower vehicle than surrounding traffic. I know a couple of people that use the bone conducting type of headphone that seems more sensible. If I am driving with the radio on I can still hear ambient sound and also have mirrors, giving additional awareness of anything from behind. That said I don't see how headphones played any role in Jeremy Vine not seeing a pothole hidden by a puddle."
"I pretty much always cycle with a single bluetooth earphone in my my left ear. I can hear podcasts or music and still have an excellent idea of what's going on around me in terms of traffic. Awareness of what is going on around you is so much better on a bike than in a car, but it does help if you are actually alert and in the moment."
Add new comment
12 comments
I wear earplugs when I'm on a motorbike, I can't see how headphones on a bicycle are any worse
Personally, I would never hear ear based headphones where cycling. Hearing is a big part of awareness when in cities especially. I have toured in several European countries where it is just not allowed and I accept that. However, I have found that bone conducting phones work well, especially when on a tour where the organiser provides audible cues for navigation. The fact that you are still able to hear what is going on around you but also hear the navigation details is a big plus. That is the only situation where I would consider wearing any kind of 'phone'.
I've been tempted to wear my iPods and even gave it a try once but I removed them after a km or so, simply wasn't comfortable knowing that I couldn't hear traffic anymore.
I believe it's just too dangerous but each his own. Ok, so you should visually check your rear but I also rely on my hearing and I do believe that the music reduces one's situational awareness. Seems silly to throw that extra safety margin away.
There's a couple of aspects to using headphones when cycling.
Firstly - is it significantly more dangerous? The data doesn't back up that it is a big problem, but does suggest a minor effect. That seems plausible as you're invariably going to have some minor level of distraction when listening to music, but the level might be similar to having a slightly scratchy glove etc. Also, hearing is only really useful for giving advance notice of vehicles behind you and there's not much you can do to affect what they're going to do aside from either taking primary or heading towards the kerb. Lack of hearing can easily be mitigated by looking behind yourself more often (handlebar mirrors for the win!).
Secondly - why is it only cyclists that need 100% hearing? This just seems like typical ant-cyclist sentiment - find anything that someone can criticise about cyclists and make it into some massive issue to push the agenda that they're law-breaking miscreants that have no place on the road (or pavement and they certainly shouldn't have their own infrastructure). To be fair, pedestrians are also criticised for using headphones and not paying attention, but that's usually due to an utter lack of awareness by some peds (e.g. joggers blocking a shared path and never looking behind themselves) and doesn't really compare to cyclists using headphones as cyclists are typically travelling as part of traffic whilst peds are going to be attempting to cross traffic.
Personally, I prefer to listen to my surroundings whilst cycling, but I don't think headphone use is particularly dangerous when compared to all the other hazards out there. As I said in the Live blog, I'd consider poorly inflated tyres to be a bigger safety issue than wearing headphones.
Deaf people are allowed to ride a bike - the end.
Deaf people have years of coping strategies to help them navigate the world with reduced hearing, and would be well-advised not to voluntarily further limit their sensory awareness.
I don't think it should be illegal to ride with music playing through headphones, mostly because we don't enforce that on motorists. I don't think it's sensible to block your hearing though: I'd love a world where I'm not listening for the engine sounds behind me, or where that siren's coming from, but I'm perhaps not as confident in my abilities as some of you so I want to be as alert as I can be.
I think I would make phone-use while cycling illegal, albeit with lesser penalties than motorists receive (which should be a lot heavier and a lot more frequent). The results seem to be in on that: it's very distracting, more so than music or an in-person conversation. The consequences are likely to be less serious with a bike involved than with a car, hence smaller penalties, but if people can't drive safely on the phone they can't cycle safely on the phone. I can't think of a reason where a call-while-cycling would be essential and a call-while-driving wouldn't be.
I cycled to work for 15 years with earpieces in - no more dangerous than having the radio on in the car.
I don't wear earphones while cycling, riding my motorbike or driving. My son does. I don't think it's that safe, but he says otherwise.
I think that pretty much describes the whole argument in a nutshell.
Personally, I don't wear earphones when cycling (or running, for that matter).
But the hypocrisy on this topic is breathtaking, as is the victim blaming. Apparently cyclists have to have 100% awareness of their surroundings in case they get hit by drivers, but drivers don't need the same level of awareness whilst driving around in 2 tons of fast-moving metal.
As I've said before; come and talk to me about my headphones once every loudspeaker, radio, mp3 player, etc has been removed from every motor vehicle in the country along with the soundproofing which further insulates drivers from any perception of the world outside their metal boxes.
I mean, I tried to, but...
Does make some sense
But really why single out cycling - why not say that car drivers cannot wear them either??
I mean - they should be aware of their surroundings as well - things like car horns and Police sirens.
So - if that OK - or would Mr Angry from DailMailShire complain??